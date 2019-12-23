The Best In-Flight Beauty Products, According to a Dermatologist

Dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe explains how to prevent the air on planes from sucking the moisture out of your skin
By Jackie Fields
December 23, 2019 04:45 PM

1 of 6

Get Zen

Take a few deep breaths of a refreshing essential oil to create a calm atmosphere at your seat.

Buy It! Young Living Peace & Calming Blend, $46; youngliving.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Take Off Your Makeup

These moisturizing wipes even remove water- proof mascara.

Buy It! Simple Skincare Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes, $4; ulta.com

3 of 6

Smooth on a Sheet Mask

This treatment features kombucha to protect the skin from harmful bacteria.

Buy It! Naturopathica Kombucha Bio- Cellulose Mask, $36 for three; dermstore.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

Massage Your Face

After masking, roll the tool on your face to help any remaining serum penetrate and to improve circulation.

Buy It! Herbivore Jade Facial Roller, $30; sephora.com

Advertisement

5 of 6

Apply Sunscreen

This SPF can be used on your face and body, and it blends into skin seamlessly.

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 50 Mineral Sun- screen Gentle Lotion, $30; ulta.com

6 of 6

Glow on the Go

Infused with aloe vera and coconut oil, the mist can be spritzed on any time you want to look radiant. (Before your trip, pour this derm-approved mist into a smaller, TSA-approved spray bottle.)

Buy It! Aleavia Restore Soothing Mist, $30; aleavia.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.