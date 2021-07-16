The Best Drugstore Lipsticks According to Makeup Pros

The next time you need a new lipstick, try one of these celebrity makeup artist-loved tubes. Then, prep your lips like an expert with these tips from makeup pro Val Garland, who created L'Oréal Paris spokeswoman Andie MacDowell's look (using L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Satin Lipstick in Volcanic) for a July 7 Cannes Film Festival event:

Exfoliate: Buff away dry skin by rubbing a gentle lip scrub onto your lips in a circular motion; rinse. Pro Pick: L'Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Smooth & Glow Grapeseed Scrub, $13; lorealparisusa.com

Moisturize: Slather lips with a rich lip mask; let sit for at least 10 minutes, then blot off any excess.

Enhance & Hold: Line and fill lips with a liner a shade deeper than your lipstick. Blend the colors together with a brush for more staying power. Pro Pick: L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Makeup Anti-Feathering Lip Liner, $10; lorealparisusa.com