The Best Drugstore Mascaras, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Whether you want natural-looking lashes or something more va-va-voom, pros say these tubes from L'Oréal Paris, Maybelline New York and more are must-haves
By Jackie Fields
February 06, 2020 02:27 PM

1 of 6

Maybelline New York Great Lash Mascara

“I love how it separates the lashes and makes them long and luscious,” says makeup artist Tobi Henney of the cult-favorite formula, which has been a bestseller for more than 40 years.

Buy It! $5.25; walmart.com or amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Almay Thickening Mascara

For anyone who needs a hypoallergenic formula, this is what makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan recommends: “It adds so much volume, and I never have to worry about it irritating anyone.”

Buy It! $4.97; walmart.com

3 of 6

Maybelline New York Lash Discovery Mascara

“The unique slim wand gets to the roots and coats even the tiniest of lashes,” says makeup artist Molly Greenwald. “I also love it for lower lashes.”

Buy It! $7.73; walmart.com or amazon.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 6

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

If you want what makeup artist Nikki DeRoest calls “va-va-voom lashes,” this one’s for you. “It grabs onto every hair and makes each one look really full and thick,” she says.

Buy It! $9.97; walmart.com or amazon.com

Advertisement

5 of 6

Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara

“It’s the best for a soft look—like your lashes but just a little amped up,” says makeup artist Katey Denno, and the all-natural formula “never gets crunchy.”

Buy It! $9.43 (orig. $12.99); walmart.com

6 of 6

Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara (Editor's Pick!)

A People beauty-award winner, this is one of our go-tos for creating a faux-lash effect—without the falsies and glue.

Buy It! $4.99; cvs.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.