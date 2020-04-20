The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
From cool collaborations to awesome line extensions, these are the most-wanted items from your favorite brands
Farm Rio Swimwear
Those irresistibly bright dresses you swipe up on every time they hit your Instagram stories (we know it's not just us) have now been translated into a joyful, tropical swimwear collection.
Buy It! Striped scarf bikini top, $65, farmrio.com and bottom, $50, farmrio.com
Farm Rio Swimwear
Buy It! Ancient Garden one-piece, $165; farmrio.com
Farm Rio Swimwear
Buy It! Mix Picnic cover up, $170, farmrio.com; bikini top, $60, farmrio.com; and bikini bottom, $60, farmrio.com
DL1961 Athleisure
The denim brand known for their sustainable processes is bringing that same attention to athleisure, as modeled by Irina Shayk in their latest campaign.
Buy It! DL 1961 crop sweatshirt, $139;dl1961.com
Calypso St. Barth
Vacation vibes are back in a big way, and nowhere is that more apparent than the relaunch of the celeb-loved resort line Calypso St. Barth. It's back with a direct-to-consumer format, updating the look but keeping the same breezy DNA that made celebrities including Jenna Dewan and Jennifer Aniston big fans.
Buy It! Abigail dress, $375; calypsostbarth.com
SET Active x OUAI
The activewear brand all over your Instagram feed (thanks to the help of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin) is teaming with Jen Atkin's OUAI on a collection in colors inspired by the beauty brand's most iconic products. Even better: each purchase comes with a travel-sized pouch stocked with bestsellers from OUAI.
"OUAI's products are such beautiful tones and we naturally gravitate towards them. So the color and naming process happened very effortlessly. It's such an iconic trio," says SET Active's founder and CEO Lindsey Carter.
With a sky blue, muted peach and pale taupe, there's something for everyone among the line of sports bras, leggings and socks. "My favorite color from the collab is Mercer Street, the medium taupe with cool grayish undertones. But let's be real, I'll be wearing every single one of the colors this summer," Carter says.
Atkin adds: "If I had to choose one favorite it would have to be Mercer Street [too]. I cannot stop wearing the one-shoulder tops and leggings!"
SET Active x OUAI
Buy It! From top left: SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Box Cut in North Bondi, $45; theouai.com
SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Ribbed One Shoulder in Melrose Place; $45; theouai.com
SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Bike Shorts in North Bondi; $52; theouai.com
SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Leggings in Mercer Street, $65; theouai.com
For full collection, visit setactive.co.
Adidas x Ivy Park
Beyoncé has truly outdone herself with the fourth Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which marks the label's first foray into swimwear. Launching July 22 at adidas.com and in select stores globally on July 23, the "Flex Park" capsule includes women's one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and more in a neon orange colorway. The size-inclusive line, which celebrates self-expression and individuality, also includes men's matching shirt and short sets, slides, bucket hat and bag, perfect for mixing and matching all summer long.
Buy It! Adidas x Ivy Park Flex Park; adidas.com on July 22
Sanuk x Airstream
If summer wanderlust has you wanting to pack up and drive cross-country, Sanuk's supercomfy collab with the legendary camper brand is for you. Look for fun travel-friendly details in the whole collection, like imprinted maps on the soles or hidden pockets in the slides.
Buy It! Sanuk x Airstream women's "Glamper" flip-flops, $55, sanuk.com
LoveShackFancy x Hurley
LoveShackFancy is bringing its relaxed silhouettes and feminine prints to the sporty surf brand Hurley, in a new collection of swimwear for women, men and children. From reversible bikinis and a head-to-toe floral wetsuit, to a super soft beach towel and even a printed surfboard, this collab has everything you need for summer beach days.
Buy It! LoveShackFancy x Hurley Reversible Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit, $150; loveshackfancy.com
LoveShackFancy x Hurley
Buy It! LoveShackFancy x Hurley One Piece Swimsuit, $150; loveshackfancy.com
Allbirds Summer Collection
The beloved footwear brand is introducing two mini apparel collections of pieces that are easy breezy and perfect for summer, thanks to its lightweight and durable hemp fiber. The TreeBD collection features a versatile button-down shirt and short set for men and women, while the Ribbed Collection includes a classic tank and an adorable daytime dress.
Buy It! Allbirds Women's Camp Shirt, $78 and Short, $58; allbirds.com
Allbirds Summer Collection
Buy It! Allbirds Women's Ribbed Tank, $48; allbirds.com
Madhappy x Vault by Vans
Sneakerheads, rejoice! Madhappy, the chic brand that's all about optimism, lends a peppy primary palette to the crazy-comfy footwear favorite. And you'll need optimism to snag a pair, because they're sure to sell out fast.
Buy It! Madhappy x Vault by Vans sneakers, $125; madhappy.com
TOMS New 'Mallow' Style
Just when you thought TOMS couldn't get comfier, the brand launches a new slip-on style dubbed, the Mallow. Its plush, squishy, supersized sole brings extra cushion and height to the beloved original design.
Buy It! TOMS Alpargata Mallow, $59.95; toms.com
TOMS New 'Mallow' Style
Buy It! TOMS Alpargata Mallow, $59.95; toms.com
Adidas TechFit Period Proof Tights
Adidas' latest launch is a game changer.
The TechFit Period Proof Tights — part of Adidas' new Stay in Play campaign, which aims to give athletes the confidence and tools they need to compete — features an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad.
According to a press release, one in four girls around the world quit sports during adolescence and often cite fear of leakage while on their period as the reason why. These new tights and bike shorts are designed to eliminate that statistic.
Buy It! Adidas TechFit Period Proof Biker Short Tights, $45; adidas.com (available starting June 17)
Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt
The celeb-love brand known for ultra-flattering and inclusive swimwear teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. to create a limited-edition collection of summer essentials. The collaboration includes all your favorite Summersalt silhouettes (more than 15 swim and cover up styles for both women and children!) in three signature Rifle Paper Co. floral prints: Garden Party, Menagerie and Marguerite.
Buy It! The Sidestroke, $125; summersalt.com
Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt
Buy It! The Palazzo Pant With Ties, $95; summersalt.com
Aqua x Mary Katrantzou
Mary Katrantzou, widely considered "the Queen of Print," is bringing her signature aesthetic to Bloomingdales through a collaboration with AQUA, one of the department store's premiere private labels. The limited-edition 18-piece Aqua x Mary Katrantzou capsule collection features dresses and separates ranging from $78 to $378 in four new prints: butterflies, leopards, rainbow parrots and pink florals.
"I am excited for the launch of our capsule collection for AQUA that was designed with the intention to create a joyful and feel-good collection that will appeal to women of all ages," Katrantzou said in a statement. "For the first time we also had the opportunity to delve into girl's sizing, which was a great creative challenge. The idea was to bring nature's forms into the prints: from monarch butterflies to punchy florals, and from leopard prints to tropical bird prints, giving the wearer the option to mix and match the styles and patterns."
Buy It! AQUA x Mary Katrantzou Parrot Print Off The Shoulder Romper, $118; bloomingdales.com
AQUA x Mary Katrantzou
Buy It! AQUA x Mary Katrantzou Floral Off The Shoulder Top, $88, and Smocked Skirt, $88; bloomingdales.com
CUUP Swimwear
This brand's supportive, comfortable and cute bras earn raves - so their just-launched swimwear definitely has been much anticipated. And there truly is something for everyone: the collection has 53 bra sizes from 30A to 42F and seven bottom sizes from XS to XXXL.
Buy It! CUUP balconette top, $98, and tap bottom, $68; shopcuup.com
CUUP Swimwear
Buy It! CUUP plunge top, $98, and tap bottom, $68; shopcuup.com
CUUP Swimwear
Buy It! CUUP balconette top, $98, and bikini bottom, $68; shopcuup.com
Stitch Fix x The Label
The personal styling service partnered with The Label to help the Black-owned and female-founded minimalist apparel brand launch its first line of size-inclusive loungewear. The five-piece capsule is available in four colorways and products range from $50-$60. It marks a continuation of Stitch Fix's commitment to enable popular brands like The Label (including Beyond Yoga, LNA and Glyder) refine and elevate their plus size assortments. To shop the collaboration, Stitch Fix members can simply request The Label from their personal stylist.
Buy It! Stitch Fix x The Label; stitchfix.com
Stitch Fix x The Label
Buy It! Stitch Fix x The Label; stitchfix.com
Southern Tide x Rheos Sunglasses
Anyone who has ever watched a beloved pair of sunglasses sink to the bottom of the lake will be thrilled to snag a pair of the preppy retailer's stylish and functional floating sunglasses, a collaboration with nautical eyewear brand Rheos.
Buy It! Southern Tide x Rheos "Faris" sunglasses, $78; southerntide.com
Southern Tide x Rheos Sunglasses
Buy It! Southern Tide x Rheos "Edistos" sunglasses, $78; southerntide.com
Southern Tide x Rheos Sunglasses
Buy It! Southern Tide x Rheos "Ellis" sunglasses, $78; southerntide.com
AE x The Jeans Redesign
The trendy retailer released a take on their megapopular jeans designed with the environment in mind (using less water, easily removable hardware for recycling, organic cotton and longer-lasting construction).
Buy It! AE x The Jeans Redesign women's mom jeans, $59.95; ae.com
AE x The Jeans Redesign
Buy It! AE x The Jeans Redesign mens' slim-fit jeans, $59.95; ae.com
PSK Collective
World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight launched her own line of activewear, PSK Collective, which is now being carried by Kohl's - and it looks as cute off the field as on it. (Even better: 15% of net proceeds go to the Women's Sports Foundation.)
Buy It! PSK Collective, starting at $29; kohls.com
Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy
You've seen Alison Lou's "Loucite" hoops and LoveShackFancy's romantic prints on celebs and influencers alike. Now the two female-run brands have combined their superpowers into one Instagram-irresistible hoop earring design.
Buy It! Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy small jelly hoops, $145; alisonlou.com
Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy
Buy It! Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy hoops, $145 for small and $165 for medium; alisonlou.com
Draper James ❤ Lands' End
Reese Witherspoon's fashion label teamed up with lifestyle brand Lands' End on a collection that combines timeless silhouettes with Americana prints and bright colors true to the Draper James aesthetic. Launching just in time for summer, the 25-piece collaboration features swimwear, apparel and accessories in sizes ranging from 2-3X. Additionally, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc, a nonprofit that encourages girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold" through service and advocacy.
Buy It! Draper James ❤ Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top, $54.95-$64.95; draperjames.com
Draper James ❤ Lands' End
Buy It! Draper James ❤ Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic, $59.95-$69.95; draperjames.com
MOTHER Activewear
The brand you know and love for on-trend jeans that fit like a glove just announced an exciting expansion. MOTHER made its first foray into the activewear space with the launch of the Move It collection. The 33-piece line includes soft, heavyweight sweatshirts, sweatpants, gym shorts, cropped tees and tanks in wearable earth tones.
"This collection is all about celebrating movement," Tim Kaeding, creative director and co-founder of MOTHER, said in a statement. "Whether subtle or fervent, there is beauty in each change of state."
Buy It! MOTHER The Bender Short Fray, $128; motherdenim.com
MOTHER Activewear
Buy It! MOTHER The Chin Ups Tank, $98; motherdenim.com
Bananya x Gucci
The collaboration we didn't know we needed: luxury fashion and anime!
In May, Gucci teamed up with global streaming service Crunchyroll to launch a mini collection of men's and women's apparel and accessories embossed with adorable characters from the Japanese anime series Bananya, which follows a cat that lives inside a banana. From T-shirts and sweatshirts, to trainers, slides and jewelry, the entire capsule embodies the playful nature of the show.
Buy It! Bananya x Gucci Hooded Sweatshirt, $1,250; gucci.com
Bananya x Gucci
Buy It! Bananya x Gucci Hooded Ace Sneakers, $690; gucci.com
AVIEW
A/J Jackson, the lead singer of Saint Motel, just launched a customizable sunglass label that makes it easier than ever to change up your style. AVIEW allows customers to choose from a variety of Andy Warhol-inspired frames (clear, brown, tortoise or black) and thin, interchangeable lenses (yellow, rose, blue, black, brown, and green). The first drop also includes a chic leather carrying case to safely store the slip-in lenses. So whether you want to transition your glasses to sunglasses or switch your sunglass color without purchasing a new pair of frames, this new brand has got you covered. "You will never need a separate pair of glasses again," a press release states.
Buy It! AVIEW Círculo in Black, $99; aview.com
AVIEW
Buy It! AVIEW Multi-Lens Carrying Case, $10; aview.com
Keds x Hatch
For most moms, the combo of "cute," "functional" and "comfortable" can be something of a holy grail. Hatch (the maternity-and-beyond line loved by Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman) teamed up with Keds to make a Mother's Day collection of shoes that's all those things and more - with details so sweet, they're irresistible even to those not chasing after kiddos.
Buy It! Hatch x Keds, starting at $64.95; hatchcollection.com
Savage x Fenty Bridal Capsule
Mega-influencer Jackie Aina designed a collection of bridal-inspired undergarments with Savage x Fenty ahead of her wedding. The sexy capsule includes embroidered and floral lace bras, corsets, thongs, thigh-high tights and more in white and lilac shades and inclusive sizing (32A-42H, XS-3X).
"Save The Date! We're gettin' ready for @jackieaina's big day! That's right, our girl is gettin' married so who better to show off our new #SavageXBridal collection?! Cause everyone knows: #HappyWifeSavageLife 💍," the brand wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Aina, who got engaged to boyfriend Denis Asamoah in August 2019.
Buy It! Savage x Fenty Floral Lace Unlined Bra, $44.95; savagex.com
Savage x Fenty Bridal Capsule
Sarah Flint Wedding Flats
The New York-based shoe label launched an elegant wedding version of its best-selling (and Meghan Markle-approved!) Natalie Flat. Now available in white lace, the ultra-comfortable pointed style, which features extra padding and a wide toe box, is perfect for large celebrations, intimate ceremonies, courthouse weddings, bridal showers and more!
Freedom Moses x Jonathan Simkhai
The brand known for creating comfy waterproof slides in every colorway you can think of partnered with Jonathan Simkhai to launch a line of tie-dye and floral print slides inspired by the luxury ready-to-wear label's spring apparel and swimwear collections. Each pair is recyclable, cruelty-free and 100% vegan
"I couldn't be more excited about this partnership with Sarah Gurt of Freedom Moses, a brand that is filled and founded with so much love and optimism. We both have a strong appreciation for unconventional, eccentric-looking, and California inspired items and prints, so designing this collaboration with Freedom Moses was so much fun and so seamless," Simkhai said. "I have an enormous appreciation for what Sarah represents as a sustainable and Earth-friendly footwear designer. Her stance on putting the planet first with everything she does while sourcing materials is a similar stance to what we're doing at Jonathan Simkhai. I am hoping that this collaboration is the first of many with Freedom Moses."
Buy It! Freedom Moses x Jonathan Simkhai Two Banded Slides, $65; shopbop.com
Macy's Icons of Style
The retail giant tapped five mega-talented Black designers and artists (Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore) to partner with on clothes, shoes and accessories for some of their in house lines, including Bar III, Sun + Stone and INC. The result: Showstopping pieces at attainable prices.
Buy It! Macy's Icons of Style collection, starting at $35; macys.com
Leatherology Canvas Collection
The celeb-loved one-stop shop for personalized basics just released a line of lightweight organic canvas bags in some of their most practical silhouettes - which all can sport the handpainted or gilded monograms the brand is known for.
Buy It! Leatherology canvas collection, starting at $50; leatherology.com
Bandier Housewears
Workout wear site Bandier applied its sexy-trendy aesthetic to Housewears, a curated line of clothes you wear just to lounge (because, let's face it, your go-to grey sweats are giving you Seasonal Affective Disorder). They tapped Jordyn Rolling (pictured) and Bianca Valle (next slide) to model the styles.
Buy It! Bandier Housewears bra, $68; bandier.com
Bandier Housewears
Buy It! Morgan Lane top, $268, bandier.com and pants, $258, bandier.com
Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily
Influencer Caitlin Covington teamed up with Pink Lily to design an affordable travel and stay-cation inspired-collection of dresses, swimwear, separates and accessories. The flirty and feminine line features spring and summer staples, including gingham prints, off-the-shoulder designs and lightweight swimsuit coverups in sizes XS-2XL. The best part? Everything is under $100!
"Every year I go on at least one big trip in the spring and the reaction from my fans and followers has always been that they love my outfits, but can't necessarily afford the price point of some of the designers that I feature on my blog," Covington said in a statement. "My goal with this collaboration was to create something for everyone at an affordable price point. Especially right now with so much happening in the world, it shouldn't cost a fortune to look and to feel great about your outfit. Pink Lily has been the perfect partner for me - I love that they are female-founded, family run and operated, and I have just been amazed to watch their growth."
Buy It! Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily The Charleston Gingham Blue Mini Dress, $48; pinklily.com
Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily
Buy It! Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily Miami Square Neck Polka Dot Belted Blush Swimsuit, $48; pinklily.com
Becket + Quill Jewelry
Drybar Founder, Alli Webb and accessories designer Meredith Quill teamed up to create a line of "high end, not high spend" jewelry called Becket + Quill. The demi-fine collection, inspired by Quill's grandmother, ranges roughly from $30-$300. The 25-piece debut line-up consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, made in Los Angeles and crafted from alternative materials that bridge the gap between fashion and fine jewelry.
Buy It! Disc Necklace, $250; becketandquill.com, Black Enamel Heart Necklace, $60; becketandquill.com, Onyx Heart Necklace, $150-$250; becketandquill.com
Becket + Quill
Buy It! Small Link Chain Bracelet, $40; becketandquill.com, Onyx Heart Bracelet, $200; becketandquill.com, Open Cuff Bracelet, $150; becketandquill.com, Cigar Band Ring, $150; becketandquill.com, Onyx Ring, $300; becketandquill.com, Bead Band Ring, $100; becketandquill.com, Flat Top Ring, $90; becketandquill.com, Heart Ring, $35; becketandquill.com
Becket + Quill
Buy It! Star Earrings, $30-$50; becketandquill.com, Hoops With Floating Hearts, $150-$300; becketandquill.com
Cuyana Expands Its Most Popular Bag Style
The sustainability driven (and Meghan Markle-approved!) fashion brand is announcing the expansion of its extremely popular Double Loop bag line with two new chic designs. Fans of the brand will remember that the Oversized Double Loop Bag quickly became a top-selling item, so these new additions are sure to sell out fast. Shop the Double Loop Bag, available on the site now, and sign up early to pre-shop the Mini Double Loop Bag, which officially launches in May. Here's to more sunny - and stylish - days ahead!
Buy It! Double Loop Bag, $295; cuyana.com
Cuyana Expands Its Most Popular Bag Style
Buy It! The Mini, $195; cuyana.com
60% Mother
Celeb-loved brand Mother Denim has introduced a limited-edition capsule collection with sustainability at its forefront. The 21-piece line consists of jeans, denim jackets, a jumpsuit and a dress, plus comfy WFH basics like tees and sweatshirts and even accessories including oversize totes and vintage bandanas. Each piece is hand-made in Los Angeles of pre- and post- consumer waste, such as excess fabric, damages and overstock from past MOTHER collections initially intended for landfills.
Buy It! Similar: The Drawn In Sweatshirt, $140; motherdenim.com, The Four Corners Scarf, $175; motherdenim.com, The Money Bags Tote, $125; motherdenim.com, Cut And Sew Stunner Ankle Fray, $320; motherdenim.com
Lacoste x Ricky Regal
Bruno Mars collaborated with Lacoste on his first-ever fashion line. Named after Mars' design alter ego Ricky Regal, Lacoste creative director Louise Trotter said the new line bridges "Lacoste sportswear heritage" and the pop star's "seductive" personal style. Think "24K Magic" meets "Chucks on with Saint Laurent."
"I've been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines," Mars said in a statement. "Lacoste was the first and only brand that said, 'Bruno we want you to make this truly yours.' The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honor."
The first Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection, featuring luxurious fabrics like velvet and silk in rich hues like eggplant and mustard yellow, launches in a select few retail stores on March 5 and will be available globally and on lacoste.com on March 8.
Buy It! Lacoste x Ricky Regal; lacoste.com
Lacoste x Ricky Regal
Buy It! Lacoste x Ricky Regal Fit Flowy Checkerboard Shirt, $195; lacoste.com