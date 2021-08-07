Amazon Shoppers 'Absolutely Love' This Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress for Both Summer and Fall
With August in full swing, now is the time to start investing in clothing that can transition into fall. Midi dresses are a great way to do that, since they provide enough coverage for when the temperature starts to drop, but are still breezy enough to wear now. If you're looking for a new one to add to your wardrobe, Amazon shoppers recommend this sleeveless knit midi dress from The Drop.
Available in four neutral colors, the Gabriela midi is made from a medium weight blend of viscose and nylon. It has a high neckline and a slit on the left side, and the hemline hits around mid-calf on most people. The body-hugging dress is available in sizes XXS through 3X.
Given the simple silhouette of the midi dress, you can wear it many different ways. For a casual weekend brunch, style it with white sneakers, a denim jacket, and a catch-all tote. To dress it up, swap out your sneakers for heeled sandals and add statement earrings and a clutch. Once fall rolls around, you can throw on the midi with a pair of boots and a leather jacket.
"[I] absolutely love this dress: [It's] classy, comfortable, simple, of high quality, easy to dress up and down," a reviewer wrote. "Beats the pricey items I purchased elsewhere. [I] received many compliments the first time I put it on."
Many other shoppers praised the midi's high-quality fabric and flattering silhouette. "The material is stretchy, not clingy, and very comfortable," one said. "The A-line fit is not too snug and is very flattering."
Another added that the "material is extremely luxe and definitely worth the price. Could be styled for winter, summer, or fall."
Versatile pieces that transcend the seasons are some of the best purchases you can make, and it's even better when they have glowing reviews, too. Shop this sleeveless knit midi dress from The Drop on Amazon now, and you'll be thanking yourself for months to come.
