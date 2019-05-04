Their wedding is still a few months away, but The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasalo have already picked out the rings they’ll exchange when they say “I do.”

“It was exciting [picking out the rings],” Lindsay, who got engaged to Abasalo on the finale of their season in 2017, tells PEOPLE. “They signify our love and commitment to each other.”

The couple, who live together in Miami, visited legendary jeweler Neil Lane (he designed Lindsay’s 3-carat engagement ring) in Los Angeles to make their selection.

“I knew which ring I wanted the second Neil took out the display,” says Abasalo, 39. “It just stuck out right away and I immediately went with my gut. On the other hand, Rachel wanted to try on every ring in the store!”

Says Lindsay, 34: “I went in knowing exactly what I wanted but then Neil Lane made it extremely difficult for me and I wanted everything.”

Ultimately, “I went with a more classic band,” says Abasalo. “I’m quick and simple. You can’t go wrong with that. Rachel likes more of the flashier, bold statement rings.”

Lindsay agrees: “I knew I wanted it to stand out alone from my engagement ring. I wanted it to make a statement that says this is forever so you can’t downplay that!”

Now, the pair is counting down the days until they are husband and wife.

“I feel like it hasn’t hit me all the way yet,” says Abasalo. “Getting everything ready is probably the most stressful part of the whole process, but I think that on the day of the wedding a calm happiness will set in and we’ll be ready to have the time of our lives and celebrate our love with all our loved ones.”

Adds Lindsay: “I feel great about the upcoming wedding. I am excited to make this official, excited to call Bryan my husband, and excited to put a ring on his finger. We are blessed to have so many important friends and family in our lives and we can’t wait to be surrounded by them on this special day.”

Still, she admits that she has at least one concern. “I am most stressed out about what my emotions will be that day and saying my vows,” says Lindsay. “I don’t like being vulnerable in that way publicly and I know I am going to be so emotional at the wedding!”

See Lindsay and Abasolo choose their Neil Lane rings on The Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! airing Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.