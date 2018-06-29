All the 4th of July Sales We're Shopping to Score Big on Fashion, Shoes and Accessories

When you think of July 4th, fireworks, barbecues, pool parties and sun-filled days at the beach (plus a few much-needed days off from work!) probably come to mind, right? But in addition to all of those awesome activities, there are TONS of amazing sales happening. So if you’re looking to score big on the hottest clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories this Independence Day, then look no further. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best deals for you to shop from now through the holiday so you can kick off the holiday in major style – for less!

Department Stores:

Barneys: Designer Sale – enjoy up to 60 percent off must-have designer styles.

Lord & Taylor: Take 20 percent off regular and sale items and up to 70 percent off clearance items with special promo code “JULY”, through July 4.

Macy’s: Enjoy 20 percent off select items with special promo code “FOURTH”, through July 8.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Score up to 60 percent off tons of designer styles including clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories and more.

Bergdorf Goodman: Designer items are up to 75 percent off.

Clothing, Shoes & Handbags:

Club Monaco: Enjoy up to 60 percent off sale items during its End of Season Sale, through July 21.

Current/Elliott: Get an extra 25% off sale items with code “EXTRA25”.

Express: Score up to 70 percent off when you take an extra 40 percent off clearance styles, through July 4.

French Connection: Take an extra 50% off sale items using code “VIP50”, through July 4.

Gap: Take 40 percent off your purchase with special promo code “PARTYON”, through July 1.

Kate Spade: Enjoy an extra 40% off all sale items with code “BIGBIGBIG”, through july 5th (all sales final).

Land's End: Get 50 percent off all swim and 40 percent off full-price styles.

Lou & Grey: Take 25% off select summer essentials, through July 2.

Madewell: Take 20 percent off summer-must haves with special promo code “SPARKLER”, through July 5.

Mother Denim: This Meghan Markle-approved brand is running a sale at up to 50% off.

Net-a-Porter: Take up to 70 percent off the hottest designer styles including ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories and more.

Nine West: Enjoy 30% off sitewide, through 7/3.

Opening Ceremony: Score up to 70 percent off select designer styles, through July 10.

Parker NY: Take an extra 25% off sale items with promo code “STARSANDSTRIPES”, through July 12.

Rag & Bone: Take an extra 25% off sale items with promo code “SUMMER25”, through July 16.

Ralph Lauren: Up to 65 percent off when you take an extra 35 percent off sale styles with special promo code “JULY4”, through July 5.

Rebecca Taylor: Take an extra 30 percent off all sale styles with special promo code “JULY30”, through July 4.

Saks Off 5th: Score up to 85% off using promo code “HAPPY4TH” and an extra 25% with promo code “AMERICA”, through July 4.

Sole Society: Enjoy up to 60% off select shoes, bags, apparel & accessories, through July 4.

Stuart Weitzman: Enjoy up to 60% off on select styles during the ongoing event.

The Outnet: Take an extra 40% off sale items (this promo is final sale).

Tory Burch: Enjoy up to 50 percent off ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags and accessories during The Summer Sale Event.

Vera Bradley: Take 50 percent off all sale items, through July 8.

Vince: Take an extra 25% off sale women’s styles with promo code “SUMMER18”, through July 4.

Beauty:

Crabtree & Evelyn: Score 10% off $50, 20% off 75%, 30% off $100, and free shipping on orders over $50 with code “4JULYONLY”, through July 4.

Sephora: Enjoy up to 50% off in store and online with the weekly WOW deal we covered here, through July 4.

SpaceNK: Take up to 50% off during the ongoing event.