Editors' Picks: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Emmy Awards

No red carpet, no problem! Stars still brought the high-fashion style at the first-ever virtual Emmys. Here are our favorite looks for the night!

And television’s biggest stars did not disappoint! From comfy pajamas and statement tees, to crisp suits and glamorous gowns, we love how 2020 Emmy Award winners and nominees made it work from home — even without a red carpet! Below, we're celebrating the most standout style moments of the night.

Jennifer Aniston in Dior

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: When Jen stepped out on the Emmys stage in a slinky black Dior gown, beach waves and an epic tan, the universe almost felt normal again. She transported me back to the golden age of the red carpet, and it was refreshing to see some real Hollywood glamour despite the pandemic landscape. (Not to mention, Jen in a black dress is a Jen we know very well.) I also really appreciate that she went heavy on the bling. She enlisted celeb-loved jeweler Neil Lane to deck her in diamonds for the night, including a 19th century diamond necklace boasting over 50 carats, and a matching 19th century bracelet featuring 20 carats of diamonds.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Alexandre Vauthier

Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Having had the distinct pleasure of interviewing the actress in the past, I know the word "can't" just isn't in her vocabulary. Yet another example of her can-do attitude: last night absent a formal red carpet, she set the mood in her backyard. She called the set-up "janky" but I think it's proof that all that glitters–especially when wearing a gold, lamé ruffle Alexandre Vauthier gown and Jimmy Choo heels–is Tracee Ellis Ross.

Paul Mescal in Louis Vuitton

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: The first-time nominee brought sophistication and style to the Emmys... from his staircase. Even though the ceremony was virtual, he still gave his Louis Vuitton suit with printed white tieless shirt the love and attention it deserved with an at-home photo shoot. He may be up-and-coming on the acting scene (he was nominated for his breakout performance in Normal People) but in the style department, he already is bringing the pose and polish of a red carpet regular.

Yara Shahidi in Custom Prada

Hanna Flanagan, Style + Beauty Assistant: She wasn’t even nominated for an award last night, but Yara Shahidi definitely deserves an Emmy for this multi-faceted Prada number. The neckline of the entirely bejeweled garment was embossed with large rhinestones, while black onyx feathers draped over the bodice. The grown-ish star let her dress have its moment by pulling her hair back into cornrow braids to show off every inch of the glamour, shimmer and shine. Shahidi even stepped outside for a photoshoot to show her social media followers just how well her look catches direct sunlight. "Issa Party Dress 🥳" her stylist Jason Bolden said on Instagram of the design, accessorized with jewelry by Cartier.

Zendaya in Armani Privé

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style + Beauty Editor: When Zendaya promised that she would "pull a look" at the first-ever virtual Emmys, I expected nothing but the best. And of course, she didn't disappoint. My jaw dropped when she presented in an architectural Christopher John Rogers dress, but my favorite look was her second look of the night, which she wore when she won her first Emmy Award. With her hair thrown up into an effortless up-do and her custom Giorgio Armani Privé polka dot skirt paired with a black velvet pearl and crystal-embroidered bandeau, the Euphoria star struck the perfect balance between feminine and edgy.