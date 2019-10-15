This Super Popular Beauty Brand Just Dropped Tons of Holiday Sets on Amazon, and They’re Already Selling Out

Image zoom

‘Tis the season to start holiday shopping (December is less than two months away, after all), and The Body Shop is here to help you tick off your shopping list extra early.

The body and skincare brand has officially released its festive gift sets and advent calendars that are filled with customer favorite scents and products. From adorable gift cubes that start at just $6 to bigger sets that include full-size items, you’ll find everything you need for the beauty lover in your life. But if you’ve got your eye on something, you’ll want to shop it right away — a few hot ticket sets are already starting to sell out. The brand’s 24-piece advent calendar is temporarily out of stock, but you can still add it to your cart — just expect a later shipping date.

Buy It! The Body Shop Mango Treats Cube Gift Set, $5.71; amazon.com; The Body Shop Entry Advent Calendar, 24 Piece Gift Set, $64.52; amazon.com

Not to mention, The Body Shop is also bringing back a special edition scent for the holidays — its beloved ‘Rich Plum’ scent is making its debut once again, but only for a limited time. Fortunately, you can already preorder the Rich Plum gift sets on Amazon (which we recommend, since we anticipate they’ll go fast!). A representative for The Body Shop confirmed with PEOPLE that Rich Plum products will officially be released for sale starting November 1. A few other gift sets, like these new five-piece boxes, will also be available for purchase then.

Buy It! The Body Shop House Of Rich Plum Delights Gift Set, $10; amazon.com; The Body Shop Festive Sack Of Rich Plum Delights, $20; amazon.com

Shoppers love The Body Shop products for its safe, 100 percent vegetarian formulas, and its wide variety of body and skincare products, including face masks, shower gel, body butter, scrubs, shampoo, and more.

Below, shop some of our favorite gift set picks, and check out The Body Shop’s entire gift set selection on Amazon here.

Buy It! The Body Shop Festive Hand Cream Trio Gift Set, $6.83; amazon.com

Buy It! The Body Shop Body Butter Trio Gift Set, $15; amazon.com

Buy It! The Body Shop Festive Picks Small Gift Set, $20; amazon.com

Buy It! The Body Shop Coconut Festive Picks Small Gift Set, $9.92 (orig. $20); amazon.com

Buy It! The Body Shop British Rose Beauty Bag, $14.81; amazon.com

Buy It! The Body Shop Shea Ultimate Collection Gift Set, $45.33; amazon.com