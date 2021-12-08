The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts to Give and Get Under $100

It's the most stylish time of the year, especially with these fabulous and affordable finds

By PEOPLE style December 08, 2021 05:03 PM
Floral Sleep Shirt

This 100% cotton piece will keep you cool and comfortable all night.

Buy It! Boden, $80; bodenusa.com

Chunky Choker

Statement chain necklaces are everywhere right now, and this 14k gold-plated version hits right at the collarbone for maximum impact.

Buy It! Uncommon James, $72; uncommonjames.com

Monogram Key Chain

Give this handy item (it has a USB port to charge your phone!) a personal touch by adding a loved one's initials.

Buy It! Mark & Graham, $49 (plus $12.40 for personalization); markandgraham.com

Luxe Nail Polish

The new collection's 24 gorgeous shades were inspired by the French brand's iconic enamel bangles.

Buy It! Hermès, $45; hermes.com

Cool Card Holder

As practical as it is pretty, this fits the essentials and won't get lost in your bag thanks to its flashy metallic finish.

Buy It! Marc Jacobs, $95; marcjacobs.com

Festive Candle: Woody

This pine-needle-spiked scent will make you feel like you're sitting by a fireplace.

Buy It! Atelier Cologne, $62; atelier cologne.com

Dainty Earrings

These small opal and 14k gold-plated hoops will go with your favorite blazer as seamlessly as an LBD.

Buy It! Electric Picks, $78; electricpicks.com
Exclusive Discount! Get 20% off this pair with code 'PEOPLE20' through 12/25!

Pretty Eyeshadow Palette

With 12 matte, pearlescent and metallic neutral shades, recipients can create tons of looks for the holidays — and beyond.

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, $59; bobbibrowncosmetics.com

Bold Pouch

They're key for staying organized, which is why you can never have enough of them. This neoprene one has ample storage.

Buy It! Dagne Dover, $40; dagnedover.com

Chic Lipstick

Makeup lovers will drool over this customizable tube: Choose from an array of shades and cases including this herringbone one (it's made with upcycled fabric).

Buy It! Guerlain Lipstick, $34; Case, $38; guerlain.com

Fuzzy Fleece

Whether running errands or lounging around, you'll stay warm all winter in this incredibly plush pullover.

Buy It! Lou & Grey, $80; loft.com

Festive Candle: Sweet

Think Parisian bakery thanks to notes of vanilla and caramel.

Buy It! Les Citadines, $53; nordstrom.com

'It' Hair Clips

This throwback accessory is having a moment again and looks ultra-sophisticated in tortoise shell.

Buy It! Loeffler Randall, $27 for set of two; loefflerrandall.com

Good-for-You Grooming Products

The brand, which is paragon-silicone and synthetic-dye-free, has both skin and hair care items; upgrade your routine with this shampoo and conditioning treatment. 

Buy It! Bulk Homme, $32 each; us.bulkhomme.com

Stylish Slippers

These faux shearling slides are so cozy and cute, you'll want to wear them out and about, and luckily you can because the sturdy soles were created for that purpose!

Buy It! Dolce Vita, $60; dolcevita.com

Vibrant Agenda

Get your year off to a productive start with this beautiful, refillable leather-covered planner.

Buy It! Leatherology, $80; leatherology.com
Exclusive Discount! Get 20% off this item with code 'PEOPLE20' through 12/25!

Festive Candle: Spicy Cinnamon

Cinnamon mixed with sweet almond makes for a mouth-watering aroma.

Buy It! Otherland, $36; otherland.com

By PEOPLE style