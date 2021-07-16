The Best Drugstore Lipsticks According to Makeup Pros
In honor of National Lipstick Day on July 29, we asked makeup pros for their favorite budget-friendly picks
Get the Perfect Pout
The next time you need a new lipstick, try one of these celebrity makeup artist-loved tubes. Then, prep your lips like an expert with these tips from makeup pro Val Garland, who created L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman Andie MacDowell's look (using L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in Volcanic) for a July 7 Cannes Film Festival event:
Exfoliate: Buff away dry skin by rubbing a gentle lip scrub onto your lips in a circular motion; rinse. Pro Pick: L'Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Smooth & Glow Grapeseed Scrub, $13; lorealparisusa.com
Moisturize: Slather lips with a rich lip mask; let sit for at least 10 minutes, then blot off any excess.
Enhance & Hold: Line and fill lips with a liner a shade deeper than your lipstick. Blend the colors together with a brush for more staying power. Pro Pick: L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Makeup Anti-Feathering Lip Liner, $10; lorealparisusa.com
Glossy
"This is a staple in my kit," says makeup artist Adam Burrell of the 100 percent natural liquid lipsticks.
Buy It! Burt's Bees Glossy Liquid Lipstick in Peony Puddle, $10; burtsbees.com
Classic Red
This hue "looks great on everyone—and the payoff from one swipe is truly amazing," says makeup artist Tamah Krinsky.
Buy It! CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Hot, $8; amazon.com
Long-Lasting
If you want a bold look that won't bleed, makeup artist Robert Sesnek recommends the "incredibly pigmented" colors in this line.
Buy It! L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Satin Lipstick in Vibrant Fuchsia, $8; walmart.com
Does-It-All
Makeup artist Meg Boes loves everything about this line's "wide range" of 70 cream and matte shades.
Buy It! Maybelline New York Color Sensational Lipstick in Born With It, $7; walmart.com
Matte
Makeup artist Mia Jones likes this liquid lipstick's wand because it helps with "lining and layering."
Buy It! NYX Cosmetics Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick in Xxtended, $9; nyxcosmetics.com
Nourishing
"It's like a lipstick and lip balm in one," makeup artist Tobi Henney says of this hydrating formula.
Buy It! Revlon ColorStay Ultimate Suede Lipstick in Iconic, $11; revlon.com