Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards

The fashion industry's biggest stars came together to honor the best in the business — and pulled out some major style moves on the  carpet. Here are all the can't-miss outfit moments 

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Published on November 7, 2022 10:55 PM
01 of 46

Kim Kardashian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

accepts the Innovation Award for her brand Skims wearing a strapless, black translucent PVC Dolce & Gabbana gown from her own Spring/Summer 2023 CiaoKim collection, which is a re-edition from the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2007 collection.

02 of 46

Khloé Kardashian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloé Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

makes her CFDA Awards debut in an abs-baring, bronze metallic LaQuan Smith mesh gown with cross-body cutout and ruched train detail.

03 of 46

Kylie and Kris Jenner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

have a matching mother-daughter red carpet moment in a Mugler high-slit gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings (on Kylie) and a black, long-sleeve Schiaparelli design (on Kris).

04 of 46

Kendall Jenner

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13612993ex) Kendall Jenner CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022

brings her supermodel stance to the red carpet in a plunging white Khaite dress.

05 of 46

Cher

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Cher attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

rocks it out like the fashion icon she is in an edgy Chrome Hearts look, plus sheer tights and platforms.

06 of 46

Vanessa Hudgens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

dares to bare in custom Vera Wang two-piece featuring a lace bra top, worn with Bucherer jewelry.

07 of 46

Katie Holmes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Katie Holmes attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

glitters from head-to-toe in a Jonathan Simkhai cystal cage mesh overlay dress with a fringe hemline, accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, wave bracelet, and wraparound ring.

08 of 46

Lenny Kravitz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Lenny Kravitz attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

accepts the Fashion Icon Award in a custom LaQuan Smith double-breasted wool blazer with satin lapels and hip cutout detail, paired with slim fitting leather pants with flare detail and his signature rock-n-roll accessories.

09 of 46

Law Roach and Kerry Washington

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Law Roach and Kerry Washington attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

have fun on the red carpet as Law, wearing a floor-sweeping, polka-dot coverall with a pink floral appliqué, is honored with the CFDA Award for top stylist, and Kerry is his stylish date in a black mini, sleek sandals and red lip.

10 of 46

Gigi Hadid

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

piles on the Thom Browne separates, worn with Maria Tash and Lagos jewelry

11 of 46

Amanda Seyfried

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Amanda Seyfried attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a one-shoulder, belted Michael Kors Collection gown with a sheer skirt, paired with a statement cuff, bold red lip and romantic waves.

12 of 46

Jesse Williams

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13612993eo) Jesse Williams CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

keeps it edgy and cool in a in a jacket and short suit combo by Thom Browne.

13 of 46

Regina Hall

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Regina Hall attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a brown caped Jason Wu design with a Tyler Ellis clutch.

14 of 46

Janelle Monáe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Janelle Monáe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in head-to-toe Thom Browne including her puppy purse.

15 of 46

Jaden Smith

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13613130y) Jaden Smith attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street, in New York 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, New York, United States - 07 Nov 2022
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

levels up his suit game in this textured three-piece design.

16 of 46

Mariska Hargitay

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Mariska Hargitay attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a striking Christian Siriano ballgown featuring a tulle fishtail hemline and statement shoulders, worn with Mindi Mond diamond jewelry.

17 of 46

Natalia Bryant

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (13611770bj) Natalia Bryant CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

wears a vibrant pink ruched gown featuring a hood, teamed with a gold clutch.

18 of 46

Diane von Furstenberg

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13612993gk) Diane von Furstenberg CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

has a meta fashion moment in this chic kaftan design with her face on it.

19 of 46

Ashley Graham

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Ashley Graham attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

belts her brown trench dress and adds gold accessories including strappy sandals and hoop earrings.

20 of 46

Keke Palmer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Keke Palmer attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)s
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a floral Carolina Herrera ballgown with matching boots.

21 of 46

Christina Ricci

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Christina Ricci attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a flirty and feminine Rodarte cutout gown with floral and lace detailing, plus Briony Raymond jewelry.

22 of 46

Halle Bailey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Halle Bailey attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a pink, cutout Carolina Herrera dress featuring a high-slit, statement sleeve and flower detail, plus, a CH Carolina Herrera clutch, single strap sandals and enamel flower drop earrings.

23 of 46

Hannah Bronfman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Hannah Bronfman attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

takes the plunge in the this vibrant cerulean Frederick Anderson gown worn with Or & Elle jewelry and a sparkling silver clutch.

24 of 46

Eve Hewson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Eve Hewson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a strapless taffeta top with an attached train and matching trousers.

25 of 46

Amber Valletta

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Amber Valletta attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

selects a red feather-and-sequin embellished Connor Ives dress worn with strappy PVC heels.

26 of 46

Anok Yai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Anok Yai attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a vintage Gucci column dress with gold statement jewelry.

27 of 46

Cassie

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Cassie attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

reinvents the three-piece suit in this bra top, flared pant and puff-sleeve blazer combo.

28 of 46

Christine Quinn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Christine Quinn attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

wears a feathered Christian Cowan blazer dress with platform ankle-strap heels.

29 of 46

Caroline Murphy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Carolyn Murphy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a rose-print Oscar de la Renta mini dress, matching crystal rose clutch and mude strappy sandals.

30 of 46

Grace Van Patten

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Grace Van Patten attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a green Tom Ford set worn with Grace Lee, Delfina Delettrez and Anita Ko jewelry.

31 of 46

Tinashe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Tinashe attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears vintage Christian Dior.

32 of 46

Addison Rae

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Addison Rae attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

goes vintage in a hooded Gareth Pugh design with a black train, worn with classic black pumps.

33 of 46

Irina Shayk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Irina Shayk attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

keeps it minimal in a black-and-white Partow look and blazer.

34 of 46

Natasha Lyonne

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (13611769cd) Natasha Lyonne CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

in a Proenza Schouler tunic and matching flare trousers, plus, white clutch and shoulder-grazing gold earrings.

35 of 46

Justin Theroux

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Justin Theroux attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

keeps it sleek in a back suit worn with edgy platform dress shoes.

36 of 46

Ella Emhoff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Ella Emhoff attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a belted Khaite dress, Puppets and Puppets "cookie" bag and Kiko Kostadinov boots.

37 of 46

Olivia Culpo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Olivia Culpo attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in an Et Ochs gown with matching gloves, plus dramatic eye makeup and statement danglers.

38 of 46

Zoey Deutch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Zoey Deutch attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a black floral-printed Coach mini dress with matching shoes from the spring/summer 2023 runway.

39 of 46

Richie Shazam

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Richie Shazam attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears an edgy Luar design

40 of 46

Rachel Brosnahan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Rachel Brosnahan attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

wears a black strapless LBD with sheer tights and the Sarah Flint "Perfect Dress Bootie" in a red Vienna jacquard.

41 of 46

Martha Stewart

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

elevates her black dress with gold platforms and statement jewelry.

42 of 46

Julia Fox

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Julia Fox attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

continues her skin-baring style streak in the cutout gown to top all cutouts gowns, worn with dramatic eye makeup, bleached brows and white roots.

43 of 46

Patti Wilson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Patti Wilson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

accepts the Media Award for her indelible marks on the fashion industry as a stylist wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli.

44 of 46

Huma Abedin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Huma Abedin attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

keeps it classy in a blue dress with an abstract print worn with statement earrings and black pumps.

45 of 46

Marisa Tomei

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13612993dv) Marisa Tomei CFDA Fashion Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 Nov 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

teams her highlighter yellow suit with a black bra.

46 of 46

Lala Anthony

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: La La Anthony attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

in a sleek, white, one-shoulder Rick Owens gown worn with gold hoops and a matching cuff.

