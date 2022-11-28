The Best Limited Edition Holiday Beauty Gifts

Beauty products are a solid gift option year-round, but holiday season is when they really shine since that's when top brands roll out extra special limited-edition versions of their bestsellers.Think opulent packaging, festive shades, curated sets and splurgy tools that come in luxe cases.

So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, here are six coveted beauty finds. Just remember they're only available for a short time so if you fall in love with a color or a scent, you might want to snag an extra before they disappear for good.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Gold Collector

With its stiletto-shaped bottle, Carolina Herrera's Good Girl is already a show-stopper. Dip it in gold and it's a bonafide work of art for your vanity. And as for the actual fragrance? The jasmine and tuberose blend is equally showstopping.

Buy It! CarolinaHerrera Good Girl Gold Collector, $129; Macy's and macys.com

Charlotte Tilbury Pillowgasm Face Palette

One of the most in-demand palettes of the season, this face and eye collection in the brand's best-selling Pillow Talk hues, has everything you need to get a party-ready glow.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillowgasm Face Palette, $75; charlottetilbury.com

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Alter Ego

Red has long been the official lip color of the holiday season. Until now. This vibrant fuchsia hue — inspired by lounging poolside in Miami — feels fresh and fun for party season and the creamy, buttery formula is a treat for lips.

Buy It! Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick in Alter Ego, $38; victoriabeckhambeauty.com

Drunk Elephant The Trunk 6.0

Filled with 10 full-sized products from the beloved brand (including cult-favorites like T.L.C Sukari Babyfacial and T.L.C. Framboos™ Glycolic Night Serum) plus seven deluxe samples which are perfect for travel, this insulated cooler is a skincare fanatic's dream come true.

Buy It! Drunk Elephant The Trunk 6.0, $450; sephora.com

GHD Grand-Luxe Limited Edition Platinum+ Styler

This flat iron is a staple in many celeb hair stylists' kits because it uses predictive technology to identify the thickness of hair and speed at which you style and adjusts the power accordingly. It also maintains an even heat — an optimal 365° — across the whole plate for consistent results. And for the holidays it comes in a chic champagne gold color with a red velvet vanity case.

Buy It! GHD Grand-Luxe Limited Edition Platinum+ Styler, $279; dermstore.com

Oribe Gold Lust Collection

Inside this beautiful gift box featuring original artwork by Kohei Kyomori, you'll find three Oribe products: Gold Lust Shampoo, Gold Lust Conditioner and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil. Each nourishes dry, damaged hair leaving it looking incredibly soft and shiny. Plus, the citrus floral scent is heavenly.

Buy It! Oribe Gold Lust Collection, $115; oribe.com