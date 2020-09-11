The Best Influencer Beauty Launches to Shop Right Now
With so many of your favorite Instagram influencers and YouTube stars dropping their own collections and collaborations with major makeup brands, it's hard to know which ones are really worth the splurge. Luckily, we've narrowed done the latest and greatest — from hair products to eyeshadows — to add to your collection right now
Madison Beer x Victoria's Secret
The singer and influencer teamed up with Victoria's Secret to help launch the brand's new Tease Crème Cloud perfume, which features notes of santal flower, sheer amber and whipped vanilla meringue. Shot by Mario Sorrenti, the campaign imagines Beer floating above the clouds as she embodies the airy and whimsical scent.
Buy It! Victoria's Secret Tease Crème Cloud Eau de Parfum, $78; victoriassecret.com
Teni Panosian's Monday Born
Long before TikTok and Instagram makeup tutorials were a thing, Teni Panosian was paving the way for influencers of the 2010s and beyond by sharing tips and tricks on her popular beauty vlog, msmaven.com. She soon gained a following on YouTube as well, becoming one of the first to navigate video monetization and unlock the power of social media. Now, the O.G. beauty guru is the owner of a cruelty-free, clean, vegan, non-toxic skincare line called Monday Born.
"I wanted to pursue creating skincare products because I want everyone to have the option to go makeup free if they so choose; it's a freedom that we should all have to either embrace our natural skin or dress it up!"
The unconventional influencer beauty brand embraces a pre-order business model and allows Panosian's fans and followers to take part in the development process.
"I knew it was time for Monday Born to come to the market because skincare and beauty in general needed something different. Our entire process is community driven: From product development to the design of our packaging, our community is involved every step of the way. And we've implemented a business model that hasn't been done in beauty before, the "drop" model, to ensure customers receive the freshest batch of product possible and we eliminate the risk of excess waste from expired or unsold product."
Monday Born currently offers a moisturizer, a hydrating essence, an exfoliating serum and an oil + gentle cleansing duo.
Claim Your Spot to Buy! Monday Born Cleansing Duo, $62; beaubble.com
YOU by Sally Beauty
Sally Beauty's new campaign wants to change the conversation around self-expression in the workplace. Inspired by TikToker Heather Chelan's viral tune entitled "Having Colored Hair Doesn't Make You Unprofessional," the beauty giant launched "YOU by Sally" in partnership with Chelan and other influencers of all ages and backgrounds (including Baddie Winkle!). The campaign is a celebration of self-expression that features an extended version of Chelan's original song (available on Spotify and YouTube) and a music video that embodies the brand's longtime commitment to empowerment and self-expression.
Feeling inspired by the campaign? Sally Beauty is a one-stop-shop for all your DIY hair dye needs. Lines like Ion's Color Brilliance Permanent Brights Creme Hair Color — available in bright purple, turquoise, baby pink and more — provide vibrate, salon-quality results that last.
Buy It! Color Brilliance by Ion Permanent Brights Creme Hair Color in Azure, $8.59; sallybeauty.com
Alexis Ren x Sonya Dakar
Model and influencer Alexis Ren teamed up with Sonya Dakar on a limited-edition capsule collection featuring all of her must-have products from the esthetician developed skincare brand. Entitled We Are Warriors after Ren's online fitness and mental health community of the same name, the launch includes two kits — Clarifying and Sensitive — carefully curated for both skin types.
Inside the Clarifying Kit, you'll find the sulfate-free Silver Clarifying Wash, the all-natural Green Energy Clarifying Toner, the Organic Omega Oil, the Blemish Buster acne spot treatment and the Volcano Mask. While the Sensitive Kit includes the calming Sensi Wash, the redness-reducing Blue Butterfly Clarifying Toner, the Organic Omega Oil (sensitive skin formula), the Blemish Buster and the pore-minimizing Rose Gold Radiance Mask.
Both kits come packaged in a lime green vegan leather pouch that's perfect for summer and are available for $98 each through the month of June (retail value: $170).
Buy It! Sonya Dakar x We Are Warriors by Alexis Ren, $98; sonyadakar.com
Carli Bybel x Il Makiage
Carli Bybel, an early pioneer of the beauty influencer space who boasts over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, is expanding her celestial-themed collection with tech-focused makeup brand Il Makiage. While her first collaboration — which launched in 2019 and quickly sold out — was limited to lip products, the beauty guru's second Il Makiage capsule focuses on complexion. Available May 20, the launch includes a four-pan, travel-friendly face palette with bronzer, blush and highlighter (in three shades for every skin tone) and two lipsticks with matching lip pencils and two brushes. Each item features the same galaxy-inspired packaging as Bybel's first collaboration with the brand.
"I wanted to come out with a product unlike anything on the market, and so I created something that I've always wanted personally for myself," the YouTuber tells PEOPLE. "I'm such a big fan of combining baked and pressed products when doing my own makeup routine, I knew it would be fun to create a palette that combined four of my favorite face products in one."
Buy It! Carli Bybel x Il Makiage Celestial Collection; ilmakiage.com (available May 20)
EM Cosmetics x Nécessaire Self-Care Set
EM Cosmetics — founded by Michelle Phan, an early pioneer of the beauty influencer space who began posting tutorials and product reviews on YouTube back in 2006 — teamed up with the buzzed-about body-care brand, Nécessaire, known for developing effective products with good-for-you ingredients. Together, they launched a bundle of must-haves from both brands. The Self-Care Trio includes Nécessaire's cult favorite body serum with hyaluronic acid, as well as a serum-infused blush and a hydrating lip cushion from EM Cosmetics.
The collaboration is all about "upgrading your self-care routine with refined and delicate textures infused with skin empowering ingredients for the face and body," EM Cosmetic's website states.
Buy It! EM Cosmetics x Nécessaire Set, $67; emcosmetics.com
Mariale x Too Faced
With show-stopping shades like "Chili" (a metallic red shimmer that has flecks of pink sparkle), "Amorcito" (a matte hot pink designed to be used on the cheeks as a blush) and "Chica" (the perfect warm-toned matte brown), Venezuelan beauty influencer Mariale's limited-edition collaboration with Too Faced is not your average eyeshadow palette.
Amor Caliente is packed with highly pigmented mattes, metallic shimmers and one pressed glitter, inspired by the colors Mariale loves most. "[The palette] started with 'Amorcito.' I knew I wanted a true bright pink, and then we built it from there," she tells PEOPLE. "'Chancla' (which translates to 'sandal') is one of my favorite shades because it's a beautiful pressed glitter — it goes on so smooth with such an intense payoff!"
Buy It! Mariale Amor Caliente Eyeshadow Palette, $42; toofaced.com
Mariale x Too Faced
Mariale says "it is a dream come true" to collaborate with a mainstream American beauty brand.
"Many other brands would not give such an opportunity to a creator who speaks Spanish and has a global audience like I do," she says. "It can be difficult to have doors slammed in your face just because you are an immigrant."
"For Too Faced to believe in me and to let me create an entire palette that pays homage to being Latina is incredibly special. And even though the Amor Caliente palette is a bit of a love letter to my Latin roots, we made sure to create a palette with shades every skin tone can wear!"
Buy It! Mariale Amor Caliente Eyeshadow Palette, $42; toofaced.com
The Madison Beer Collection
Singer/songwriter, social media influencer and ultimate cool girl Madison Beer collaborated with Morphe to launch a full range of eye, lip and cheek products perfect for creating her signature soft glam look. The Madison Beer Collection includes a 20-pan eyeshadow palette, a 6-piece brush set, two Luminous Setting Sprays, two Shimmering Highlighters and five High-Shine Lip Glosses. Offering plenty of neutral and rose-toned shades — plus chic, sophisticated packaging inspired by her upcoming album — this collaboration embodies Beer's sultry vibe and lit-from-within natural glow.
Buy It! The Madison Beer Collection; morphe.com
Lights Lacquer Supernova Collection
The newest launch from Kathleen Lights' vegan, cruelty and seven-free nail polish brand Lights Lacquer is totally out of this world. Inspired by the mega influencer's favorite 90s movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st century, the Supernova collection includes three holographic and futuristic colors that will transport you all the way to 2021 (because who doesn't want to time travel at this point?!). Nebula is a lavender shimmer with ultra-fine, blue-gold glitters; Zenon is a fuchsia pearl with ultra-fine, blue-violet glitters; Protozoa is a deep purple with a blue-black base and rainbow holographic. Zetus lapetus! We want them all.
Buy It! Lights Lacquer Supernova Bundle, $28; lightslacquer.com
Coastal Craze by Charli + Dixie D'Amelio
TikTok's most famous sisters teamed up with Orosa Beauty to launch eight nail polishes that perfectly capture their unique personalities. Entitled Coastal Craze by Charli + Dixie D'Amelio, the limited-edition collection features opaque crème colors in bright hues (created by Charli) and soft neutrals (created by Dixie).
"We love how expressive Orosa is," Charli, 16, said in a press release. "They are all about using color to express yourself and encouraging people to get creative through nail colors and nail art".
While Dixie, 19, explained that the sisters have "been able to express ourselves in a way that people haven't seen yet on our social channels" through their Orosa Beauty collaboration, which features the brand's signature 14-free, vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free nail polish formulas.
Buy It! Coastal Craze by Charli + Dixie D'Amelio, $75; orosabeauty.com
ITEM Beauty
Addison Easterling is quickly becoming one of the busiest women in Hollywood. Just weeks after launching her American Eagle back to school campaign, the TikTok star (better known as Addison Rae) announced a new beauty brand in partnership with Ipsy.
ITEM Beauty features affordable products infused with clean, science-backed ingredients. the innovative brand, which is Marketed towards Gen Z, will launch with a collection of minimal makeup essentials: mascara, jelly eyeshadow, brightening powder, brow definer, lip oil, and a contour duo. The best part? Each product retails for less than $25!
And unlike the beauty subscription service's previous influencer collaborations, Easterling is the co-founder and chief innovation officer of ITEM Beauty, making her a true brand owner.
Buy It! ITEM Beauty; itembeauty.com
Elaluz by Camila Coelho
Camila Coelho made her mark on the fashion industry when her namesake clothing label in partnership with Revolve — which debuted a swimwear line earlier this year — sold out just minutes after launching in June 2019.
Now, the mega-influencer has set out to conquer the beauty world.
On Aug. 3, Coelho (who boasts 8.8 million followers on Instagram and 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube) debuted a "mindfully luxurious" beauty brand called Elaluz, which means "she is light" in the Brazilian star's native language of Portuguese. Elaluz is launching with two must-haves: a lightweight lip and cheek stain infused with coconut water and a hydrating lip treatment packed with nourishing oils and butters.
"I decided to start with lip products for the first launch, as it's my favorite part of any beauty routine," Coelho, 32, tells PEOPLE. "I love enhancing lips while still keeping a clean, easy, natural look."
Elaluz by Camila Coelho
The brand will soon encompass skincare, makeup, haircare and more, and each product will serve "as a partner in the daily hustle, making life a little easier for powerful and confident people on the go," the Elaluz founder explains.
Inspired by Coelho's desire to help her fans and followers "find their light and shine it out to the world," the new brand touts environmentally-friendly packaging, clean ingredients and intoxicating, all-natural fragrances.
"When I was a young adult, I worked at a makeup counter and was able to see the power of beauty firsthand — how much it can empower and transform you from the inside out," Coelho says. "Beauty has been my passion since the beginning; it's truly how I got to where I am today, so launching Elaluz is a full circle moment for me."
Buy It! elaluz.com
Morphe 2 x Charli & Dixie D'Amelio
Morphe tapped TikTok superstar sisters Charli and Dixie D'Amelio as the official faces of its new Gen-Z sub-brand, Morphe 2. While Morphe's core collection allows makeup lovers to create a full-face look, Morphe 2, is all about a lighter, fresh-faced look geared toward a younger audience. For the launch, the line includes multipurpose products like a lightweight skin tint (it comes in 20 shades), jelly eye shimmers, cheek and lip mousse, sheer lip oils and more.
Sonya Dakar x Alexis Ren
Internet superstar Alexis Ren hand-picked eight of her must-have Sonya Dakar skincare products for this limited-edition collection to celebration the clean beauty brand's 35th anniversary. Packaged in a chic vegan leather pouch, the Sonya Dakar x Alexis Ren capsule collection has everything you need for an esthetician-approved skincare routine. It includes a cleanser, an oil, a balm, a red clay mask, a jade stone gua sha, an exfoliator a lip balm and the Sonya Dakar spot treatment Ren has sweared by for years: Blemish Buster. "I trust her products because I trust her heart," the influencer wrote on Instagram of Dakar, a facialist whose A-list clients include Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara and Cameron Diaz.
Buy It! Sonya Dakar x Alexis Ren Anniversary Beauty Capsule Collection, $129; sonyadakar.com
Bretman Rock x wet n wild
Bretman Rock's limited-edition, six-product collaboration with Wet n' Wild, is just as bright and vibrant as the social media sensation himself! Inspired by the YouTube and Instagram star's "bold, untamable spirit," the Jungle Rock collection includes a 15-pan palette of satin, matte and shimmers eyeshadow in neutral and colorful shades, a multi-use face mist perfect for prepping, setting and hydrating, a duo-chrome loose highlighter, three highshine lip glosses, a black mascara that features a curved wand to lift and curl the lashes and two eyeshadow brushes and a highlighter brush. The tropical-themed collection is available now at Ulta, Target, Amazon and wetnwildbeauty.com.
"I'm gay, I'm an immigrant, I'm a POC and in 2020, I'm taking affordable beauty to the next level," Bretman said of the launch. "A makeup line by a man will be in-store across the globe. That's my power. That's OUR power. Welcome to the jungle, b****."
Jackie Aina and Patrick Starrr x UOMA Beauty
Not one but two popular beauty influencers brought this inclusive collaboration with Black-owned brand, Uoma, to life. The limited-edition, eight-piece Black Magic Carnival Collection — which marks the first time YouTube and Instagram superstars Patrick Starrr and Jackie Aina have joined forces on a makeup launch — "encourages everyone to invoke the hypnotic, spellbinding allure of their inner Carnival Queen" with neon shades and glitter finishes. It includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, two highlighters suitable for a variety of skin tones, two iridescent lipsticks and three festival-worthy false lash styles.
As part of the the Black Magic Carnival collaboration, Uoma Beauty, Aina and Starrr are launching he the #UOMACARNIVAL social media challenge, which invites beauty lovers to post their carnival makeup looks on Instagram (tagging @UOMABeauty and #UOMACarnival) or submit photos on uomabeauty.com for the chance to become UOMA Beauty's Next Beauty Creator.
"UOMA, Jackie and Patrick will choose 3 people to win $1,000 cash prize, and 1 person to win a $5,000 cash prize. Winners will be showcased via the UOMA Beauty platforms," the beauty brand said in a press release.
The challenge starts today and the Black Magic Carnival Collection is available now on uomabeauty.com.
Hannah Meloche x Tarte Cosmetics
Hannah Meloche has mastered the art of a natural glow — she is an OG VSCO Girl, after all — so it makes sense that her new collaboration with Tarte Cosmetics is a six-pan, multi-purpose palette "infused with micro-reflective pigments for a lit-from-within glow." Perfect for achieving an effortless, minimal makeup look, the Sugar Rush palette includes two bronzy shades, two pink-toned colors (peach and rose), a golden shimmer and a champagne shimmer that can be used as eyeshadows, bronzers, highlights or blushes.
"I wanted to create something that represents me, my family and everything I love! I think this palette represents me pretty well, it's bright and colorful, gives off positive vibes and is easy going – honestly everything I try to be," the YouTuber and Instagram star tells PEOPLE. "Plus its recyclable which was really important to me."
She adds: "My favorite thing about this palette was creating it — putting my heart and soul into choosing shades, choosing packaging, planning the photoshoot, it was all a dream come true!"
Buy It! Hannah Meloche x sugar rush, $25; tartecosmetics.com
Exteriorglam x Physicians Formula
Foinika Kay (@exteriorglam on Instagram) just launched an all-in-one palette with Physicians Formula to ease your transition from day to night. It includes four eyeshadow shades (two mattes and two shimmers), a highlighter, a blush, a lip color and a rose-scented perfume. Plus, every product in the Rosé All Day Collection is formulated with Kakadu Plum, an antioxident-rich plant packed full of Vitamin C, and infused with rose extract to help "soothe, calm, and hydrate." "These are some of my favorite shades, and now I get to share them with you," Kay said of her collection, available now at Ulta and physicansformula.com
Buy It! Physicians Formula Rosé All Day x Exteriorglam Collection, $19.95; ulta.com
Amrezy x Anastasia Beverly Hills
Amrezy is famous for her curated Instagram feed (she posts in series of colors, seamlessly transitioning from one theme to the next) so it's no surprise that the beauty guru compiled an aesthetically pleasing palette for her collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills. "I wanted to make a palette that had every shade you would need for any mood, any occasion," Amrezy said in a press release. To achieve that, she included everything from a classic matte black to a metallic turquoise, and organized the shadows in a way that will inspire beginners and professional makeup artists alike. Plus, Amrezy's hot pink creation features the same ABH eyeshadow formula you fell in love with in best-selling palettes like Modern Renaissance and Soft Glam.
Buy It! Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Eyeshadow Palette, $49; sephora.com
Kandee Johnson x OGX
Featuring holographic, mermaid-inspired packaging, this four-piece collaboration between OGX and OG influnencer Kandee Johnson is the literal embodiment of the bubbly beauty guru, who describes her platform as the "happiest channel on YouTube." The Pop Glam line includes a hydrating shampoo and conditioner, a dry shampoo and a hair mask, all infused with notes of coconut, cotton candy and pineapple. And unlike Johnson's previous limited-edition collaborations with the affordable hair care brand, this one is here to stay. "I am beyond grateful, honored & excited I get to share this with you and hope it gives you hope to not give up," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the launch.
Buy It! OGX Kandee POP! GLAM Collection, $9.99 each; target.com
Kathleen Lights x Briogeo
If you've ever watched a Kathleen Lights video, you know the YouTube star has long credited Briogeo for keeping her color-treated hair thick, healthy and soft. So while we could've predicted that she would eventually collaborate with the all-natural brand, the Miami native, born Kathleen Fuentes, took a risk by launching an essential oils collection instead of a beauty product. And it paid off — fans and followers praised Fuentes for bringing something fresh to the world of beauty influencer collaborations. The Briogeo + Kathleen Lights B. Well kit includes three aromatic blends: Lavender + Chill (lavender and bergamot to "balance energy and emotions"), Rose + Reset (rose and clove to "promote loving vibrations and forgiveness") and Citrine + Centered (sandalwood and cedar to "revitalize the mind and bring inner calm").
Buy It! Briogeo + Kathleen Lights B. Well Aromatic Essential Oils Kit, $38; sephora.com
Lele Pons x Tarte Cosmetics
For her first-ever makeup collection, mega-influencer and Colombia native Lele Pons (who boasts an impressive 38.5 million followers on Instagram) teamed up with Tarte Cosmetics to create a 3-product collection that includes a cheek and eye palette, a rosy nude gloss and vegan and cruelty-free lashes in a fluttery full style. The brand stated that Pons has "serious shadow game" in a press release and she proved it with this versatile 11-pan palette — it includes nine matte and metallic bronze, warm and neutral eyeshadows, as well as a warm pink blush and a rose gold highlighter.
Buy It! Lele Pons x Tarte Eye & Cheek Palette, $35; sephora.com
Weylie Hoang x Physicians Formula
The creamy texture and tropical scent of Physicians Formula's iconic Butter products have captivated the heart of makeup lovers for years — including YouTuber star Weylie Hoang. For this collaboration, she combined six of her favorite shades into a limited-edition $14.99 palette. And to reflect Hoang's love of animals, Physicians Formula will donate $25,000 to Best Friends Animal Society as part of the launch. The complexion palette includes two Butter Bronzers in "Deep Bronzer" and "Sunset Bronzer," two exclusive Butter Blushes in "Apricot" and "Wildflower" and two exclusive Butter Highlighters in "Whimsical" and "Golden Hour." "I love that it's easy to mix-and-match to create an effortless, sunset-inspired glowing look," Hoang said.
Buy It! Butter Collection x Weylie Hoang, $14.99; target.com