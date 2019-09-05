Gigi Hadid is leaning on Tyler Cameron as she grieves the loss of her grandmother.

While both Hadid, 24, and Cameron, 26, have been playing coy about their budding relationship, the pair seemingly confirmed their status as a couple as they were photographed attending the funeral for Hadid’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, Yolanda Handid’s mother, who died Friday from cancer.

As Hadid walked outside in Rotterdam, Netherlands with sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend Dua Lipa, Cameron sweetly consoled her as she kept him close by her side with her arm wrapped around his waist.

Image zoom BACKGRID

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Hadid and Cameron’s romance since they were first photographed together at SoHo House in Brooklyn in early August. Things appeared to get even more serious once Hadid’s sister Bella began following the former Bachelorette contestant on Instagram this week.

Things really heated up between the pair when Hadid brought Cameron along to the Republic Records party at The Fleur Room in N.Y.C. after attending the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to E! News, Taylor Swift gave Tyler “a big hug” when he arrived with Hadid, and “Tyler and Gigi shared a kiss.”

Image zoom Getty; Splash

Earlier that week, Hadid and Cameron were photographed driving around N.Y.C. together, with the supermodel behind the wheel and the Bachelorrette runner-up taking a nap in the passenger’s seat.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the duo is “being purposefully coy,”when it comes to the status of their relationship. “Their dates are definitely real and he’s having a good time,” the source added.

Image zoom BACKGRID

A second insider said that Cameron isn’t shy about the publicity surrounding his relationship with Hadid, and he likes the buzz it’s creating.

“Tyler lives in N.Y.C. now. He has his own place, but for their dates, they hang out at Gigi’s,” the source told PEOPLE. “He is very public about going in and out of her place — you can tell that he wants to be seen. He is enjoying the attention he gets for dating Gigi.”