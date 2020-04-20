The activewear brand all over your Instagram feed (thanks to the help of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin) is teaming with Jen Atkin's OUAI on a collection in colors inspired by the beauty brand's most iconic products. Even better: each purchase comes with a travel-sized pouch stocked with bestsellers from OUAI.

"OUAI's products are such beautiful tones and we naturally gravitate towards them. So the color and naming process happened very effortlessly. It's such an iconic trio," says SET Active's founder and CEO Lindsey Carter.

With a sky blue, muted peach and pale taupe, there's something for everyone among the line of sports bras, leggings and socks. "My favorite color from the collab is Mercer Street, the medium taupe with cool grayish undertones. But let's be real, I'll be wearing every single one of the colors this summer," Carter says.

Atkin adds: "If I had to choose one favorite it would have to be Mercer Street [too]. I cannot stop wearing the one-shoulder tops and leggings!"