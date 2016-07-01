The Best July 4th Sales on Clothes, Shoes, Jewelry and More
Exactly what to shop this weekend
J.Crew;Solid & Striped;Draper James
It’s tempting to just spend your entire Fourth of July weekend outside by the pool or at a barbeque with friends, but believe us when we say it’s worth schlepping to the mall in between helpings of hamburgers and potato salad. Department stores are offering major sales (up to 75 percent off!), plus specialty stores are having mega-blowout sales on summer styles. (Don’t worry, we included online promo codes too in case leaving your backyard — or couch, no judgment — just isn’t an option.)
DEPARTMENT STORES
Lord & Taylor: 20 percent off regular and sale items, plus 60 percent off women’s already reduced swim + cover-ups, 60 percent off already reduced summer dresses, 40 percent off when you buy 3 or more sandals, 30 percent on 2 pairs of sandals and 25 percent off one sandal purchase; through July 5.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 75 percent off final sale items, 30 percent off select bedding, bath & kitchen styles through July 4.
Bergdorf Goodman: 75 percent off select designer items.
- FASHION
Banana Republic: 40 percent off select summer styles and 50 percent off sale items; through July 4.
- Draper James: 60 percent of select styles.
- J.Crew: 40 percent off summer styles and extra 40-60 percent off sale items; through July 5.
- Nasty Gal: 40 percent off sale items, through July 5.
- Milly: 30 percent off final sale items with code JULY2016; June 29 – July 4.
- Melissa McCarthy Seven7: 40 percent off site-wide; June 30 – July 4.
- Mackage: 40 percent off select SS16 and FW15 styles plus free shipping.
- Triumph: 60 percent off summer lingerie and sleepwear.
- The Outnet: Discounts of up to 70 percent off.
- Yoox: 60 percent off select merchandise from July 5 – 6.
- Coldwater Creek; 20 percent off all sale items with code FREEDOM; July 1 – July 4.
- Mindy Mae’s Market: 15 percent off the red, white and blue collection with code SPARKLER15; through July 4.
- Michael Stars: 30 percent off sale styles in-stores and online with code HAPPY4TH; through July 4.
- Yummie by Heather Thompson: $39 leggings on July 1, $49 3-pack shaping tanks on July 2, $19 bras on July 3, 40 percent off lounge on July 4 and $59 4-piece shaping bottoms kit on July 5.
- Wren + Glory: 30 percent off site-wide with code JULY4TH; July 1 – July 4.
- ShopDesignSpark: 30 percent off with code JULY4; July 1 – July 4.
BAGS
Dagne Dover: 20 percent off cork and vermillion pieces with code FIREWORKS; July 1 – July 4.
- Giejo: 50 percent off your entire order with code America50; July 1 – July 5
- Wet Swimwear: 30 percent off the new 2016 collection, 50 percent off all older styles; through July 5.
- Solid and Striped: 20 percent of styles; through July 5.
- SHOES
Shoes.com: 60 percent off select styles from top brands (Dansko, Clarks, Franco Sarto, Naturalizer, DR Martens, Merrell, Asics, New Balance, Rockport); through July 4.
- Jack Rogers: select styles up to 50 percent off; through July 4.
- Baretraps: $10 off all orders plus free shipping with code FIREWORKS ; June 30 – July 5.
- Bernardo: 30 percent off select items; July 4.
- Delman: 20 percent off $175, 25 percent off $200, 30 percent off $250 with code July4th; June 29 – July 4.
- Latigo: $10 off any order plus free shipping with code FIREWORKS; June 30 – July 5.
- Nina: $20 off $100, $40 off $150, $60 off $200 with code July4th; June 29 – July 4.
- Pikolinos: 30 percent off; July 4th
- Summit: $20 in your cart, per pair on all spring & sale items only ; July 1 – July 4.
What are you buying this weekend?
— Colleen Kratofil