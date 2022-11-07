Every Must-See Look from the 2022 CFDA Awards

01 of 46 Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty accepts the Innovation Award for her brand Skims wearing a strapless, black translucent PVC Dolce & Gabbana gown from her own Spring/Summer 2023 CiaoKim collection, which is a re-edition from the Dolce & Gabbana spring/summer 2007 collection.

02 of 46 Khloé Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty makes her CFDA Awards debut in an abs-baring, bronze metallic LaQuan Smith mesh gown with cross-body cutout and ruched train detail.

03 of 46 Kylie and Kris Jenner Kevin Mazur/WireImage have a matching mother-daughter red carpet moment in a Mugler high-slit gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings (on Kylie) and a black, long-sleeve Schiaparelli design (on Kris).

04 of 46 Kendall Jenner brings her supermodel stance to the red carpet in a plunging white Khaite dress.

05 of 46 Cher Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty rocks it out like the fashion icon she is in an edgy Chrome Hearts look, plus sheer tights and platforms.

06 of 46 Vanessa Hudgens Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty dares to bare in custom Vera Wang two-piece featuring a lace bra top, worn with Bucherer jewelry.

07 of 46 Katie Holmes Kevin Mazur/WireImage glitters from head-to-toe in a Jonathan Simkhai cystal cage mesh overlay dress with a fringe hemline, accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, wave bracelet, and wraparound ring.

08 of 46 Lenny Kravitz Kevin Mazur/WireImage accepts the Fashion Icon Award in a custom LaQuan Smith double-breasted wool blazer with satin lapels and hip cutout detail, paired with slim fitting leather pants with flare detail and his signature rock-n-roll accessories.

09 of 46 Law Roach and Kerry Washington Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty have fun on the red carpet as Law, wearing a floor-sweeping, polka-dot coverall with a pink floral appliqué, is honored with the CFDA Award for top stylist, and Kerry is his stylish date in a black mini, sleek sandals and red lip.

10 of 46 Gigi Hadid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty piles on the Thom Browne separates, worn with Maria Tash and Lagos jewelry

11 of 46 Amanda Seyfried Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a one-shoulder, belted Michael Kors Collection gown with a sheer skirt, paired with a statement cuff, bold red lip and romantic waves.

12 of 46 Jesse Williams Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock keeps it edgy and cool in a in a jacket and short suit combo by Thom Browne.

13 of 46 Regina Hall Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a brown caped Jason Wu design with a Tyler Ellis clutch.

14 of 46 Janelle Monáe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in head-to-toe Thom Browne including her puppy purse.

15 of 46 Jaden Smith Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock levels up his suit game in this textured three-piece design.

16 of 46 Mariska Hargitay Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a striking Christian Siriano ballgown featuring a tulle fishtail hemline and statement shoulders, worn with Mindi Mond diamond jewelry.

17 of 46 Natalia Bryant Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock wears a vibrant pink ruched gown featuring a hood, teamed with a gold clutch.

18 of 46 Diane von Furstenberg Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock has a meta fashion moment in this chic kaftan design with her face on it.

19 of 46 Ashley Graham Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty belts her brown trench dress and adds gold accessories including strappy sandals and hoop earrings.

20 of 46 Keke Palmer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a floral Carolina Herrera ballgown with matching boots.

21 of 46 Christina Ricci Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a flirty and feminine Rodarte cutout gown with floral and lace detailing, plus Briony Raymond jewelry.

22 of 46 Halle Bailey Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a pink, cutout Carolina Herrera dress featuring a high-slit, statement sleeve and flower detail, plus, a CH Carolina Herrera clutch, single strap sandals and enamel flower drop earrings.

23 of 46 Hannah Bronfman Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty takes the plunge in the this vibrant cerulean Frederick Anderson gown worn with Or & Elle jewelry and a sparkling silver clutch.

24 of 46 Eve Hewson Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a strapless taffeta top with an attached train and matching trousers.

25 of 46 Amber Valletta Kevin Mazur/WireImage selects a red feather-and-sequin embellished Connor Ives dress worn with strappy PVC heels.

26 of 46 Anok Yai Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a vintage Gucci column dress with gold statement jewelry.

27 of 46 Cassie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty reinvents the three-piece suit in this bra top, flared pant and puff-sleeve blazer combo.

28 of 46 Christine Quinn Kevin Mazur/WireImage wears a feathered Christian Cowan blazer dress with platform ankle-strap heels.

29 of 46 Caroline Murphy Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a rose-print Oscar de la Renta mini dress, matching crystal rose clutch and mude strappy sandals.

30 of 46 Grace Van Patten Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a green Tom Ford set worn with Grace Lee, Delfina Delettrez and Anita Ko jewelry.

31 of 46 Tinashe Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears vintage Christian Dior.

32 of 46 Addison Rae Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty goes vintage in a hooded Gareth Pugh design with a black train, worn with classic black pumps.

33 of 46 Irina Shayk Kevin Mazur/WireImage keeps it minimal in a black-and-white Partow look and blazer.

34 of 46 Natasha Lyonne stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock in a Proenza Schouler tunic and matching flare trousers, plus, white clutch and shoulder-grazing gold earrings.

35 of 46 Justin Theroux Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty keeps it sleek in a back suit worn with edgy platform dress shoes.

36 of 46 Ella Emhoff Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a belted Khaite dress, Puppets and Puppets "cookie" bag and Kiko Kostadinov boots.

37 of 46 Olivia Culpo Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in an Et Ochs gown with matching gloves, plus dramatic eye makeup and statement danglers.

38 of 46 Zoey Deutch Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty in a black floral-printed Coach mini dress with matching shoes from the spring/summer 2023 runway.

39 of 46 Richie Shazam Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears an edgy Luar design

40 of 46 Rachel Brosnahan Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty wears a black strapless LBD with sheer tights and the Sarah Flint "Perfect Dress Bootie" in a red Vienna jacquard.

41 of 46 Martha Stewart Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty elevates her black dress with gold platforms and statement jewelry.

42 of 46 Julia Fox Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty continues her skin-baring style streak in the cutout gown to top all cutouts gowns, worn with dramatic eye makeup, bleached brows and white roots.

43 of 46 Patti Wilson Kevin Mazur/WireImage accepts the Media Award for her indelible marks on the fashion industry as a stylist wearing head-to-toe Schiaparelli.

44 of 46 Huma Abedin Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty keeps it classy in a blue dress with an abstract print worn with statement earrings and black pumps.

45 of 46 Marisa Tomei Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock teams her highlighter yellow suit with a black bra.