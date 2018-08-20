9 Surprisingly Chic Neon Pieces to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

With summer winding down and apple picking season on the way, the last trend you may have expected to pop up is bright, fluorescent neon clothing – right? Well, Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian live for style surprises, which is they’re forgoing plaids and knights for formfitting Day-Glo brights. From Kourtney Kardashian’s neon bra and matching Yeezy pumps to Blake Lively’s head-to-toe highlighter-green suit to Kim Kardashian’s skintight wedding guest dress, head-snappingly bright hues are having a major moment.

If you’re about to say “you’ll pry my oatmeal knits from my cold, pumpkin spice-latte clutching hands,” we’re here to tell you that neon can be surprisingly wearable, even if you’re not a Kardashian or Lively. Work it into your neutral outfit with one accessory, or take it up a notch and try wearing a bold jacket or sweater paired with a staple like jeans or a black skirt. And if you really want to send summer out with a bang, wear the whole look head-to-toe, though we’d advise eliminating the celeb-approved plunging neckline or tons of accessories – you’ll already be the center of attention without adding anything extra.

Splash News (2); GC Images

Scroll down to shop nine of our favorite neon pieces inspired by Kourtney, Blake and Kim.

Buy It! by the way Joy Mini Bandage Set, $74; revolve.com

Buy It! Prada Small Leather-Trimmed Neon Shell Pouch, $850; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! I.AM.GIA. Neptune Jacket, $220; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Super The Iconic Sunglasses, $180; fwrd.com

Buy It! Hanes x Karla x Revolve The Neon Baby Tee, $24 (orig. $40); revolve.com

Buy It! Tibi Carabiner Nylon Belt, $95; shopbop.com

Buy It! Christopher Kane Oversized Ribbed Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater, $1,075; net-a-porter.com

Buy It! Adia Kibur Super Bright Stone Earrings, $40; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Victoria Victoria Beckham Slim Tank, $480; shopbop.com