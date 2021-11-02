The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts at Any Budget

Searching for the perfect gift for the TikTok-loving tween on your list? The Bliss Box, inspired by Tina Wells YA book The Zee Files which follows the life of a California teen Mackenzie (Zee) Blue Carmichael as she navigates a creative arts boarding school in England, is a limited-edition for the holidays featuring an assortment of self-care goodies like cooling gel eye pads and cozy socks. It also has a set of friendship bracelets and anti-stress slime making it the perfect companion for a sleepover.

Buy It! The Zee Files by Tina Wells Bliss Box, $19.99; target.com