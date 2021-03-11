The Best New Products for Textured Hair

Nine options to keep natural curls in great shape

By Jackie Fields
March 10, 2021 07:10 PM
Prewash Treatment

Apply to wet hair before you shampoo; it has protein and marula oil to strengthen and soften strands.

Buy It! Nexxus Curl Define Ultra-8 Pre-Wash Treatment, $17; cvs.com

Shampoo

The sulfate-free clarifying formula with cocoa and shea butters deep-cleans without drying.

Buy It! Melanin Haircare African Black Soap Reviving Shampoo, $20; ulta.com

Conditioner

This spreads easily through hair (thanks to honey and safflower oil) and creates the perfect amount of slip to ease knots.

Buy It! Miss Jessie’s Honey Sweet &amp; Nice, $14; missjessies.com

Leave this nutrient-rich deep conditioner on hair for 10 to 30 minutes once a week to give it a major dose of hydration.

Buy It! TPH by Taraji Mask On, $19; target.com

When your scalp needs soothing, use your fingertips to massage in this peppermint, lavender and rosemary oil formula.

Buy It! Pattern Scalp Serum, $25; ulta.com

Leave-In

This cream prevents wash-and-go styles from frizzing up and can be used as a heat protectant.

Buy It!

Contents Haircare Style and Go Leave-In Conditioner, $48; contentshaircare.com

Elongating Cream

Work this shea butter styler into wet hair from root to tip to stretch and smooth it.

Buy It! Living Proof Curl Elongator, $38; sephora.com

Multi-Tasker

The versatile cream defines all types of curls. Bonus: It also comes in a fragrance-free version.

Buy It! Ouai Curl Crème, $32; ulta.com

This silicone-free lightweight oil leaves a glossy finish without a trace of greasiness.

Buy It! Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil, $24; sephora.com

Silk Pillowcase

Expert Tip: Sleep on silk or satin. Nexxus hairstylist Lacy Redway says that the frictionless fabrics don’t suck the moisture out of hair overnight. Using a bonnet or scarf is the most popular choice, but if you find either slips off while you snooze, try a silk pillowcase instead.

Buy It! Grace Eleyae Silk Pillowcase, $75; graceeleyae.com

