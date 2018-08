16 of the Prettiest White Dresses to Wear Before Labor Day

Labor Day is only a few weeks away and while we love wearing white all year long, there’s no better time to rock a flirty LWD than during the summer! That’s why we’ve rounded up 16 of the prettiest white frocks to shop before summer ends. Whether you’re looking for something sexy like Blake Lively’s Cushnie et Ochs dress, sweet like Nina Dobrev’s midi, bohohemian like Molly Sims’ number or modern like Issa Rae’s Ralph & Russo trench-style dress, you’re sure to find something you love.