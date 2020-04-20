The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now

From cool collaborations to awesome line extensions, these are the most-wanted items from your favorite brands

By PeopleStyle
Updated July 19, 2021 03:52 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 176

Farm Rio Swimwear

Credit: Courtesy Farm Rio

Those irresistibly bright dresses you swipe up on every time they hit your Instagram stories (we know it's not just us) have now been translated into a joyful, tropical swimwear collection.

Buy It! Striped scarf bikini top, $65, farmrio.com and bottom, $50, farmrio.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 176

Farm Rio Swimwear

Credit: Courtesy Farm Rio

Buy It! Ancient Garden one-piece, $165; farmrio.com

3 of 176

Farm Rio Swimwear

Credit: Courtesy Farm Rio

Buy It! Mix Picnic cover up, $170, farmrio.com; bikini top, $60, farmrio.com; and bikini bottom, $60, farmrio.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 176

DL1961 Athleisure

Credit: Chris Colls

The denim brand known for their sustainable processes is bringing that same attention to athleisure, as modeled by Irina Shayk in their latest campaign.

Buy It! DL 1961 crop sweatshirt, $139;dl1961.com

Advertisement

5 of 176

Calypso St. Barth

Credit: Calypso St. Barth

Vacation vibes are back in a big way, and nowhere is that more apparent than the relaunch of the celeb-loved resort line Calypso St. Barth. It's back with a direct-to-consumer format, updating the look but keeping the same breezy DNA that made celebrities including Jenna Dewan and Jennifer Aniston big fans. 

Buy It! Abigail dress, $375; calypsostbarth.com

6 of 176

SET Active x OUAI

Credit: SET Active

The activewear brand all over your Instagram feed (thanks to the help of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin) is teaming with Jen Atkin's OUAI on a collection in colors inspired by the beauty brand's most iconic products. Even better: each purchase comes with a travel-sized pouch stocked with bestsellers from OUAI.

"OUAI's products are such beautiful tones and we naturally gravitate towards them. So the color and naming process happened very effortlessly. It's such an iconic trio," says SET Active's founder and CEO Lindsey Carter.  

With a sky blue, muted peach and pale taupe, there's something for everyone among the line of sports bras, leggings and socks. "My favorite color from the collab is Mercer Street, the medium taupe with cool grayish undertones. But let's be real, I'll be wearing every single one of the colors this summer," Carter says. 

Atkin adds: "If I had to choose one favorite it would have to be Mercer Street [too]. I cannot stop wearing the one-shoulder tops and leggings!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 176

SET Active x OUAI

Credit: SET Active

Buy It! From top left: SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Box Cut in North Bondi, $45; theouai.com

SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Ribbed One Shoulder in Melrose Place; $45; theouai.com

SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Bike Shorts in North Bondi; $52; theouai.com

SET Active x Ouai Sculptflex Leggings in Mercer Street, $65; theouai.com

For full collection, visit setactive.co.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 176

Adidas x Ivy Park

Credit: Courtesy adidas

Beyoncé has truly outdone herself with the fourth Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which marks the label's first foray into swimwear. Launching July 22 at adidas.com and in select stores globally on July 23, the "Flex Park" capsule includes women's one-pieces, bikinis, cover-ups, and more in a neon orange colorway. The size-inclusive line, which celebrates self-expression and individuality, also includes men's matching shirt and short sets, slides, bucket hat and bag, perfect for mixing and matching all summer long.  

Buy It! Adidas x Ivy Park Flex Park; adidas.com on July 22

Advertisement

9 of 176

Sanuk x Airstream

Credit: Sanuk x Airstream

If summer wanderlust has you wanting to pack up and drive cross-country, Sanuk's supercomfy collab with the legendary camper brand is for you. Look for fun travel-friendly details in the whole collection, like imprinted maps on the soles or hidden pockets in the slides.

Buy It! Sanuk x Airstream women's "Glamper" flip-flops, $55, sanuk.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 176

LoveShackFancy x Hurley

Credit: Courtesy LoveShackFancy x Hurley

LoveShackFancy is bringing its relaxed silhouettes and feminine prints to the sporty surf brand Hurley, in a new collection of swimwear for women, men and children. From reversible bikinis and a head-to-toe floral wetsuit, to a super soft beach towel and even a printed surfboard, this collab has everything you need for summer beach days.

Buy It! LoveShackFancy x Hurley Reversible Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit, $150; loveshackfancy.com 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 176

LoveShackFancy x Hurley

Credit: Courtesy LoveShackFancy x Hurley

Buy It! LoveShackFancy x Hurley One Piece Swimsuit, $150; loveshackfancy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 176

Allbirds Summer Collection

Credit: Courtesy Allbirds

The beloved footwear brand is introducing two mini apparel collections of pieces that are easy breezy and perfect for summer, thanks to its lightweight and durable hemp fiber. The TreeBD collection features a versatile button-down shirt and short set for men and women, while the Ribbed Collection includes a classic tank and an adorable daytime dress.

Buy It! Allbirds Women's Camp Shirt, $78 and Short, $58; allbirds.com  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 176

Allbirds Summer Collection

Credit: Courtesy Allbirds

Buy It! Allbirds Women's Ribbed Tank, $48; allbirds.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 176

Madhappy x Vault by Vans

Credit: Courtesy Vans

Sneakerheads, rejoice! Madhappy, the chic brand that's all about optimism, lends a peppy primary palette to the crazy-comfy footwear favorite. And you'll need optimism to snag a pair, because they're sure to sell out fast.

Buy It! Madhappy x Vault by Vans sneakers, $125; madhappy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 176

TOMS New 'Mallow' Style

Credit: Courtesy TOMS

Just when you thought TOMS couldn't get comfier, the brand launches a new slip-on style dubbed, the Mallow. Its plush, squishy, supersized sole brings extra cushion and height to the beloved original design. 

Buy It! TOMS Alpargata Mallow, $59.95; toms.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 176

TOMS New 'Mallow' Style

Credit: Courtesy TOMS

Buy It! TOMS Alpargata Mallow, $59.95; toms.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 176

Adidas TechFit Period Proof Tights

Credit: Courtesy adidas

Adidas' latest launch is a game changer.

The TechFit Period Proof Tights — part of Adidas' new Stay in Play campaign, which aims to give athletes the confidence and tools they need to compete — features an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad. 

According to a press release, one in four girls around the world quit sports during adolescence and often cite fear of leakage while on their period as the reason why. These new tights and bike shorts are designed to eliminate that statistic.

Buy It! Adidas TechFit Period Proof Biker Short Tights, $45; adidas.com (available starting June 17)

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 176

Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt x Rifle Paper Co.

The celeb-love brand known for ultra-flattering and inclusive swimwear teamed up with Rifle Paper Co. to create a limited-edition collection of summer essentials. The collaboration includes all your favorite Summersalt silhouettes (more than 15 swim and cover up styles for both women and children!) in three signature Rifle Paper Co. floral prints: Garden Party, Menagerie and Marguerite.

Buy It! The Sidestroke, $125; summersalt.com 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 176

Rifle Paper Co. x Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt x Rifle Paper Co.

Buy It! The Palazzo Pant With Ties, $95; summersalt.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 176

Aqua x Mary Katrantzou

Credit: AQUA x Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou, widely considered "the Queen of Print," is bringing her signature aesthetic to Bloomingdales through a collaboration with AQUA, one of the department store's premiere private labels. The limited-edition 18-piece Aqua x Mary Katrantzou capsule collection features dresses and separates ranging from $78 to $378 in four new prints: butterflies, leopards, rainbow parrots and pink florals. 

"I am excited for the launch of our capsule collection for AQUA that was designed with the intention to create a joyful and feel-good collection that will appeal to women of all ages," Katrantzou said in a statement. "For the first time we also had the opportunity to delve into girl's sizing, which was a great creative challenge. The idea was to bring nature's forms into the prints: from monarch butterflies to punchy florals, and from leopard prints to tropical bird prints, giving the wearer the option to mix and match the styles and patterns."

Buy It! AQUA x Mary Katrantzou Parrot Print Off The Shoulder Romper, $118; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 176

AQUA x Mary Katrantzou

Credit: AQUA x Mary Katrantzou

Buy It! AQUA x Mary Katrantzou Floral Off The Shoulder Top, $88, and Smocked Skirt, $88; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 176

CUUP Swimwear

Credit: Courtesy CUUP

This brand's supportive, comfortable and cute bras earn raves - so their just-launched swimwear definitely has been much anticipated. And there truly is something for everyone: the collection has 53 bra sizes from 30A to 42F and seven bottom sizes from XS to XXXL.

Buy It! CUUP balconette top, $98, and tap bottom, $68; shopcuup.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 176

CUUP Swimwear

Credit: Courtesy CUUP

Buy It! CUUP plunge top, $98, and tap bottom, $68; shopcuup.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 176

CUUP Swimwear

Credit: Courtesy CUUP

Buy It! CUUP balconette top, $98, and bikini bottom, $68; shopcuup.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 176

Stitch Fix x The Label

Credit: Stitch Fix x The Label

The personal styling service partnered with The Label to help the Black-owned and female-founded minimalist apparel brand launch its first line of size-inclusive loungewear. The five-piece capsule is available in four colorways and products range from $50-$60. It marks a continuation of Stitch Fix's commitment to enable popular brands like The Label (including Beyond Yoga, LNA and Glyder) refine and elevate their plus size assortments. To shop the collaboration, Stitch Fix members can simply request The Label from their personal stylist.

Buy It! Stitch Fix x The Label; stitchfix.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 176

Stitch Fix x The Label

Credit: Stitch Fix x The Label

Buy It! Stitch Fix x The Label; stitchfix.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 176

Southern Tide x Rheos Sunglasses

Credit: courtesy Southern Tide

Anyone who has ever watched a beloved pair of sunglasses sink to the bottom of the lake will be thrilled to snag a pair of the preppy retailer's stylish and functional floating sunglasses, a collaboration with nautical eyewear brand Rheos.

Buy It! Southern Tide x Rheos "Faris" sunglasses, $78; southerntide.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 176

Southern Tide x Rheos Sunglasses

Credit: courtesy Southern Tide

Buy It! Southern Tide x Rheos "Edistos" sunglasses, $78; southerntide.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 176

Southern Tide x Rheos Sunglasses

Credit: courtesy Southern Tide

Buy It! Southern Tide x Rheos "Ellis" sunglasses, $78; southerntide.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 176

AE x The Jeans Redesign

Credit: courrtesy American Eagle

The trendy retailer released a take on their megapopular jeans designed with the environment in mind (using less water, easily removable hardware for recycling, organic cotton and longer-lasting construction).

Buy It! AE x The Jeans Redesign women's mom jeans, $59.95; ae.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 176

AE x The Jeans Redesign 

Credit: courtesy American Eagle

Buy It! AE x The Jeans Redesign  mens' slim-fit jeans, $59.95; ae.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 176

PSK Collective

World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight launched her own line of activewear, PSK Collective, which is now being carried by Kohl's - and it looks as cute off the field as on it. (Even better: 15% of net proceeds go to the Women's Sports Foundation.)

Buy It! PSK Collective, starting at $29; kohls.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 176

Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy

Credit: Courtesy LoveShackFancy

You've seen Alison Lou's "Loucite" hoops and LoveShackFancy's romantic prints on celebs and influencers alike. Now the two female-run brands have combined their superpowers into one Instagram-irresistible hoop earring design.

Buy It! Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy small jelly hoops, $145; alisonlou.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 176

Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy

Credit: Courtesy LoveShackFancy

Buy It! Alison Lou x LoveShackFancy hoops, $145 for small and $165 for medium; alisonlou.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 176

Draper James ❤ Lands' End

Credit: Draper James x Lands' End

Reese Witherspoon's fashion label teamed up with lifestyle brand Lands' End on a collection that combines timeless silhouettes with Americana prints and bright colors true to the Draper James aesthetic. Launching just in time for summer, the 25-piece collaboration features swimwear, apparel and accessories in sizes ranging from 2-3X. Additionally, a percentage of proceeds will be donated to Girls Inc, a nonprofit that encourages girls to be "Strong, Smart, and Bold" through service and advocacy.

Buy It! Draper James ❤ Lands' End Square Neck Bralette Bikini Top, $54.95-$64.95; draperjames.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 176

Draper James ❤ Lands' End

Credit: Draper James x Lands' End

Buy It! Draper James ❤ Lands' End Long Sleeve Utility Tunic, $59.95-$69.95; draperjames.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 176

MOTHER Activewear

Credit: Courtesy MOTHER

The brand you know and love for on-trend jeans that fit like a glove just announced an exciting expansion. MOTHER made its first foray into the activewear space with the launch of the Move It collection. The 33-piece line includes soft, heavyweight sweatshirts, sweatpants, gym shorts, cropped tees and tanks in wearable earth tones.

"This collection is all about celebrating movement," Tim Kaeding, creative director and co-founder of MOTHER, said in a statement. "Whether subtle or fervent, there is beauty in each change of state."

Buy It! MOTHER The Bender Short Fray, $128; motherdenim.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 176

MOTHER Activewear

Credit: Courtesy MOTHER

Buy It! MOTHER The Chin Ups Tank, $98; motherdenim.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 176

Bananya x Gucci

The collaboration we didn't know we needed: luxury fashion and anime!

In May, Gucci teamed up with global streaming service Crunchyroll to launch a mini collection of men's and women's apparel and accessories embossed with adorable characters from the Japanese anime series Bananya, which follows a cat that lives inside a banana. From T-shirts and sweatshirts, to trainers, slides and jewelry, the entire capsule embodies the playful nature of the show. 

Buy It! Bananya x Gucci Hooded Sweatshirt, $1,250; gucci.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 176

Bananya x Gucci

Buy It! Bananya x Gucci Hooded Ace Sneakers, $690; gucci.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 176

AVIEW

A/J Jackson, the lead singer of Saint Motel, just launched a customizable sunglass label that makes it easier than ever to change up your style. AVIEW allows customers to choose from a variety of Andy Warhol-inspired frames (clear, brown, tortoise or black) and thin, interchangeable lenses (yellow, rose, blue, black, brown, and green). The first drop also includes a chic leather carrying case to safely store the slip-in lenses. So whether you want to transition your glasses to sunglasses or switch your sunglass color without purchasing a new pair of frames, this new brand has got you covered. "You will never need a separate pair of glasses again," a press release states.

Buy It! AVIEW Círculo in Black, $99; aview.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 176

AVIEW

Buy It! AVIEW Multi-Lens Carrying Case, $10; aview.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 176

Keds x Hatch

Credit: Keds x Hatch

For most moms, the combo of "cute," "functional" and "comfortable" can be something of a holy grail. Hatch (the maternity-and-beyond line loved by Meghan Markle and Natalie Portman) teamed up with Keds to make a Mother's Day collection of shoes that's all those things and more - with details so sweet, they're irresistible even to those not chasing after kiddos.

Buy It! Hatch x Keds, starting at $64.95; hatchcollection.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 176

Savage x Fenty Bridal Capsule

Credit: Savage x Fenty

Mega-influencer Jackie Aina designed a collection of bridal-inspired undergarments with Savage x Fenty ahead of her wedding. The sexy capsule includes embroidered and floral lace bras, corsets, thongs, thigh-high tights and more in white and lilac shades and inclusive sizing (32A-42H, XS-3X). 

"Save The Date! We're gettin' ready for @jackieaina's big day! That's right, our girl is gettin' married so who better to show off our new #SavageXBridal collection?! Cause everyone knows: #HappyWifeSavageLife 💍," the brand wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Aina, who got engaged to boyfriend Denis Asamoah in August 2019.

Buy It! Savage x Fenty Floral Lace Unlined Bra, $44.95; savagex.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 176

Savage x Fenty Bridal Capsule

Credit: Savage x Fenty

Buy It! Savage x Fenty Semi-Precious Bridal Thigh Highs, $32.95; savagex.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 176

Sarah Flint Wedding Flats

Credit: Sarah Flint

The New York-based shoe label launched an elegant wedding version of its best-selling (and Meghan Markle-approved!) Natalie Flat. Now available in white lace, the ultra-comfortable pointed style, which features extra padding and a wide toe box, is perfect for large celebrations, intimate ceremonies, courthouse weddings, bridal showers and more!

Buy It! Natalie Flat in White Lace, $435; sarahflint.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 176

Freedom Moses x Jonathan Simkhai

Credit: Freedom Moses x Jonathan Simkhai 

The brand known for creating comfy waterproof slides in every colorway you can think of partnered with Jonathan Simkhai to launch a line of tie-dye and floral print slides inspired by the luxury ready-to-wear label's spring apparel and swimwear collections. Each pair is recyclable, cruelty-free and 100% vegan

"I couldn't be more excited about this partnership with Sarah Gurt of Freedom Moses, a brand that is filled and founded with so much love and optimism. We both have a strong appreciation for unconventional, eccentric-looking, and California inspired items and prints, so designing this collaboration with Freedom Moses was so much fun and so seamless," Simkhai said. "I have an enormous appreciation for what Sarah represents as a sustainable and Earth-friendly footwear designer. Her stance on putting the planet first with everything she does while sourcing materials is a similar stance to what we're doing at Jonathan Simkhai. I am hoping that this collaboration is the first of many with Freedom Moses." 

Buy It! Freedom Moses x Jonathan Simkhai Two Banded Slides, $65; shopbop.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 176

Macy's Icons of Style

Credit: courtesy macy's

The retail giant tapped five mega-talented Black designers and artists (Zerina Akers, Misa Hylton, Aminah Abdul Jillil, Allen Onyia and Ouigi Theodore) to partner with on clothes, shoes and accessories for some of their in house lines, including Bar III, Sun + Stone and INC. The result: Showstopping pieces at attainable prices.

Buy It! Macy's Icons of Style collection, starting at $35; macys.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 176

Leatherology Canvas Collection

Credit: courtesy Leatherology

The celeb-loved one-stop shop for personalized basics just released a line of lightweight organic canvas bags in some of their most practical silhouettes - which all can sport the handpainted or gilded monograms the brand is known for.

Buy It! Leatherology canvas collection, starting at $50; leatherology.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 176

Bandier Housewears

Credit: Courtesy Bandier

Workout wear site Bandier applied its sexy-trendy aesthetic to Housewears, a curated line of clothes you wear just to lounge (because, let's face it, your go-to grey sweats are giving you Seasonal Affective Disorder). They tapped Jordyn Rolling (pictured) and Bianca Valle (next slide) to model the styles.

Buy It! Bandier Housewears bra, $68; bandier.com 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 176

Bandier Housewears

Credit: Courtesy Bandier

Buy It! Morgan Lane top, $268, bandier.com and pants, $258, bandier.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 176

Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily

Credit: courtesy pink lily

Influencer Caitlin Covington teamed up with Pink Lily to design an affordable travel and stay-cation inspired-collection of dresses, swimwear, separates and accessories. The flirty and feminine line features spring and summer staples, including gingham prints, off-the-shoulder designs and lightweight swimsuit coverups in sizes XS-2XL. The best part? Everything is under $100!

"Every year I go on at least one big trip in the spring and the reaction from my fans and followers has always been that they love my outfits, but can't necessarily afford the price point of some of the designers that I feature on my blog," Covington said in a statement. "My goal with this collaboration was to create something for everyone at an affordable price point. Especially right now with so much happening in the world, it shouldn't cost a fortune to look and to feel great about your outfit. Pink Lily has been the perfect partner for me - I love that they are female-founded, family run and operated, and I have just been amazed to watch their growth." 

Buy It! Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily The Charleston Gingham Blue Mini Dress, $48; pinklily.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 176

Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily

Credit: courtesy pink lily

Buy It! Caitlin Covington x Pink Lily Miami Square Neck Polka Dot Belted Blush Swimsuit, $48; pinklily.com 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 176

Becket + Quill Jewelry

Credit: B+Q Studio

Drybar Founder, Alli Webb and accessories designer Meredith Quill teamed up to create a line of "high end, not high spend" jewelry called Becket + Quill. The demi-fine collection, inspired by Quill's grandmother, ranges roughly from $30-$300. The 25-piece debut line-up consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, made in Los Angeles and crafted from alternative materials that bridge the gap between fashion and fine jewelry.

Buy It! Disc Necklace, $250; becketandquill.com, Black Enamel Heart Necklace, $60; becketandquill.com, Onyx Heart Necklace, $150-$250; becketandquill.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 176

Becket + Quill

Credit: B+Q Studio

Buy It! Small Link Chain Bracelet, $40; becketandquill.com, Onyx Heart Bracelet, $200; becketandquill.com, Open Cuff Bracelet, $150; becketandquill.com, Cigar Band Ring, $150; becketandquill.com, Onyx Ring, $300; becketandquill.com, Bead Band Ring, $100; becketandquill.com, Flat Top Ring, $90; becketandquill.com, Heart Ring, $35; becketandquill.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 176

Becket + Quill

Credit: B+Q Studio

Buy It! Star Earrings, $30-$50; becketandquill.com, Hoops With Floating Hearts, $150-$300; becketandquill.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 176

Cuyana Expands Its Most Popular Bag Style

The sustainability driven (and Meghan Markle-approved!) fashion brand is announcing the expansion of its extremely popular Double Loop bag line with two new chic designs. Fans of the brand will remember that the Oversized Double Loop Bag quickly became a top-selling item, so these new additions are sure to sell out fast. Shop the Double Loop Bag, available on the site now, and sign up early to pre-shop the Mini Double Loop Bag, which officially launches in May. Here's to more sunny - and stylish - days ahead!  

Buy It! Double Loop Bag, $295; cuyana.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 176

Cuyana Expands Its Most Popular Bag Style

Buy It! The Mini, $195; cuyana.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 176

60% Mother

Celeb-loved brand Mother Denim has introduced a limited-edition capsule collection with sustainability at its forefront. The 21-piece line consists of jeans, denim jackets, a jumpsuit and a dress, plus comfy WFH basics like tees and sweatshirts and even accessories including oversize totes and vintage bandanas. Each piece is hand-made in Los Angeles of pre- and post- consumer waste, such as excess fabric, damages and overstock from past MOTHER collections initially intended for landfills.

Buy It! Similar: The Drawn In Sweatshirt, $140; motherdenim.com, The Four Corners Scarf, $175; motherdenim.com, The Money Bags Tote, $125; motherdenim.com, Cut And Sew Stunner Ankle Fray, $320; motherdenim.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 176

Lacoste x Ricky Regal

Credit: LACOSTE x RICKY REGAL

Bruno Mars collaborated with Lacoste on his first-ever fashion line. Named after Mars' design alter ego Ricky Regal, Lacoste creative director Louise Trotter said the new line bridges "Lacoste sportswear heritage" and the pop star's "seductive" personal style. Think "24K Magic" meets "Chucks on with Saint Laurent." 

"I've been very fortunate to have been asked to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines," Mars said in a statement. "Lacoste was the first and only brand that said, 'Bruno we want you to make this truly yours.' The respect of such creative freedom coming from a heritage fashion house was an honor."

The first Lacoste x Ricky Regal collection, featuring luxurious fabrics like velvet and silk in rich hues like eggplant and mustard yellow, launches in a select few retail stores on March 5 and will be available globally and on lacoste.com on March 8.

Buy It! Lacoste x Ricky Regal; lacoste.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 176

Lacoste x Ricky Regal

Credit: LACOSTE x RICKY REGAL

Buy It! Lacoste x Ricky Regal Fit Flowy Checkerboard Shirt, $195; lacoste.com

Advertisement