The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts to Give and Get Under $100
It's the most stylish time of the year, especially with these fabulous and affordable finds
Floral Sleep Shirt
This 100% cotton piece will keep you cool and comfortable all night.
Buy It! Boden, $80; bodenusa.com
Chunky Choker
Statement chain necklaces are everywhere right now, and this 14k gold-plated version hits right at the collarbone for maximum impact.
Buy It! Uncommon James, $72; uncommonjames.com
Monogram Key Chain
Give this handy item (it has a USB port to charge your phone!) a personal touch by adding a loved one's initials.
Buy It! Mark & Graham, $49 (plus $12.40 for personalization); markandgraham.com
Luxe Nail Polish
The new collection's 24 gorgeous shades were inspired by the French brand's iconic enamel bangles.
Buy It! Hermès, $45; hermes.com
Cool Card Holder
As practical as it is pretty, this fits the essentials and won't get lost in your bag thanks to its flashy metallic finish.
Buy It! Marc Jacobs, $95; marcjacobs.com
Festive Candle: Woody
This pine-needle-spiked scent will make you feel like you're sitting by a fireplace.
Buy It! Atelier Cologne, $62; atelier cologne.com
Dainty Earrings
These small opal and 14k gold-plated hoops will go with your favorite blazer as seamlessly as an LBD.
Buy It! Electric Picks, $78; electricpicks.com
Exclusive Discount! Get 20% off this pair with code 'PEOPLE20' through 12/25!
Pretty Eyeshadow Palette
With 12 matte, pearlescent and metallic neutral shades, recipients can create tons of looks for the holidays — and beyond.
Buy It! Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, $59; bobbibrowncosmetics.com
Bold Pouch
They're key for staying organized, which is why you can never have enough of them. This neoprene one has ample storage.
Buy It! Dagne Dover, $40; dagnedover.com
Chic Lipstick
Makeup lovers will drool over this customizable tube: Choose from an array of shades and cases including this herringbone one (it's made with upcycled fabric).
Buy It! Guerlain Lipstick, $34; Case, $38; guerlain.com
Fuzzy Fleece
Whether running errands or lounging around, you'll stay warm all winter in this incredibly plush pullover.
Buy It! Lou & Grey, $80; loft.com
Festive Candle: Sweet
Think Parisian bakery thanks to notes of vanilla and caramel.
Buy It! Les Citadines, $53; nordstrom.com
'It' Hair Clips
This throwback accessory is having a moment again and looks ultra-sophisticated in tortoise shell.
Buy It! Loeffler Randall, $27 for set of two; loefflerrandall.com
Good-for-You Grooming Products
The brand, which is paragon-silicone and synthetic-dye-free, has both skin and hair care items; upgrade your routine with this shampoo and conditioning treatment.
Buy It! Bulk Homme, $32 each; us.bulkhomme.com
Stylish Slippers
These faux shearling slides are so cozy and cute, you'll want to wear them out and about, and luckily you can because the sturdy soles were created for that purpose!
Buy It! Dolce Vita, $60; dolcevita.com
Vibrant Agenda
Get your year off to a productive start with this beautiful, refillable leather-covered planner.
Buy It! Leatherology, $80; leatherology.com
Exclusive Discount! Get 20% off this item with code 'PEOPLE20' through 12/25!
Festive Candle: Spicy Cinnamon
Cinnamon mixed with sweet almond makes for a mouth-watering aroma.
Buy It! Otherland, $36; otherland.com