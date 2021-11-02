The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts at Any Budget
From $5 stocking stuffers to luxurious skincare sets, here are the best presents at every price point
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara Ornament
The most-talked about mascara launch of 2021 is being reimagined for the holidays. The TikTok-favorite now comes packaged as an ornament. Inside: a mini size tube that still packs all same the volumizing power as the original one.
Buy It! Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara Ornament, $4.99; walgreens.com
L'Avant Collective Empty Glass Soap Bottle
This refillable glass hand soap dispenser – created by a female-founded company – will add a chic touch to any countertop. Gift it with a refill pouch to encourage your loved ones to be clean and green!
Buy It! L'Avant Collective Empty Glass Soap Bottle, $15; lavantcollective.com
Bala Resistance Bands
Perfect for the fitness fanatic in your life, these colorful bands come in five different increasing resistances and include motivating mantras to spark inspiration during a tough workout set.
Buy It! Bala Resistance Bands, $15 (for 5 bands); amazon.com
The Zee Files Bliss Box
Searching for the perfect gift for the TikTok-loving tween on your list? The Bliss Box, inspired by Tina Wells YA book The Zee Files which follows the life of a California teen Mackenzie (Zee) Blue Carmichael as she navigates a creative arts boarding school in England, is a limited-edition for the holidays featuring an assortment of self-care goodies like cooling gel eye pads and cozy socks. It also has a set of friendship bracelets and anti-stress slime making it the perfect companion for a sleepover.
Buy It! The Zee Files by Tina Wells Bliss Box, $19.99; target.com
Midtown Candle Co. "Love Story" Candle
This Canadian-based candle company was about to celebrate its one year anniversary when co-founder Karim, who started the brand with his wife, Johanna, passed away suddenly. Since then, she's been keeping his memory alive by continuing to make their incredible-smelling candles by hand. In addition to debuting a new holiday collection, she also launched a special scent, Love Story, to honor Karim, with 70 percent of the proceeds going to help underprivileged youth participate in sports.
Buy It! Midtown Candle Co. "Love Story" Candle, $26 for 10.5 oz; midtowncandleco.com
Best Friend Zip
Some of the best gifts are the most useful ones. Case in point: This cute figurine which clips onto your zipper so you can easily pull it up on your own without breaking a sweat.
Buy It! The Best Friend Zip, $29.99; bestfriendzip.com
Kusshi Bottle Protectors
This is a stocking stuffer must for the beauty aficionado who wouldn't dream of travelling without their beloved products. These genius, sleek black neoprene glass bottle protectors eliminate the need to transfer most formulas into smaller, shatter-free packaging.
Buy It! Kusshi Bottle Protectors, $35 (for 3); neimanmarcus.com
Minted Dopp Kit
The go-to site for chic holiday cards also has great gifts including this personalized dopp kit which comes in. range of awesome prints by independent artists.
Buy It! Minted Dopp Kit, $40, minted.com
Super Smalls Bead Kit
Accessory aficionados of all ages will love this kit which includes everything you need — from beads to cords — to create all kinds of customized jewels.
Buy It! Super Smalls Make it Super DIY Bead Kit, $49; supersmalls.com
Drunk Elephant The Littles Hair + Body Kit
If you have a friend who's a Drunk Elephant skincare fanatic, they will be so grateful when you introduce them to the brand's lineup of recent hair and body launches. Fun fact: Jennifer Aniston's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan helped formulate the hair products — so you can count on them being great!
Buy It! Drunk Elephant The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0, $49; sephora.com
Hotel Lobby Holiday Candle
Housed in the most gorgeous box and sealed with a black ribbon, this candle doesn't require any extra wrapping paper. Plus the fresh pine, evergreen and balsam fir fragrance transports you straight to a luxurious winter oasis.
Buy It! Hotel Lobby Candle Holiday, $59; hotellobbycandle.com
Josie Maran Give Butter, Spread Joy Kit
Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter is the stuff of dreams, so much so that recently the skin care creator began selling it in a portable tube for her devotees who wanted a hit of hydration on-the-go. This set contains an unscented version, plus seven scented ones, as well as a tube of her latest body care creation, her Whipped Argan Pro-Retinol Body Butter.
Buy It! Josie Maran Give Butter, Spread Joy Kit, $59; sephora.com
Sol de Janeiro Gift Set Set
If your loved ones have yet to experience the addicting blend of vanilla and salted caramel scents that made Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream a cult classic, now is the time to wow them with it (and if they have, I'm sure they'll be more than happy to replenish their stash). This gift set comes complete with the fast-absorbing body cream, gel body wash, sugar-infused body scrub and a body fragrance.
Buy It! Sol de Janeiro Galaxy Gorgeous Set, $62; sephora.com
SiO Beauty Wrinkle Rescue Pack
These silicone patches smooth pesky wrinkles in all areas- and are reusable too! This 5 pack bundle is the perfect gift for the beauty-lover on your list (and much cheaper than botox!).
Buy It! SiO Beauty Wrinkle Rescue Pack, $69.95; siobeauty.com
Brunch Slippers
I can't gift anyone on my list a vacation this year, unfortunately, so I'm giving them the next best thing: terry cloth slippers inspired by the complimentary ones stashed in your hotel room closet. These little luxuries — available in a wide variety of neutrals and pastels — even feature street-proof foam soles because the sleepwear in public trend is here to stay!
Buy It! Brunch Le Classic Slippers in Cream, $78; brunch.us.com
Kerri Rosenthal Cashmere Socks
Even that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list will love this adorable pair of super-soft cashmere socks.
Buy It! Kerri Rosenthal Cashmere Socks, $98; kerrirosenthal.com
Cosabella Pajama Set
From impossible-to-please mother-in-laws to has-it-all best friends, everyone appreciates a luxurious pair of pajamas. This set is unbelievably soft, super comfy and comes in so many beautiful colors like this festive ruby red.
Buy It! Cosabella "Bella" Pajama Set, $133; cosabella.com
Vehla Sunglasses
These glasses are luxe, lightweight and universally flattering on most face shapes — essentially, they're the perfect accessory to gift. Plus, the luxe metal frames make the glasses feel way more expensive than they actually are.
Buy It! Vehla Eyewear "Bowie" sunglasses, $160; vehlaeyewear.com