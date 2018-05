The Best Celeb Face Mask Selfies

Diane knows the power of a good under eye mask, and has no shame doing them in public places when she needs a little skincare pick-me-up.

“When the airport is your living room and you can’t catch up on sleep but you’re sure those eye patches will turn you into a supermodel in 10min as indicated on the package 😳 #onecanonlyhope #wishpeoplestoppedstaringtho,” she said.