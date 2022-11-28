The Best Limited Edition Holiday Beauty Gifts

These luxe finds are only available for a short time which makes them feel extra special

By Andrea Lavinthal
Published on November 28, 2022 02:05 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

carolina-herrera-fragrance-tout

Beauty products are a solid gift option year-round, but holiday season is when they really shine since that's when top brands roll out extra special limited-edition versions of their bestsellers.Think opulent packaging, festive shades, curated sets and splurgy tools that come in luxe cases.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, here are six coveted beauty finds. Just remember they're only available for a short time so if you fall in love with a color or a scent, you might want to snag an extra before they disappear for good.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Gold Collector

carolina-herrera-fragrance

With its stiletto-shaped bottle, Carolina Herrera's Good Girl is already a show-stopper. Dip it in gold and it's a bonafide work of art for your vanity. And as for the actual fragrance? The jasmine and tuberose blend is equally showstopping.

Buy It! CarolinaHerrera Good Girl Gold Collector, $129; Macy's and macys.com

Charlotte Tilbury Pillowgasm Face Palette

Charlotte-Tilbury-Pillow-Talk-Palette

One of the most in-demand palettes of the season, this face and eye collection in the brand's best-selling Pillow Talk hues, has everything you need to get a party-ready glow.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillowgasm Face Palette, $75; charlottetilbury.com

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Alter Ego

PoshLipstickAlterEgo

Red has long been the official lip color of the holiday season. Until now. This vibrant fuchsia hue — inspired by lounging poolside in Miami — feels fresh and fun for party season and the creamy, buttery formula is a treat for lips.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Alter Ego, $38; victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Drunk Elephant The Trunk 6.0

Drunk-Elephant-Trunk

Filled with 10 full-sized products from the beloved brand (including cult-favorites like T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial and T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum) plus seven deluxe samples which are perfect for travel, this insulated cooler is a skincare fanatic's dream come true.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant The Trunk 6.0, $450; sephora.com

GHD Grand-Luxe Limited Edition Platinum+ Styler

GHD

This flat iron is a staple in many celeb hair stylists' kits because it uses predictive technology to identify the thickness of hair and speed at which you style and adjusts the power accordingly. It also maintains an even heat — an optimal 365° — across the whole plate for consistent results. And for the holidays it comes in a chic champagne gold color with a red velvet vanity case.

Buy It! GHD Grand-Luxe Limited Edition Platinum+ Styler, $279; dermstore.com

Oribe Gold Lust Collection

Oribe-Gold-Lust

Inside this beautiful gift box featuring original artwork by Kohei Kyomori, you'll find three Oribe products: Gold Lust Shampoo, Gold Lust Conditioner and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil. Each nourishes dry, damaged hair leaving it looking incredibly soft and shiny. Plus, the citrus floral scent is heavenly.

Buy It! Oribe Gold Lust Collection, $115; oribe.com

Related Articles
Big Glam Little Price Tag; people digital style issue
Big Glam, Little Price Tag
Editors' Picks: Best Beauty Products
The Best Beauty Products the PEOPLE Team Tried This Month
editor's picks gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks
Oprah’s Favorite Things
13 of Oprah's Favorite Things That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon This Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
145 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Black Friday Best Gift Deals Roundup
24 Black Friday Deals on Gifts Worth Putting Under the Tree, from Fluffy Slippers to Spanx Loungewear
Early Cyber Monday Deals Roundup
Target's Cyber Monday Sale Starts Now — and the 50 Best Deals Include Beats Headphones for Under $100
Nordstrom Black Friday Deals
The Nordstrom Black Friday Sale Is Brimming with Thousands of Deep Discounts — Here Are the 73 Best
Early Walmart Cyber Monday Deals
Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Is Here Early! Shop 38 Can't-Miss Deals, Including a Cordless Vacuum for 61% Off
Walmart Cyber Monday deals
The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday
Best Curling Irons
The 21 Best Curling Irons of 2022
The Best Beauty Products We Tried in September
These Beauty Products Blew Our Minds Last Month
The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts at Any Budget
The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts at Any Budget
Early Nordstrom Black Friday Deals Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals Available Right Now — Here Are the 45 Best
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 430 Best Deals
Serum bottle with dropper and drops on pink background
The 10 Best Self-Tanning Drops of 2022, Tested and Reviewed