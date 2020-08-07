From Mugler corsets and latex, to white tiger print and fishnet tights, these looks are almost too hot to handle

The Best Style Moments from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's New 'WAP' Music Video

But the buzziest bit of all? The looks! (Although it's no surprise, considering the now-iconic cover art depicts the rappers posing back-to-back with their hair intertwined in sky-high '90s-inspired updos.)

Throughout the "WAP" music video, Cardi and Megan rock coordinating swimsuits, Mugler corsets, animal print bodysuits, fishnet tights and more — a collaborative effort by Cardi's stylist Kollin Carter and Megan's stylist EJ King.

Below, we broke down the must-see style moments from the viral video, all looks that help convey theme of the song: female sexual empowerment.

The music video opens with the rap duo wearing Nicholas Jebran off-the-shoulder bodysuits with long trains dragging behind them and opera gloves embellished with feathers. Both donned matching pumps and the same top-heavy hairstyle shown in the cover art.

Despite Megan revealing on Instagram Live that Cardi was “scared as hell” while filming this epic scene, both stars looked totally unphased and confident inside the snake pit wearing custom lingerie sets by Bryan Hearns. The army green and mustard yellow pieces feature molded snake leather bras and sexy cage corsets.

Cardi and Megan nailed some provocative choreography in custom Mugler outfits composed of a corset bodice, mesh tights and sleeves and attached over-the-knee boots. The "WAP" artists also switched up their glam for this scene with pastel-toned wigs that match the whimsical backdrop.

The pair also showed off their moves in a shallow pool of water wearing black bodysuits by LA-based latex brand Venus Prototype Latex teamed with knee pads and plenty of sexy fishnet.

Megan gave us major Queen of Versailles vibes in this custom Zigman white tiger print garment and stripped wig, rapping her verse in a room adorned with the same black-and-white pattern.

One of the most surprising moments came midway through the video when Jenner struts down a zig-zag hallway in head-t0-toe cheetah print — a custom look by Rey Ortiz, which features gloves, over-the-knee boots, a long train and a risqué cut-out. The beauty mogul kept her accessories super simple, wearing only small diamond studs, so her signature curves could steal the show.

Jenner's famous friend, Grammy-winning singer Rosalía, also made a brief appearance in the music video. For her look, Carter and King again called on Venus Prototype Latex to create a show-stopping red ensemble with shoulder pads and attached platform boots.

Next up? Normani! The "Motivation" singer was spotted near the end of the clip wearing a houndstooth bustier and hot pants set by Venus Prototype Latex, paired with lace-up sandals, a matching beret and gloves. As several social media users pointed out, the adorable look is seemingly inspired by an old photo of Naomi Campbell modeling Alaïa's 1991 Tati collection.

Reflecting on the experience of outfitting some of Hollywood's most powerful women in an Instagram post, King said, "I’m super excited about this moment that both ladies got to meet and create this magic."

He continued: "Thank u @iamcardib ur whole team is so dope!!! @kollincarter we did it yo! Working with u on this was a great experience your work ethic and vision is dope!!! And this is what happens when Egos are put aside and a common goal is to make iconic moments much love and respect."