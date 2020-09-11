Long before TikTok and Instagram makeup tutorials were a thing, Teni Panosian was paving the way for influencers of the 2010s and beyond by sharing tips and tricks on her popular beauty vlog, msmaven.com. She soon gained a following on YouTube as well, becoming one of the first to navigate video monetization and unlock the power of social media. Now, the O.G. beauty guru is the owner of a cruelty-free, clean, vegan, non-toxic skincare line called Monday Born.

"I wanted to pursue creating skincare products because I want everyone to have the option to go makeup free if they so choose; it's a freedom that we should all have to either embrace our natural skin or dress it up!"

The unconventional influencer beauty brand embraces a pre-order business model and allows Panosian's fans and followers to take part in the development process.

"I knew it was time for Monday Born to come to the market because skincare and beauty in general needed something different. Our entire process is community driven: From product development to the design of our packaging, our community is involved every step of the way. And we've implemented a business model that hasn't been done in beauty before, the "drop" model, to ensure customers receive the freshest batch of product possible and we eliminate the risk of excess waste from expired or unsold product."

Monday Born currently offers a moisturizer, a hydrating essence, an exfoliating serum and an oil + gentle cleansing duo.

Claim Your Spot to Buy! Monday Born Cleansing Duo, $62; beaubble.com