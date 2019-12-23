The Best In-Flight Beauty Products, According to a Dermatologist

Get Zen
Take a few deep breaths of a refreshing essential oil to create a calm atmosphere at your seat.
Buy It! Young Living Peace & Calming Blend, $46; youngliving.com
Take Off Your Makeup
These moisturizing wipes even remove water- proof mascara.
Buy It! Simple Skincare Kind to Skin Cleansing Facial Wipes, $4; ulta.com
Smooth on a Sheet Mask
This treatment features kombucha to protect the skin from harmful bacteria.
Buy It! Naturopathica Kombucha Bio- Cellulose Mask, $36 for three; dermstore.com
Massage Your Face
After masking, roll the tool on your face to help any remaining serum penetrate and to improve circulation.
Buy It! Herbivore Jade Facial Roller, $30; sephora.com
Apply Sunscreen
This SPF can be used on your face and body, and it blends into skin seamlessly.
Buy It! La Roche-Posay Anthelios SPF 50 Mineral Sun- screen Gentle Lotion, $30; ulta.com
Glow on the Go
Infused with aloe vera and coconut oil, the mist can be spritzed on any time you want to look radiant. (Before your trip, pour this derm-approved mist into a smaller, TSA-approved spray bottle.)
Buy It! Aleavia Restore Soothing Mist, $30; aleavia.com