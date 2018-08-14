Lou & Grey Just Landed at Nordstrom and It's Everything Your Wardrobe Needs Right Now

Lou & Grey has officially launched at Nordstrom and if you’re not already familiar with the brand, we suggest getting your credit cards out because we have a feeling that you’re going to want everything. Known for their supersoft fabrics, Lou & Grey’s collection of cute separates and everyday essentials is effortlessly cool and bound to become your new go-to for all things comfy. From cozy cardigans to knit dresses to supersoft cotton joggers and jumpsuits, you’ll be sure to find everything you need for lounging, brunching and hanging out on weekends. So if you’re looking to add some cute and cozy pieces to your wardrobe just in time for fall, head over to Nordstrom.com and select Nordstrom stores to shop Lou & Grey’s must-have collection!

Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite styles from the new Lou & Grey collection available now at Nordstrom

Buy It! Lou & Grey Pickstitched Poet Blouse, $59.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Striped Hoodie Dress, $70.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Upstate Garment Dyed Sweatpants, $69.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Pocket Duster, $89.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Ribbed Boat Neck Sweater, $69.50; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Cream Puff Jacket, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lou & Grey Tucked Jumpsuit, $79.50; nordstrom.com