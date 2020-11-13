Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin and more shared their looks from the virtual premiere

The Crown Cast Brought the Red Carpet to Their Homes for Season 4 Premiere — See All the Looks!

Not even a pandemic can stop the cast of The Crown from showing off their royal looks!

As England remains under lockdown to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Crown was unable to have an in-person premiere for its highly-anticipated season 4, which begins streaming Sunday on Netflix.

Instead, on Thursday, the cast celebrated its upcoming release with an at-home "virtual premiere" complete with mini red carpets, a full backdrop for photos and show-stopping designer outfits.

"If one cannot go to a premiere, the premiere must go to one (?). The Crown series 4 at-home premiere is underway," the official Netflix account shared on social media alongside pictures of the cast dressed up for the virtual event.

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, dressed for the occasion in a black lace Dolce & Gabbana dress — the same one she wore on the 2013 Golden Globes red carpet — and a pair of open-toe black platform heels.

The actress, 54, posed on the carpet next to her two black-and-white pooches and paired her look with a very fitting accessory: a crown.

Olivia Colman, who stars as monarch Queen Elizabeth in the hit series, looked stylish in a tuxedo blazer and pants with a silk cream blouse tucked underneath.

Emma Corrin, who makes her big debut as Princess Diana this season, stunned in a head-turning Miu Miu ensemble featuring baby blue tartan plaid from head to toe.

Ahead of the premiere, Corrin, 24, told Vogue that doing her "own hair and make up for the premiere at home was an interesting challenge for someone not that skilled in this department."

She also teased that having a "2-meter step and repeat and a red carpet" was "one of the funniest deliveries [she's] ever had."

Gillian Anderson, who will star as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, posed on her mini red carpet with her partner – and the hit show’s creator – Peter Morgan.

The Sex Education star, 52, wore a blue Dior shift dress while Morgan kept it simple in a black suit with a white undershirt.

Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, looked classy in a navy ensemble from Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe while Emerald Fennell, who plays a young Camilla Parker-Bowles in the drama, dressed in a romantic cream shirt dress and pink heels.

Season 4 of The Crown begins streaming Nov. 15 on Netflix.