You Have 30 Hours to Shop These Colorful Summer Clothes on Amazon Before They Disappear

Whether you typically wear bright colors or stick to neutrals, it's undeniable that your summer wardrobe should include a few statement pieces. If you're not sure where to start, Amazon's in-house fashion label The Drop has you covered. The brand just launched a collection of colorful shorts, pants, and tops, and you have 30 hours to shop them before they disappear for good.
Joshua Scacheri, a fashion designer from season two of Amazon's Making the Cut and creative director of Love Hero, created this collection of tailored pieces in "mood-boosting colors with a summer feel that can be easily styled in a casual and modern way," he wrote in a press release. Below, you'll find all six pieces in the collection that are available to shop for the next 30 hours on Amazon.
Shop Colorful Summer Fashion from The Drop
- Purple Wave Print Pull-on Shorts, $34.90
- Bluebird Pull-on Shorts, $34.90
- Purple Wave Print Extended Shoulder Shirt, $39.90
- Bluebird High Waist Pants, $54.90
- Purple Wave Print Wide Leg Pants, $54.90
- Bluebird Two-Button Blazer, $69.90
If you prefer pieces that strike a balance between style and comfort, these pull-on printed shorts are for you. Available in a purple wave pattern, the shorts are made from lightweight rayon with an elastic waistband and side pockets. They have a 3-inch inseam, and they're designed to follow the curves of your body without clinging to your skin.
Buy It! The Drop Purple Wave Print Pull-on Shorts by @lovehero, $34.90; amazon.com
The collection also includes a button-down top in the same purple wave pattern and rayon fabric. It has pleated shoulders with padding, two patch pockets on the front, and functional buttons all the way down. You can either wear the top with its matching shorts or pants, or switch it up with other pieces in your closet.
Buy It! The Dropp Purple Wave Print Extended Shoulder Shirt by @lovehero, $39.90; amazon.com
And for those of you who are heading back into the office this summer, consider adding this bright blue blazer to your outfit rotation. The double-breasted jacket with pockets is made from a medium-weight, soft fabric that's machine washable. You can easily dress it up with the matching pants from the collection, or go for a more edgy look with the matching shorts.
Buy It! The Drop Bluebird Two-Button Blazer by @lovehero, $69.90; amazon.com
These bright summer clothes will only be available on Amazon until 6 PM ET tomorrow, so be sure to make your purchases now. Plus, you can sign up for texts from The Drop here to never miss out on a future launch.
