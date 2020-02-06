The Best Drugstore Mascaras, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists

Maybelline New York Great Lash Mascara
“I love how it separates the lashes and makes them long and luscious,” says makeup artist Tobi Henney of the cult-favorite formula, which has been a bestseller for more than 40 years.
Buy It! $5.25; walmart.com or amazon.com
Almay Thickening Mascara
For anyone who needs a hypoallergenic formula, this is what makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan recommends: “It adds so much volume, and I never have to worry about it irritating anyone.”
Buy It! $4.97; walmart.com
Maybelline New York Lash Discovery Mascara
“The unique slim wand gets to the roots and coats even the tiniest of lashes,” says makeup artist Molly Greenwald. “I also love it for lower lashes.”
Buy It! $7.73; walmart.com or amazon.com
L'Oréal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
If you want what makeup artist Nikki DeRoest calls “va-va-voom lashes,” this one’s for you. “It grabs onto every hair and makes each one look really full and thick,” she says.
Buy It! $9.97; walmart.com or amazon.com
Burt's Bees Nourishing Mascara
“It’s the best for a soft look—like your lashes but just a little amped up,” says makeup artist Katey Denno, and the all-natural formula “never gets crunchy.”
Buy It! $9.43 (orig. $12.99); walmart.com
Essence Cosmetics Lash Princess Sculpted Volume Mascara (Editor's Pick!)
A People beauty-award winner, this is one of our go-tos for creating a faux-lash effect—without the falsies and glue.
Buy It! $4.99; cvs.com