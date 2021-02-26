This Hooded Sweatshirt Dress with Pockets Has Been a ‘Go-To Staple During This Pandemic’

Over the past year, the loungewear lifestyle has gained popularity. From cozy joggers to oversized sweatshirts, we're all about staying comfortable while spending time at home. And for the times when you do go out, you shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort for style. Thanks to this hooded sweatshirt dress from Amazon, you don't have to.
Available in six colors and sizes XXS through 3X, the long-sleeve sweatshirt dress is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane. It has a hood with a drawstring around the neckline, drop-shoulder sleeves, convenient pockets on both sides, and ribbed cuffs around the wrists and hemline. On most people, the hem hits around the mid-thigh. The dress is made to fit oversized, so many reviewers recommend ordering a size down.
To style this sweatshirt dress in the winter, we'd throw on a pair of leggings underneath and finish off the look with chunky boots. When it gets warmer out, you can wear the dress with sneakers and an oversized denim jacket.
"I love this hoodie dress," one reviewer wrote. "It's so soft, comfortable, and everyone who asks me about it is shocked I found it on Amazon. This has been a go-to staple during this pandemic."
A second shopper added, "I need more of these. I love the hood. I love the pockets. I love the length. I love the fit. It's loose without being too big. It's long enough to wear as is (like a dress), but can also be worn with leggings. The fabric is soft and comfortable. It is well made, and with washing it on a gentle cycle in cold, then hanging it to dry, I expect it to last a long while."
An affordable sweatshirt dress with pockets and super cozy fabric is rare to come by, so don't miss out on this Amazon find. Shop the hooded sweatshirt dress for $40 below.
