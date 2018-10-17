Every Pair of Boots You'll Want to Wear This Fall

From Chelsea boots to over the knee styles to thigh-highs, we've rounded up the best women's footwear for fall

More
Christine Whitney
October 17, 2018 11:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p>It goes without saying that <a href="https://people.com/style/best-booties-for-fall-2018/">a great pair of ankle boots</a> (or ten) is essential in every fall wardrobe worth its salt. Trends this season run the gamut, from classic block-heeled takes in black (sometimes even waterproof!) to luxe leopard or otherwise embellished ones. Pick your poison.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Bootie, $75; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=504092.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23605&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fhurricane-rain-booties-jeffrey-campbell%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1538894812.htm&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopbop.com/hurricane-rain-booties-jeffrey-campbell/vp/v=1/1538894812.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">shopbop.com</a></p>
pinterest
Ankle Boots

It goes without saying that a great pair of ankle boots (or ten) is essential in every fall wardrobe worth its salt. Trends this season run the gamut, from classic block-heeled takes in black (sometimes even waterproof!) to luxe leopard or otherwise embellished ones. Pick your poison.

Buy It!

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Bootie, $75; shopbop.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Madewell The Regan Boot, $178; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fmadewell-the-regan-boot-women%252F5069961&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/madewell-the-regan-boot-women/5069961" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Ankle Boots

Buy It!

Madewell The Regan Boot, $178; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Tabitha Simmons Shadow, $895; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I/https://www.zappos.com/p/tabitha-simmons-shadow-leopard-haircalf-black-split-suede/product/8987162/color/728080" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.zappos.com/p/tabitha-simmons-shadow-leopard-haircalf-black-split-suede/product/8987162/color/728080" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">zappos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Ankle Boots 

Buy It!

Tabitha Simmons Shadow, $895; zappos.com

<p>There&rsquo;s something transformative about a pair of sparkly glitter boots &mdash; maybe it&rsquo;s because they vaguely remind us of <em>The Wizard of Oz</em>. Whatever the case may be, there&rsquo;s certainly no better cure for the cold-weather fashion blues!</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Asos New Look Square Toe Glitter Block Heel Boot, $23 (Orig. $48); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fnew-look%2Fnew-look-square-toe-glitter-block-heel-boot%2Fprd%2F8827594&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/new-look/new-look-square-toe-glitter-block-heel-boot/prd/8827594" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Glitter Boots 

There’s something transformative about a pair of sparkly glitter boots — maybe it’s because they vaguely remind us of The Wizard of Oz. Whatever the case may be, there’s certainly no better cure for the cold-weather fashion blues!

Buy It! 

Asos New Look Square Toe Glitter Block Heel Boot, $23 (Orig. $48); asos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>J.Crew Sadie Ankle Boots in Glitter, $178; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I/https://www.jcrew.com/us/p/womens_category/shoes/boots/sadie-ankle-boots-in-glitter/K0041" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="jcrew.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.jcrew.com/us/p/womens_category/shoes/boots/sadie-ankle-boots-in-glitter/K0041" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">jcrew.com</a></p>
pinterest
Glitter Boots

Buy It!

J.Crew Sadie Ankle Boots in Glitter, $178; jcrew.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Mansur Gavriel Glitter 65 MM Ankle Booties, $750; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5463&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fp%252Fmansur-gavriel-glitter-65mm-ankle-booties-prod215150070&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/mansur-gavriel-glitter-65mm-ankle-booties-prod215150070" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p>
pinterest
Glitter Boots 

Buy It!

Mansur Gavriel Glitter 65 MM Ankle Booties, $750; neimanmarcus.com

<p>Those who know know that there&rsquo;s no better protection against the oncoming chill than a pair of knee high boots (except maybe thigh-high boots, but we&rsquo;ll talk about those later). For best results, pair with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fj-crew-collection-cable-mock-neck-sweater%252F5057603&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="a chunky cableknit sweater" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-collection-cable-mock-neck-sweater/5057603" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">a chunky cableknit sweater</a> and spiced cider.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Asos Caiden Pointed Knee High Boot, $32 (orig. $79); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-caiden-pointed-knee-high-boots%2Fprd%2F8423273&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-caiden-pointed-knee-high-boots/prd/8423273" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Knee High Boots 

Those who know know that there’s no better protection against the oncoming chill than a pair of knee high boots (except maybe thigh-high boots, but we’ll talk about those later). For best results, pair with a chunky cableknit sweater and spiced cider.

Buy It!

Asos Caiden Pointed Knee High Boot, $32 (orig. $79); asos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Sam Edelman Caprice Knee High Boot, $224.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fsam-edelman-caprice-knee-high-boot-women%252F4920384&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sam-edelman-caprice-knee-high-boot-women/4920384" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Knee High Boots 

Buy It!

Sam Edelman Caprice Knee High Boot, $224.95; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Maryam Nassir Zadeh Lune Leather Boots, $790; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=559280.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=9895&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Fmaryam-nassir-zadeh-pf18%2Flune-leather-boots&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.modaoperandi.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="modaoperandi.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.modaoperandi.com/maryam-nassir-zadeh-pf18/lune-leather-boots" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">modaoperandi.com</a></p>
pinterest
Knee High Boots 

Buy It! 

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Lune Leather Boots, $790; modaoperandi.com

<p>Meow! Kitten heel boots and kitten heel booties are the cat&rsquo;s pajamas this fall, and with covetable, come-hither styles in myriad colors, there&rsquo;s something for everyone to covet.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Asos Design Ramona Kitten Heeled Boots, $56; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-ramona-kitten-heeled-boots%2Fprd%2F9704970&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-ramona-kitten-heeled-boots/prd/9704970" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Kitten Heel Bootie 

Meow! Kitten heel boots and kitten heel booties are the cat’s pajamas this fall, and with covetable, come-hither styles in myriad colors, there’s something for everyone to covet.

Buy It! 

Asos Design Ramona Kitten Heeled Boots, $56; asos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Sam Edelman Kinzey Boot, $139.90; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I/https://www.zappos.com/p/sam-edelman-kinzey-bright-white-modena-calf-leather-dakota-nappa/product/8942616/color/732500" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.zappos.com/p/sam-edelman-kinzey-bright-white-modena-calf-leather-dakota-nappa/product/8942616/color/732500" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">zappos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Kitten Heel Bootie 

Buy It!

Sam Edelman Kinzey Boot, $139.90; zappos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Tory Burch Georgina Studded Bootie, $498; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Ftory-burch-georgina-studded-bootie-women%252F5044648&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tory-burch-georgina-studded-bootie-women/5044648" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Kitten Heel Booties 

Buy It!

Tory Burch Georgina Studded Bootie, $498; nordstrom.com

<p>Saddle up, because the cowboy boot craze is still going strong this fall. We saw it on the runway, we see it on the city streets. Never mind if the closest you&rsquo;ve ever come to a rodeo is the petting zoo or that time you watched Matthew McConnaughey in <em>Dallas Buyers Club</em>, with great styles at every price point, the Western look can be for you, too. Just add jeans.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Dingo Willie Boot, $89.95; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I/https://www.zappos.com/p/dingo-willie-tan/product/8354122/color/20" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.zappos.com/p/dingo-willie-tan/product/8354122/color/20" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">zappos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cowboy Boots 

Saddle up, because the cowboy boot craze is still going strong this fall. We saw it on the runway, we see it on the city streets. Never mind if the closest you’ve ever come to a rodeo is the petting zoo or that time you watched Matthew McConnaughey in Dallas Buyers Club, with great styles at every price point, the Western look can be for you, too. Just add jeans.

Buy It! 

Dingo Willie Boot, $89.95; zappos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Ariat Round Up D-Toe Wingtip Western Boot, $169.95; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fariat-round-up-d-toe-wingtip-western-boot-women%252F4544968&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/ariat-round-up-d-toe-wingtip-western-boot-women/4544968" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cowboy Boots 

Buy It! 

Ariat Round Up D-Toe Wingtip Western Boot, $169.95; nordstrom.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Ganni Marlyn Two-Tone Embroidered Leather Knee Boots, $535&ndash;548; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=255436.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20348&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fganni-white-and-dark-brown-marlyn-45-leather-cowboy-boots-item-13155321.aspx&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/ganni-white-and-dark-brown-marlyn-45-leather-cowboy-boots-item-13155321.aspx" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">farfetch.com</a></p>
pinterest
Cowboy Boots 

Buy It! 

Ganni Marlyn Two-Tone Embroidered Leather Knee Boots, $535–548; farfetch.com

<p>Military-inspired combat boots are commanding lots of attention this fall. Go for perennial punk classics like Dr. Marten&rsquo;s (or visit Asos for an even more easy-on-the-wallet option), or try an embellished pair from the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Asos Attitude Chunky Lace Up Boot, $48; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-attitude-chunky-lace-up-boots%2Fprd%2F9090904&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-attitude-chunky-lace-up-boots/prd/9090904" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Combat Boots 

Military-inspired combat boots are commanding lots of attention this fall. Go for perennial punk classics like Dr. Marten’s (or visit Asos for an even more easy-on-the-wallet option), or try an embellished pair from the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Buy It! 

Asos Attitude Chunky Lace Up Boot, $48; asos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Dr. Marten&rsquo;s Pascal 8-Eye Boot, $140; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I/https://www.zappos.com/p/dr-martens-pascal-8-eye-boot-black-virginia/product/8379860/color/506671" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="zappos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.zappos.com/p/dr-martens-pascal-8-eye-boot-black-virginia/product/8379860/color/506671" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">zappos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Combat Boots 

Buy It! 

Dr. Marten’s Pascal 8-Eye Boot, $140; zappos.com

<p><strong>Buy It! </strong></p> <p>3.1 Phillip Lim Hayett Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots, $750; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1084613%2F31_Phillip_Lim%2Fhayett-faux-pearl-embellished-leather-ankle-boots&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1084613/31_Phillip_Lim/hayett-faux-pearl-embellished-leather-ankle-boots" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
pinterest
Combat Boots 

Buy It!

3.1 Phillip Lim Hayett Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots, $750; net-a-porter.com

<p>Kinky boots, indeed! Thigh-high is arguably the sultriest of boot styles, and in sumptuous fabrications like suede and buttery leather, we can see why.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>H&amp;M Thigh High Boots, $59.99; <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0641741001.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">hm.com</a></p>
pinterest
Thigh High Boots 

Kinky boots, indeed! Thigh-high is arguably the sultriest of boot styles, and in sumptuous fabrications like suede and buttery leather, we can see why.

Buy It! 

H&M Thigh High Boots, $59.99; hm.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>&amp; Other Stories Suede Thigh High Boots, $276 (orig. $345); <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=461258.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=22672&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.stories.com%252Fen_usd%252Fshoes%252Fboots%252Fproduct.suede-thigh-high-boots-black.0333123001.html&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.stories.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="stories.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/shoes/boots/product.suede-thigh-high-boots-black.0333123001.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">stories.com</a></p>
pinterest
Thigh High Boots   

Buy It! 

& Other Stories Suede Thigh High Boots, $276 (orig. $345); stories.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Stuart Weitzman Tieland Over the Knee Boots, $798; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=504092.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23605&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Ftieland-over-knee-boots-stuart%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1534529642.htm&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopbop.com/tieland-over-knee-boots-stuart/vp/v=1/1534529642.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">shopbop.com</a></p>
pinterest
Thigh High Boots 

Buy It!

Stuart Weitzman Tieland Over the Knee Boots, $798; shopbop.com

<p>Tie one on with high-heeled takes on the lace-up boot, which are proliferating this season. Though they look great with jeans, we&rsquo;re partial to sporting them with a long dress.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>H&amp;M Platform Ankle Boots, $39.99; <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0622961001.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">hm.com</a></p>
pinterest
Lace-Up Boots 

Tie one on with high-heeled takes on the lace-up boot, which are proliferating this season. Though they look great with jeans, we’re partial to sporting them with a long dress.

Buy It!

H&M Platform Ankle Boots, $39.99; hm.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Jeffrey Campbell Legion Lace Up High Heeled Booties, $165; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=504092.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=23605&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Flegion-lace-high-heel-booties%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1518883604.htm&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="shopbop.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.shopbop.com/legion-lace-high-heel-booties/vp/v=1/1518883604.htm" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">shopbop.com</a></p>
pinterest
Lace-Up Boots 

Buy It! 

Jeffrey Campbell Legion Lace Up High Heeled Booties, $165; shopbop.com

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Prada Lace Up Leather Boots, $1,100; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=419081.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10147&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.matchesfashion.com%252Fus%252Fproducts%252F1162878&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.matchesfashion.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="matchesfashion.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/1162878" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">matchesfashion.com</a></p>
pinterest
Lace-Up Boots 

Buy It! 

Prada Lace Up Leather Boots, $1,100; matchesfashion.com

<p>When Cardi B raps about her love of those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks, (&ldquo;I Like It&rdquo;) you can be sure the style is going to be sticking around a while. In this case, we&rsquo;re talking about the ubiquitous footwear hybrid that is the sock boot &mdash;&nbsp;and we&rsquo;re liking Balenciaga&rsquo;s kitten heel version for fall, as well as these alternative, wallet-friendly iterations.</p> <p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Asos Design Rally Heeled Sock Boots, $56; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-rally-heeled-sock-boots%2Fprd%2F10167026&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-rally-heeled-sock-boots/prd/10167026" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest
Sock Boots 

When Cardi B raps about her love of those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks, (“I Like It”) you can be sure the style is going to be sticking around a while. In this case, we’re talking about the ubiquitous footwear hybrid that is the sock boot — and we’re liking Balenciaga’s kitten heel version for fall, as well as these alternative, wallet-friendly iterations.

Buy It!

Asos Design Rally Heeled Sock Boots, $56; asos.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>&amp; Other Stories Sock Boots, $179; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=461258.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=22672&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.stories.com%252Fen_usd%252Fshoes%252Fboots%252Fproduct.sock-boots.0553714010.html&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.stories.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="stories.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.stories.com/en_usd/shoes/boots/product.sock-boots.0553714010.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">stories.com</a></p>
pinterest
Sock Boots 

Buy It!

& Other Stories Sock Boots, $179; stories.com

<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Balenciaga Knife Spandex Sock Boots, $1,290; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F1074098&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="net-a-porter.com " data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1074098" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">net-a-porter.com </a></p>
pinterest
Sock Boots 

Buy It!

Balenciaga Knife Spandex Sock Boots, $1,290; net-a-porter.com

<p>Ah, the Chelsea boot. Few styles are more versatile or friendly to the feet. While lots of outr&eacute; updates exist, we&rsquo;re focusing our hawklike gaze on classic styles that will always be wardrobe staples.</p> <p><strong>Buy It! </strong></p> <p>H&amp;M Chelsea Boots, $34.99, <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0619234004.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">hm.com</a></p>
pinterest
Chelsea Boots 

Ah, the Chelsea boot. Few styles are more versatile or friendly to the feet. While lots of outré updates exist, we’re focusing our hawklike gaze on classic styles that will always be wardrobe staples.

Buy It!

H&M Chelsea Boots, $34.99, hm.com

H&M
<p><strong>Buy It!</strong></p> <p>Everlane Modern Chelsea Boot, $198; <a href="http://www.pntrac.com/t/8-9711-131940-104709?sid=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I&#038;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-modern-chelsea-boot-black%3Fcollection%3Dwomens-shoes" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.everlane.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="everlane.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.everlane.com/products/womens-modern-chelsea-boot-black?collection=womens-shoes" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Pepperjam">everlane.com</a></p> <p>&nbsp;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Chelsea Boots 

Buy It!

Everlane Modern Chelsea Boot, $198; everlane.com

 

 

<p><strong>Buy It!&nbsp;</strong></p> <p>Acne Studios Jensen Leather Ankle Boots, $560; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=531417.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=6894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F746069&#038;u1=PEO,Shopping:EveryPairofBootsYou&#039;llWanttoWearThisFall,peoplestaff225,Fas,Gal,259985,201810,I" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/746069" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">net-a-porter.com</a></p>
pinterest
Chelsea Boots 

Buy It! 

Acne Studios Jensen Leather Ankle Boots, $560; net-a-porter.com

1 of 31

Advertisement
1 of 30

Ankle Boots

It goes without saying that a great pair of ankle boots (or ten) is essential in every fall wardrobe worth its salt. Trends this season run the gamut, from classic block-heeled takes in black (sometimes even waterproof!) to luxe leopard or otherwise embellished ones. Pick your poison.

Buy It!

Jeffrey Campbell Hurricane Rain Bootie, $75; shopbop.com

Advertisement
2 of 30

Ankle Boots

Buy It!

Madewell The Regan Boot, $178; nordstrom.com

3 of 30

Ankle Boots 

Buy It!

Tabitha Simmons Shadow, $895; zappos.com

Advertisement
4 of 30

Glitter Boots 

There’s something transformative about a pair of sparkly glitter boots — maybe it’s because they vaguely remind us of The Wizard of Oz. Whatever the case may be, there’s certainly no better cure for the cold-weather fashion blues!

Buy It! 

Asos New Look Square Toe Glitter Block Heel Boot, $23 (Orig. $48); asos.com

Advertisement
5 of 30

Glitter Boots

Buy It!

J.Crew Sadie Ankle Boots in Glitter, $178; jcrew.com

Advertisement
6 of 30

Glitter Boots 

Buy It!

Mansur Gavriel Glitter 65 MM Ankle Booties, $750; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
7 of 30

Knee High Boots 

Those who know know that there’s no better protection against the oncoming chill than a pair of knee high boots (except maybe thigh-high boots, but we’ll talk about those later). For best results, pair with a chunky cableknit sweater and spiced cider.

Buy It!

Asos Caiden Pointed Knee High Boot, $32 (orig. $79); asos.com

Advertisement
8 of 30

Knee High Boots 

Buy It!

Sam Edelman Caprice Knee High Boot, $224.95; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
9 of 30

Knee High Boots 

Buy It! 

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Lune Leather Boots, $790; modaoperandi.com

Advertisement
10 of 30

Kitten Heel Bootie 

Meow! Kitten heel boots and kitten heel booties are the cat’s pajamas this fall, and with covetable, come-hither styles in myriad colors, there’s something for everyone to covet.

Buy It! 

Asos Design Ramona Kitten Heeled Boots, $56; asos.com

Advertisement
11 of 30

Kitten Heel Bootie 

Buy It!

Sam Edelman Kinzey Boot, $139.90; zappos.com

Advertisement
12 of 30

Kitten Heel Booties 

Buy It!

Tory Burch Georgina Studded Bootie, $498; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
13 of 30

Cowboy Boots 

Saddle up, because the cowboy boot craze is still going strong this fall. We saw it on the runway, we see it on the city streets. Never mind if the closest you’ve ever come to a rodeo is the petting zoo or that time you watched Matthew McConnaughey in Dallas Buyers Club, with great styles at every price point, the Western look can be for you, too. Just add jeans.

Buy It! 

Dingo Willie Boot, $89.95; zappos.com

Advertisement
14 of 30

Cowboy Boots 

Buy It! 

Ariat Round Up D-Toe Wingtip Western Boot, $169.95; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
15 of 30

Cowboy Boots 

Buy It! 

Ganni Marlyn Two-Tone Embroidered Leather Knee Boots, $535–548; farfetch.com

Advertisement
16 of 30

Combat Boots 

Military-inspired combat boots are commanding lots of attention this fall. Go for perennial punk classics like Dr. Marten’s (or visit Asos for an even more easy-on-the-wallet option), or try an embellished pair from the likes of 3.1 Phillip Lim.

Buy It! 

Asos Attitude Chunky Lace Up Boot, $48; asos.com

Advertisement
17 of 30

Combat Boots 

Buy It! 

Dr. Marten’s Pascal 8-Eye Boot, $140; zappos.com

Advertisement
18 of 30

Combat Boots 

Buy It!

3.1 Phillip Lim Hayett Faux Pearl-Embellished Leather Ankle Boots, $750; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
19 of 30

Thigh High Boots 

Kinky boots, indeed! Thigh-high is arguably the sultriest of boot styles, and in sumptuous fabrications like suede and buttery leather, we can see why.

Buy It! 

H&M Thigh High Boots, $59.99; hm.com

Advertisement
20 of 30

Thigh High Boots   

Buy It! 

& Other Stories Suede Thigh High Boots, $276 (orig. $345); stories.com

Advertisement
21 of 30

Thigh High Boots 

Buy It!

Stuart Weitzman Tieland Over the Knee Boots, $798; shopbop.com

Advertisement
22 of 30

Lace-Up Boots 

Tie one on with high-heeled takes on the lace-up boot, which are proliferating this season. Though they look great with jeans, we’re partial to sporting them with a long dress.

Buy It!

H&M Platform Ankle Boots, $39.99; hm.com

Advertisement
23 of 30

Lace-Up Boots 

Buy It! 

Jeffrey Campbell Legion Lace Up High Heeled Booties, $165; shopbop.com

Advertisement
24 of 30

Lace-Up Boots 

Buy It! 

Prada Lace Up Leather Boots, $1,100; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
25 of 30

Sock Boots 

When Cardi B raps about her love of those Balenciagas, the ones that look like socks, (“I Like It”) you can be sure the style is going to be sticking around a while. In this case, we’re talking about the ubiquitous footwear hybrid that is the sock boot — and we’re liking Balenciaga’s kitten heel version for fall, as well as these alternative, wallet-friendly iterations.

Buy It!

Asos Design Rally Heeled Sock Boots, $56; asos.com

Advertisement
26 of 30

Sock Boots 

Buy It!

& Other Stories Sock Boots, $179; stories.com

Advertisement
27 of 30

Sock Boots 

Buy It!

Balenciaga Knife Spandex Sock Boots, $1,290; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
28 of 30 H&M

Chelsea Boots 

Ah, the Chelsea boot. Few styles are more versatile or friendly to the feet. While lots of outré updates exist, we’re focusing our hawklike gaze on classic styles that will always be wardrobe staples.

Buy It!

H&M Chelsea Boots, $34.99, hm.com

Advertisement
29 of 30

Chelsea Boots 

Buy It!

Everlane Modern Chelsea Boot, $198; everlane.com

 

 

Advertisement
30 of 30

Chelsea Boots 

Buy It! 

Acne Studios Jensen Leather Ankle Boots, $560; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.