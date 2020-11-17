The Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham Luyendyk on How Her Latest Clothing Collection Empowers Young Women

“For me, it's always important to give back in some way,” Lauren Burnham Luyendyk tells PEOPLE of the charitable program attached to her new clothing drop

Bachelor alum Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is using her latest clothing collection to do some good.

The 28-year-old has partnered her clothing brand, Shades of Rose, with GirlTalk, a nonprofit organization in which high school girls mentor middle schoolers and help them build confidence and leadership skills.

Burnham Luyendyk, who will be donating 10 percent of profits from the entire website to GirlTalk, tells PEOPLE that teaming up with a charity was her goal from the moment she started Shades of Rose.

“For me, it's always important to give back in some way,” she says. “When I was in middle school, I don't feel like I really had that kind of support and I didn't feel like I necessarily was encouraged to chase my dreams at that time of my life.”

Image zoom Credit: Shades of Rose

She continues, “So now that I have achieved my dreams and I'm here and I'm really happy with where I'm at, I want to give back to the girls that are in their younger years and are trying to achieve their dreams.”

As for her holiday collection, dropping Tuesday, Burnham Luyendyk says it was designed with 2020 in mind. The pieces — including a deep blue satin dress, skirts and even a sweater set — can be dressed up or down to fit the pandemic-altered holiday season.

“I wanted to make this for the people who wanted to celebrate, regardless of whether they're getting together with a group of friends or if they're just sitting on the couch hanging out drinking champagne,” she says. “I think it's always important to find the small things to celebrate, so that was my mindset going into this collection.”

Image zoom Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk with Alessi | Credit: Lauren Burnham/Instagram

Burnham Luyendyk also opened up about what she’s been wearing day-to-day during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, I'm mom so anything that's comfortable is pretty much what I'm wearing around the house,” adds the reality star, who shares 18-month-old daughter Alessi with husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. “And I also live in Arizona, so it's really hot, so mostly bodysuits and for bottoms, either jeans or something that has an elastic waist or is a little bit more breathable.”

And yes, Luyendyk does give his input on her outfits, sometimes “when I don’t even ask him,” she jokes.