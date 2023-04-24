Blackpink is not just in your area, they're worldwide.

Over the course of Coachella's two-weekend festival, the South Korean girl group – which consists of Jisoo (Kim Jisoo), Jennie (Kim Jennie), Rosé (Park Chaeyoung) and Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) –headlined the event with a history-making performance. They called it "Pinkchella."

And though this isn't the unit's first rodeo in the Valley (the superstars became the first-ever girl group in the K-Pop genre to perform at the desert concert in 2019 ) they still danced, rapped and sang as if it was their last with an impressive setlist featuring the classics and their solo singles.

Choreography and vocals aside (both of which were delivered within an action-packed two hours, per The Hollywood Reporter), Jisoo, 28, Jennie, 27, Rosé, 26, and Lisa, 26, also served some serious stage looks custom-made by some of the most notable names in fashion.

Here's every detail about their coordinating fashions — because teamwork makes the dream work.

Opening Looks: Coachella Weekend One

Blackpink at Coachella weekend one. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Before diving into "Pink Venom," the first song of the night, the members rose onto the stage wearing modernized hanboks, a traditional type of Korean clothing, taken off to unveil their Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

Jennie commanded in a baby pink mesh corset top with matching shorts that featured crystal piping and a lace train. Matching her leather combat boots, designed with the "DG" logo, was a teeny-tiny moto jacket with lots of bling.

Meanwhile, Jisoo's look leaned into a rosy vibe with a bustier covered in pleated pink chiffon, as well as shorts detailed with the same bunched-up fabric. Leather boots completed her set.

Rosé experimented with layering, wearing a frilly gilet over a lace slip dress, which was cinched with a belt reimagined from Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2010 collection.

In tune with her edgy aesthetic, Lisa nailed her performance in a criss-cross top with glittery sheer sleeves, black shorts with lace-up panels and fabric attached to the sides. She also styled her hair into a half-up top knot.

Encore Looks: Coachella Weekend One

Blackpink at Coachella weekend one. Frazer Harrison/Getty

After killing their solo stages, the members closed out their set with a bangin' encore, for which they switched it up in all-black and metallic looks featuring Grace Elwood designs.

Lisa and Jennie both opted for tops with silver one-sided embellishments. While the "Money" rapper's long-sleeve shirt was decorated in chains, the "Solo" singer's deconstructed mesh shirt was adorned with large flower appliqués. They also ditched long pants in favor of shorts and stuck to leather boots, Jennie's making a statement with the over-the-knee cut.

Grunge was the theme of Rosé's number, especially with her nearly knee-length leather sneakers, while femininity took front and center in Jisoo's two-piece.

Opening Looks: Coachella Weekend Two

Blackpink at Coachella weekend two. Emma McIntyre/Getty

On April 22, the pop stars returned to the stage, this time channeling the "pink" in their name.

Each sported different iterations of sparkly corsets made by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler. Some pieces were made sexy, like Jennie's butterfly top with a daring side-boob cutout, while others, like Jisoo's, were sculpted into a more traditional shape.

A couple of the members also sported custom-made pieces by other labels, such as Rosé who, as Tiffany & Co.'s global ambassador, stepped up her jewelry with platinum and diamond accessories, and Jisoo, who danced the night away in Jimmy Cho boots, per WWD.

Encore Looks: Coachella Weekend Two

Blackpink at Coachella weekend two. Emma McIntyre/Getty

The group closed out their set with a bang (or shall we say boom), wearing white and metallic looks – that is, with the exception of Rosé, who stunned in a mesh black slip.

Jennie was a bright spot in a skin-baring white bodysuit with an asymmetrical skirt. Meanwhile, Jisoo and Lisa were silver showstoppers outfitted in a mirrored halter top and matching set with flame-shaped adornments, respectively.

The group is embarking on a North American tour beginning in August, with more fierce looks sure to come.