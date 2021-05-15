PSA: This Amazon Line Is Stocked with Designer-Inspired Handbags Starting at $30

While you may still think of fanny packs as nerdy parent bags, we're here to tell you that influencers and celebrities have made them cool again. Khloe Kardashian posted a photo recently with a Chanel bag around her waist, and Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles a few months ago wearing a Prada belt bag as a crossbody. If these designer bags aren't in your budget, consider this $30 faux-leather belt bag from The Drop instead.