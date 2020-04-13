Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham were dyeing more than eggs this Easter.

On Sunday, The Bachelor couple debuted matching hair changes in a cute selfie on Instagram. Burnham switched up her blonde locks with a soft pink hue and Luyendyk went with some new icy silver strands.

“Alessi was napping sooo we did a thing + dyed each others hair lol now @ariejr’s really a silver fox🦊,” Burnham wrote in the caption, referencing their 10-month-old daughter.

Burnahm also wrote that the whole coloring process was documented and will be shown on her YouTube channel soon. Three days ago she shared another haircare-focused video called “Quarantine Barbershop,” in which she attempted to give her hubby a haircut.

“There’s so many guys right now getting their hair cut by their wives or their girlfriends, and we’re all just going to come out of quarantine looking haggard,” said Luyendyk in the clip.

The former race car driver asked his wife to add some lines to his sides “like [country singer] Chris Lane,” but Burnham’s lack of barbershop experience became more apparent as she shaved a large uneven gap onto the side of her husband’s head.

“Look at this line on my head. It’s so thick!” said Luyendyk. “There’s no way you can fix that.”

While the reality TV star’s unconventional new ‘do was not exactly what he was looking for, Luyendyk was still showing it off on social media.

On Sunday, he shared a slideshow of family pics from Easter, sporting his short and newly-dyed hair. “Alessi’s first Easter 🐣 Had a great day and we managed to dress up despite this quarantine for our first Easter pics as a fam of three ❤️.”