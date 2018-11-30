Editors' Picks: The Best Gifts Under $100

Giving the perfect gift doesn't have to break the bank. Shop our favorite stylish and affordable pieces right here

More
PeopleStyle
November 30, 2018 04:33 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>I always love getting a blanket scarf as a gift. They&#8217;re so chic and the perfect cozy accessory for traveling.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Wilfred for Aritzia Blanket Scarf, $78; <a href="https://www.aritzia.com/us/en/product/plaid-blanket/70124.html?dwvar_70124_color=2357" target="_blank" rel="noopener">aritzia.com</a></p>
pinterest
Blanket Scarf

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I always love getting a blanket scarf as a gift. They’re so chic and the perfect cozy accessory for traveling.

Buy It! Wilfred for Aritzia Blanket Scarf, $78; aritzia.com

Courtesy Aritzia
<p><em><strong>Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director:</strong></em> Everyone&#8217;s New Year&#8217;s Resolution is to simplify her life, right? And that starts with lightening up your purse. I&#8217;m giving the people I love the gift of fewer shoulder cramps with this streamlined, chic wallet that has just enough space for what you need, in &#8220;can&#8217;t-lose-it-in-your-giant-bag&#8221; cherry red.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Tory Burch &#8216;Robinson&#8217; card case, $98; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=504092.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23605&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Frobinson-slim-card-case-tory%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1580358764.htm&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopbop.com/robinson-slim-card-case-tory/vp/v=1/1580358764.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">shopbop.com</a></p>
pinterest
Tory Burch Zip Card Case

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Everyone’s New Year’s Resolution is to simplify her life, right? And that starts with lightening up your purse. I’m giving the people I love the gift of fewer shoulder cramps with this streamlined, chic wallet that has just enough space for what you need, in “can’t-lose-it-in-your-giant-bag” cherry red. 

Buy It! Tory Burch ‘Robinson’ card case, $98; shopbop.com

Courtesy Shopbop
<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>A classic sweater is always a safe bet when it comes to gifting during the holidays. This season trade in the trusted cable-knit for a textured style. Opting for a classic color makes it versatile, but the pom-pom detailing on this design feel fresh.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Gap Bobble Stitch Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $79.95; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:Editors&#039;Picks:TheBestGiftsUnder$100,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6674139,201811,I/https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=397025012&#038;cid=1026493&#038;pcid=5745" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=397025012&#038;cid=1026493&#038;pcid=5745" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">gap.com</a></p>
pinterest
Textured Sweater

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: A classic sweater is always a safe bet when it comes to gifting during the holidays. This season trade in the trusted cable-knit for a textured style. Opting for a classic color makes it versatile, but the pom-pom detailing on this design feel fresh.

Buy It! Gap Bobble Stitch Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $79.95; gap.com

Courtesy GAP
<p><strong>Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor</strong>: I&#8217;m always stealing my husband&#8217;s socks (I&#8217;m convinced my dryer actually eats all of mine), so this year I&#8217;m going to give him a gift that&#8217;s really for both of us. This Pair of Thieves holiday set offers 12 different colorful knit styles which come encased in cute holiday ornaments. My plan is to hang them all on the tree Christmas morning and see how long it takes him to notice.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Pair Of Thieves Sock Ornament Holiday 12-Pack Gift Set, $80; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=622657.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=26948&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fpair-of-thieves-sock-ornament-holiday-12-pack-gift-set&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.urbanoutfitters.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="urbanoutfitters.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/pair-of-thieves-sock-ornament-holiday-12-pack-gift-set" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">urbanoutfitters.com</a></p>
pinterest
Pair of Thieves Sock Set

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I’m always stealing my husband’s socks (I’m convinced my dryer actually eats all of mine), so this year I’m going to give him a gift that’s really for both of us. This Pair of Thieves holiday set offers 12 different colorful knit styles which come encased in cute holiday ornaments. My plan is to hang them all on the tree Christmas morning and see how long it takes him to notice.

Buy It! Pair Of Thieves Sock Ornament Holiday 12-Pack Gift Set, $80; urbanoutfitters.com

Courtesy Urban Outfitters
<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>Treat your friends to one of the season&#8217;s biggest accessories trend. A croc-embossed bag feels super luxe&nbsp; &#8212; especially done in a rich color like this emerald box bag &#8212; without the steep price tag.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;Aqua Croc-Embossed Box Bag, $68; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=626631.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2425&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Faqua-medium-croc-embossed-box-bag-satchel-100-exclusive%3FID%3D3070039%2526amp%3BCategoryID%3D16958&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/aqua-medium-croc-embossed-box-bag-satchel-100-exclusive?ID=3070039&#038;CategoryID=16958#fn=ppp=undefined&#038;sp=NULL&#038;rId=NULL&#038;spc=46&#038;cm_kws=Aqua%20bag&#038;spp=4&#038;pn=1|1|4|46&#038;rsid=undefined&#038;smp=exactMultiMatch" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
pinterest
Croc-Embossed Box Bag

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Treat your friends to one of the season’s biggest accessories trend. A croc-embossed bag feels super luxe  — especially done in a rich color like this emerald box bag — without the steep price tag.

Buy It! Aqua Croc-Embossed Box Bag, $68; bloomingdales.com

Courtesy Bloomingdale's
<p><strong><em>Kaitlyn Frey, Style &amp; Beauty Assistant:&nbsp;</em></strong>Once you start sleeping on a silk pillowcase, it&#8217;s nearly impossible to go back. It not only makes for the most luxurious sleep experience, but the gentle fibers also tame hair frizz.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Slip Silk Pillowcase, $85; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fslip-for-beauty-sleep-slipsilk-pure-silk-pillowcase%252F4186794&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/slip-for-beauty-sleep-slipsilk-pure-silk-pillowcase/4186794" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Slip Silk Pillowcase

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Once you start sleeping on a silk pillowcase, it’s nearly impossible to go back. It not only makes for the most luxurious sleep experience, but the gentle fibers also tame hair frizz. 

Buy It! Slip Silk Pillowcase, $85; nordstrom.com

<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>Accessories are a great option if you&#8217;re not sure of sizing, however jewelry can be super personal. These gold hoops are a timeless jewelry trend.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Madewell Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings, $24; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:Editors&#039;Picks:TheBestGiftsUnder$100,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6674139,201811,I/https://www.madewell.com/chunky-medium-hoop-earrings-K1391.html?dwvar_K1391_color=ED0747&#038;cgid=accessories-jewelry&#038;position=2&#038;position=2&#038;activeChunk=0#start=1" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.madewell.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="madewell.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.madewell.com/chunky-medium-hoop-earrings-K1391.html?dwvar_K1391_color=ED0747&#038;cgid=accessories-jewelry&#038;position=2&#038;position=2&#038;activeChunk=0#start=1" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">madewell.com</a></p>
pinterest
Thick Gold Hoops

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Accessories are a great option if you’re not sure of sizing, however jewelry can be super personal. These gold hoops are a timeless jewelry trend.

Buy It! Madewell Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings, $24; madewell.com

Courtesy Madewell
<p><strong><em>Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director</em>:</strong>&nbsp;You can&#8217;t go wrong with this stylish toiletry bag. It fits all the essentials, comes with a zip pouch for the teeny, tiny stuff, and comes in 13 cool colors (I love this camo!). Plus, the waterproof neoprene makes it easy to wipe down any spills.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag, $35; <a href="https://www.dagnedover.com/collections/the-hunter-toiletry-bag">dagnedover.com</a></p>
pinterest
Camo Toiletry Bag

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: You can’t go wrong with this stylish toiletry bag. It fits all the essentials, comes with a zip pouch for the teeny, tiny stuff, and comes in 13 cool colors (I love this camo!). Plus, the waterproof neoprene makes it easy to wipe down any spills. 

Buy It! Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag, $35; dagnedover.com

Courtesy Dagne Dover
<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>Equal parts cozy and stylish, a teddy coat is the perfect gift for the trendiest ladies on your list.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong>&nbsp;American Eagle Faux Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $99.95; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:Editors&#039;Picks:TheBestGiftsUnder$100,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6674139,201811,I/https://www.ae.com/women-ae-faux-sherpa-trucker-jacket-cream/web/s-prod/0383_2519_106?cm=sUS-cUSD&#038;catId=cat7600012" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ae.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ae.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ae.com/women-ae-faux-sherpa-trucker-jacket-cream/web/s-prod/0383_2519_106?cm=sUS-cUSD&#038;catId=cat7600012" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">ae.com</a></p>
pinterest
Teddy Jacket

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Equal parts cozy and stylish, a teddy coat is the perfect gift for the trendiest ladies on your list.

Buy It! American Eagle Faux Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $99.95; ae.com

Courtesy Madewell
<p><em><strong>Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter:</strong> </em>Allbirds are the comfiest <em>and</em> coolest sneakers out there right now &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/style/allbirds-sneakers-nordstrom/">just ask Jennifer Garner <em>and</em>&nbsp;Hilary Duff <em>and</em> Mila Kunis!</a></p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Allbirds wool runners, $95; <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=923405&#038;u=1772040&#038;m=68246&#038;urllink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-wool-runners-tuke-french-fry&#038;afftrack=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.allbirds.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="allbirds.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.allbirds.com/products/womens-wool-runners-tuke-french-fry" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="ShareASale">allbirds.com</a></p>
pinterest
Allbirds Wool Runners

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Allbirds are the comfiest and coolest sneakers out there right now — just ask Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff and Mila Kunis!

Buy It! Allbirds wool runners, $95; allbirds.com

<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>A chic zip pouch is practical and stylish. Keep all of your essentials with you at all times while also looking polished.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Banana Republic Embossed Medium Zip Pouch, $39.50; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:Editors&#039;Picks:TheBestGiftsUnder$100,sarahballtimeinc,Unc,Gal,6674139,201811,I/https://bananarepublic.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=403801022&#038;cid=1025293&#038;pcid=1025289" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="bananarepublic.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="bananarepublic.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://bananarepublic.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=403801022&#038;cid=1025293&#038;pcid=1025289" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">bananarepublic.com</a></p>
pinterest
Croc-Embossed Zip Pouch

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: A chic zip pouch is practical and stylish. Keep all of your essentials with you at all times while also looking polished.

Buy It! Banana Republic Embossed Medium Zip Pouch, $39.50; bananarepublic.com

Courtesy Banana Republic
<p><strong><em>Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director</em>:</strong>&nbsp;I love how you can customize this trendy-yet-understated bar necklace to make it really personal. It can fit up to 27 characters &mdash; th perfect amount for adding your kids&#8217; (or grandkids&#8217;) names, a saying you love or an inside joke.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Sterling Silver Skinny Bar Necklace, $98; <a href="https://tinytags.com/collections/bar-necklaces/products/sterling-silver-skinny-bar-necklace">tinytags.com</a></p>
pinterest
Tiny Tags Nameplate Necklace

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I love how you can customize this trendy-yet-understated bar necklace to make it really personal. It can fit up to 27 characters — th perfect amount for adding your kids’ (or grandkids’) names, a saying you love or an inside joke. 

Buy It! Sterling Silver Skinny Bar Necklace, $98; tinytags.com

<p><em><strong>Sarah Ball, Market Editor:&nbsp;</strong></em>Anything done in cashmere automatically feels more luxe. Not only are these gloves super soft, they&#8217;re tech-enhanced, allowing you to use your iPhone while wearing them. &nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Ann Taylor Cashmere Tech Gloves, $49.50; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=483366.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23012&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anntaylor.com%2Fcashmere-tech-gloves%2F484924%3FskuId%3D26108537%2526amp%3BdefaultColor%3D1362%2526amp%3Bcatid%3Dcata000025&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.anntaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="anntaylor.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.anntaylor.com/cashmere-tech-gloves/484924?skuId=26108537&#038;defaultColor=1362&#038;catid=cata000025" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">anntaylor.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cashmere Tech Gloves

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Anything done in cashmere automatically feels more luxe. Not only are these gloves super soft, they’re tech-enhanced, allowing you to use your iPhone while wearing them.  

Buy It! Ann Taylor Cashmere Tech Gloves, $49.50; anntaylor.com

Courtesy Ann Taylor
<p><strong><em>Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director</em>:</strong>&nbsp;A new phone case is an oft-overlooked-yet-so-easy way to give your mirror selfies a makeover. A Sonix case is definitely one of the most stylish and affordable &mdash; try one with a clear background for a cool look.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong> Sonix Case in Cosmic, $35; <a href="https://shopsonix.com/products/cosmic" target="_blank" rel="noopener">sonix.com</a></p>
pinterest
Star-Covered Phone Case 

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: A new phone case is an oft-overlooked-yet-so-easy way to give your mirror selfies a makeover. A Sonix case is definitely one of the most stylish and affordable — try one with a clear background for a cool look.

Buy It! Sonix Case in Cosmic, $35; sonix.com

<p><strong><em>Kaitlyn Frey, Style &amp; Beauty Assistant:&nbsp;</em></strong>This super soft fleece pullover feels so fluffy and luxe, you won&#8217;t want to take it off all winter.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>Thread &amp; Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $78; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fthread-supply-wubby-fleece-pullover%252F4656809&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/thread-supply-wubby-fleece-pullover/4656809" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cozy Pullover

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: This super soft fleece pullover feels so fluffy and luxe, you won’t want to take it off all winter.

Buy It! Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $78; nordstrom.com

<p><strong><em>Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor</em></strong>: I have a soft spot in my heart for comfy cool-kid socks (I blame <a href="https://people.com/style/rihanna-gucci-crystal-socks-instagram/">Rihanna</a>) and this pair, created by arguably the most talked-about designer of 2018, Virgil Abloh, has my name written all over them. Well, not literally.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong>OFF-WHITE C/O Virgil Abloh Cotton-Blend Mid-Calf &#8220;Socks&#8221;, $80; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=293189.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=12371&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.barneys.com%2Fproduct%2Foff-white-c-2fo-virgil-abloh--22socks-22-cotton-blend-mid-calf-socks-505980751.html&#038;u1=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.barneys.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="barneys.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.barneys.com/product/off-white-c-2fo-virgil-abloh--22socks-22-cotton-blend-mid-calf-socks-505980751.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">barneys.com</a></p>
pinterest
OFF-WHITE C/O Virgil Abloh Cotton-Blend Mid-Calf "Socks"

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: I have a soft spot in my heart for comfy cool-kid socks (I blame Rihanna) and this pair, created by arguably the most talked-about designer of 2018, Virgil Abloh, has my name written all over them. Well, not literally.

Buy It! OFF-WHITE C/O Virgil Abloh Cotton-Blend Mid-Calf “Socks”, $80; barneys.com

<p><em><strong>Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director:</strong></em> These cool earrings are just chunky enough to be edgy, just classic enough to be wearable and just affordable enough that they make a perfect stocking stuffer for pretty much anyone.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong>Baublebar &#8216;Dafina&#8217; Pearl Hoops, $42; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11077-131940-143798?sid=PEO%2CShopping%3AEditors%27Picks%3ATheBestGiftsUnder%24100%2Csarahballtimeinc%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6674139%2C201811%2CI&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F41161-dafina-pearl-hoop-earrings%3Fsku%3D41161" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="baublebar.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.baublebar.com/product/41161-dafina-pearl-hoop-earrings?sku=41161" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">baublebar.com</a></p>
pinterest
Baublebar Pearl Hoops

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: These cool earrings are just chunky enough to be edgy, just classic enough to be wearable and just affordable enough that they make a perfect stocking stuffer for pretty much anyone.

Buy It! Baublebar ‘Dafina’ Pearl Hoops, $42; baublebar.com

1 of 17

Advertisement
1 of 17 Courtesy Aritzia

Blanket Scarf

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I always love getting a blanket scarf as a gift. They’re so chic and the perfect cozy accessory for traveling.

Buy It! Wilfred for Aritzia Blanket Scarf, $78; aritzia.com

Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy Shopbop

Tory Burch Zip Card Case

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Everyone’s New Year’s Resolution is to simplify her life, right? And that starts with lightening up your purse. I’m giving the people I love the gift of fewer shoulder cramps with this streamlined, chic wallet that has just enough space for what you need, in “can’t-lose-it-in-your-giant-bag” cherry red. 

Buy It! Tory Burch ‘Robinson’ card case, $98; shopbop.com

3 of 17 Courtesy GAP

Textured Sweater

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: A classic sweater is always a safe bet when it comes to gifting during the holidays. This season trade in the trusted cable-knit for a textured style. Opting for a classic color makes it versatile, but the pom-pom detailing on this design feel fresh.

Buy It! Gap Bobble Stitch Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $79.95; gap.com

Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy Urban Outfitters

Pair of Thieves Sock Set

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I’m always stealing my husband’s socks (I’m convinced my dryer actually eats all of mine), so this year I’m going to give him a gift that’s really for both of us. This Pair of Thieves holiday set offers 12 different colorful knit styles which come encased in cute holiday ornaments. My plan is to hang them all on the tree Christmas morning and see how long it takes him to notice.

Buy It! Pair Of Thieves Sock Ornament Holiday 12-Pack Gift Set, $80; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy Bloomingdale's

Croc-Embossed Box Bag

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Treat your friends to one of the season’s biggest accessories trend. A croc-embossed bag feels super luxe  — especially done in a rich color like this emerald box bag — without the steep price tag.

Buy It! Aqua Croc-Embossed Box Bag, $68; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
6 of 17

Slip Silk Pillowcase

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Once you start sleeping on a silk pillowcase, it’s nearly impossible to go back. It not only makes for the most luxurious sleep experience, but the gentle fibers also tame hair frizz. 

Buy It! Slip Silk Pillowcase, $85; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy Madewell

Thick Gold Hoops

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Accessories are a great option if you’re not sure of sizing, however jewelry can be super personal. These gold hoops are a timeless jewelry trend.

Buy It! Madewell Chunky Medium Hoop Earrings, $24; madewell.com

Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy Dagne Dover

Camo Toiletry Bag

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: You can’t go wrong with this stylish toiletry bag. It fits all the essentials, comes with a zip pouch for the teeny, tiny stuff, and comes in 13 cool colors (I love this camo!). Plus, the waterproof neoprene makes it easy to wipe down any spills. 

Buy It! Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag, $35; dagnedover.com

Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy Madewell

Teddy Jacket

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Equal parts cozy and stylish, a teddy coat is the perfect gift for the trendiest ladies on your list.

Buy It! American Eagle Faux Sherpa Trucker Jacket, $99.95; ae.com

Advertisement
10 of 17

Allbirds Wool Runners

Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Allbirds are the comfiest and coolest sneakers out there right now — just ask Jennifer Garner and Hilary Duff and Mila Kunis!

Buy It! Allbirds wool runners, $95; allbirds.com

Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy Banana Republic

Croc-Embossed Zip Pouch

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: A chic zip pouch is practical and stylish. Keep all of your essentials with you at all times while also looking polished.

Buy It! Banana Republic Embossed Medium Zip Pouch, $39.50; bananarepublic.com

Advertisement
12 of 17

Tiny Tags Nameplate Necklace

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: I love how you can customize this trendy-yet-understated bar necklace to make it really personal. It can fit up to 27 characters — th perfect amount for adding your kids’ (or grandkids’) names, a saying you love or an inside joke. 

Buy It! Sterling Silver Skinny Bar Necklace, $98; tinytags.com

Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy Ann Taylor

Cashmere Tech Gloves

Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Anything done in cashmere automatically feels more luxe. Not only are these gloves super soft, they’re tech-enhanced, allowing you to use your iPhone while wearing them.  

Buy It! Ann Taylor Cashmere Tech Gloves, $49.50; anntaylor.com

Advertisement
14 of 17

Star-Covered Phone Case 

Sharon Kanter, Deputy Style Director: A new phone case is an oft-overlooked-yet-so-easy way to give your mirror selfies a makeover. A Sonix case is definitely one of the most stylish and affordable — try one with a clear background for a cool look.

Buy It! Sonix Case in Cosmic, $35; sonix.com

Advertisement
15 of 17

Cozy Pullover

Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: This super soft fleece pullover feels so fluffy and luxe, you won’t want to take it off all winter.

Buy It! Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover, $78; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
16 of 17

OFF-WHITE C/O Virgil Abloh Cotton-Blend Mid-Calf "Socks"

Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: I have a soft spot in my heart for comfy cool-kid socks (I blame Rihanna) and this pair, created by arguably the most talked-about designer of 2018, Virgil Abloh, has my name written all over them. Well, not literally.

Buy It! OFF-WHITE C/O Virgil Abloh Cotton-Blend Mid-Calf “Socks”, $80; barneys.com

Advertisement
17 of 17

Baublebar Pearl Hoops

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: These cool earrings are just chunky enough to be edgy, just classic enough to be wearable and just affordable enough that they make a perfect stocking stuffer for pretty much anyone.

Buy It! Baublebar ‘Dafina’ Pearl Hoops, $42; baublebar.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.