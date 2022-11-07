Lifestyle Style Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards The fashion industry's biggest stars came together to honor the best in the business — and pulled out some major style moves on the carpet. Here are all the can't-miss outfit moments By Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). 01 of 46 Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty accepts the Innovation Award for her brand Skims wearing a strapless, black translucent PVC Dolce & Gabbana gown from her own Spring/Summer 2023 CiaoKim collection, which is a re-edition from the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2007 collection. 02 of 46 Khloé Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty makes her CFDA Awards debut in an abs-baring, bronze metallic LaQuan Smith mesh gown with cross-body cutout and ruched train detail. 03 of 46 Kylie and Kris Jenner Kevin Mazur/WireImage have a matching mother-daughter red carpet moment in a Mugler high-slit gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings (on Kylie) and a black, long-sleeve Schiaparelli design (on Kris). 04 of 46 Kendall Jenner brings her supermodel stance to the red carpet in a plunging white Khaite dress. 05 of 46 Cher Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty rocks it out like the fashion icon she is in an edgy Chrome Hearts look, plus sheer tights and platforms. 06 of 46 Vanessa Hudgens Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty dares to bare in custom Vera Wang two-piece featuring a lace bra top, worn with Bucherer jewelry. 07 of 46 Katie Holmes Kevin Mazur/WireImage glitters from head-to-toe in a Jonathan Simkhai cystal cage mesh overlay dress with a fringe hemline, accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, wave bracelet, and wraparound ring. 08 of 46 Lenny Kravitz Kevin Mazur/WireImage accepts the Fashion Icon Award in a custom LaQuan Smith double-breasted wool blazer with satin lapels and hip cutout detail, paired with slim fitting leather pants with flare detail and his signature rock-n-roll accessories. 09 of 46 Law Roach and Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty have fun on the red carpet as Law, wearing a floor-sweeping, polka-dot coverall with a pink floral appliqué, is honored with the CFDA Award for top stylist, and Kerry is his stylish date in a black mini, sleek sandals and red lip. 10 of 46 Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty piles on the Thom Browne separates, worn with Maria Tash and Lagos jewelry 11 of 46 Amanda Seyfried Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a one-shoulder, belted Michael Kors Collection gown with a sheer skirt, paired with a statement cuff, bold red lip and romantic waves. 12 of 46 Jesse Williams Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock keeps it edgy and cool in a in a jacket and short suit combo by Thom Browne. 13 of 46 Regina Hall Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a brown caped Jason Wu design with a Tyler Ellis clutch. 14 of 46 Janelle Monáe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in head-to-toe Thom Browne including her puppy purse. 15 of 46 Jaden Smith Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock levels up his suit game in this textured three-piece design. 16 of 46 Mariska Hargitay Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a striking Christian Siriano ballgown featuring a tulle fishtail hemline and statement shoulders, worn with Mindi Mond diamond jewelry. 17 of 46 Natalia Bryant Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock wears a vibrant pink ruched gown featuring a hood, teamed with a gold clutch. 18 of 46 Diane von Furstenberg Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock has a meta fashion moment in this chic kaftan design with her face on it. 19 of 46 Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty belts her brown trench dress and adds gold accessories including strappy sandals and hoop earrings. 20 of 46 Keke Palmer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a floral Carolina Herrera ballgown with matching boots. 21 of 46 Christina Ricci Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a flirty and feminine Rodarte cutout gown with floral and lace detailing, plus Briony Raymond jewelry. 22 of 46 Halle Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a pink, cutout Carolina Herrera dress featuring a high-slit, statement sleeve and flower detail, plus, a CH Carolina Herrera clutch, single strap sandals and enamel flower drop earrings. 23 of 46 Hannah Bronfman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty takes the plunge in the this vibrant cerulean Frederick Anderson gown worn with Or & Elle jewelry and a sparkling silver clutch. 24 of 46 Eve Hewson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a strapless taffeta top with an attached train and matching trousers. 25 of 46 Amber Valletta Kevin Mazur/WireImage selects a red feather-and-sequin embellished Connor Ives dress worn with strappy PVC heels. 26 of 46 Anok Yai Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a vintage Gucci column dress with gold statement jewelry. 27 of 46 Cassie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty reinvents the three-piece suit in this bra top, flared pant and puff-sleeve blazer combo. 28 of 46 Christine Quinn Kevin Mazur/WireImage wears a feathered Christian Cowan blazer dress with platform ankle-strap heels. 29 of 46 Caroline Murphy Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a rose-print Oscar de la Renta mini dress, matching crystal rose clutch and mude strappy sandals. 30 of 46 Grace Van Patten Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a green Tom Ford set worn with Grace Lee, Delfina Delettrez and Anita Ko jewelry. 31 of 46 Tinashe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears vintage Christian Dior. 32 of 46 Addison Rae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty goes vintage in a hooded Gareth Pugh design with a black train, worn with classic black pumps. 33 of 46 Irina Shayk Kevin Mazur/WireImage keeps it minimal in a black-and-white Partow look and blazer. 34 of 46 Natasha Lyonne stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock in a Proenza Schouler tunic and matching flare trousers, plus, white clutch and shoulder-grazing gold earrings. 35 of 46 Justin Theroux Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty keeps it sleek in a back suit worn with edgy platform dress shoes. 36 of 46 Ella Emhoff Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a belted Khaite dress, Puppets and Puppets "cookie" bag and Kiko Kostadinov boots. 37 of 46 Olivia Culpo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in an Et Ochs gown with matching gloves, plus dramatic eye makeup and statement danglers. 38 of 46 Zoey Deutch Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a black floral-printed Coach mini dress with matching shoes from the spring/summer 2023 runway. 39 of 46 Richie Shazam Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears an edgy Luar design 40 of 46 Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a black strapless LBD with sheer tights and the Sarah Flint "Perfect Dress Bootie" in a red Vienna jacquard. 41 of 46 Martha Stewart Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty elevates her black dress with gold platforms and statement jewelry. 42 of 46 Julia Fox Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty continues her skin-baring style streak in the cutout gown to top all cutouts gowns, worn with dramatic eye makeup, bleached brows and white roots. 43 of 46 Patti Wilson Kevin Mazur/WireImage accepts the Media Award for her indelible marks on the fashion industry as a stylist wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli. 44 of 46 Huma Abedin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty keeps it classy in a blue dress with an abstract print worn with statement earrings and black pumps. 45 of 46 Marisa Tomei Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock teams her highlighter yellow suit with a black bra. 46 of 46 Lala Anthony Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a sleek, white, one-shoulder Rick Owens gown worn with gold hoops and a matching cuff.