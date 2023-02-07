The Best Celebrity Swimsuit Photos of 2023

Whether beachside or poolside, in Bali or in their backyard, one thing is for sure: Celebrities are constantly providing us with swimwear inspiration. See the best bikinis, one-pieces, cover-ups and more on the A-listers you love

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 7, 2023 03:58 PM
01 of 17

Kylie Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQgEmQytKj/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D
Kylie Jenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner made sure to capture all her angles in this tri-tone, crystal-accented Chanel thong bikini.

02 of 17

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Vacations Gallery Update
Bella Hadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid soaked up the sun in her black string bikini.

03 of 17

Emily Ratajkowski

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm7DfM7Ousv/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Emily Ratajkowski /Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

A little cheek never hurt anybody, just ask Emily Ratajkowski!

04 of 17

Teresa Guidice

Teresa Giudice wears Chanel bikini
Teresa Giudice/instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star and newlywed Teresa Giudice looked chic in her Chanel suit.

05 of 17

Lizzo

Moon boots on a tropical island? This unusual trend is Lizzo approved.

06 of 17

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara posted this poolside pic in her ultra-flattering one-piece maillot.

07 of 17

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham

Newly-minted BFFs Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham coordinated their white swimsuits and nude lipstick for their bestie boat day.

08 of 17

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreria bikini
Barbie Ferreria/instagram

Barbie Ferreira flaunted her figure to kick off the new year.

09 of 17

Kyle Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kylie Richards rocked a double bikini to relax by the water. Lets hope the tan lines turned out okay!

10 of 17

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski is a starlet in scarlet swimwear.

11 of 17

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey Bieber picked a tropical fruit triangle top for her tropical getaway.

12 of 17

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid/Instagram

It was a jungle out there for model Bella Hadid's impromptu swimsuit shoot.

13 of 17

Hailey Bieber

Supermodel and skin care entrepreneur Hailey Bieber risked a splinter for this cheeky pic.

14 of 17

Alix Earle

TikToker of the moment Alix Earle wore this floral swimsuit set when on an influencer trip with Tarte to Dubai.

15 of 17

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey/instagram

Halle Bailey plays be Ariel in The Little Mermaid, so it's no surprise that in this pink bikini pic she is giving us siren.

16 of 17

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Hit The Beach While on a Hawaiian Vacation
TheImageDirect/Backgrid

Pete Davidson gives a good glimpse of his tattoos for his oceanside dip.

17 of 17

Luke Evans and Fran Thomas

Luke Evans hits the beach with his hunky boyfriend Fran Tomas in Miami!
BACKGRID

Luke Evans and Fran Thomas were spotted in Speedos on a tropical getaway at the beginning of this year.

