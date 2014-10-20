The Boots Everyone in Hollywood Is Wearing -- for Way, Way Less

We’re not kidding when we say every celeb has a pair of black over-the-knee leather riding boots with a stretchy panel down the back. Emma Stone, Kate Moss, Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez, Miranda Kerr, Leighton Meester — the list goes on. The difference between the boots they own and the boots we found for you in the video below is this: Theirs weigh in at over $600 and these cost a fraction of that.

We are all about these riding boots, so it’s a good thing they go with practically everything in our closets. We’ve been wearing ours with dresses and mini skirts sans tights, but now that the temperatures are dropping, we’re adding black opaques to the looks or pairing the boots with jeans or black skinnies.

Sure, we know the boots are something of an investment, but it’s one that’s well worth making. And not just because you’ll wear them to death this year; this is a classic style that’ll never go out of fashion thanks to the simple silhouette and versatility — so you’ll be wearing the pair for years to come.

And you can get 10% off all Joyus products over $50, plus free shipping, by entering PEOPLE10 after adding it to your cart (the code works for first-time Joyus shoppers). And be sure to check out more fashion finds and beauty products PEOPLE editors love here.

–Zoë Ruderman