Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher with New Ring 3 Years After Bachelorette Engagement

JoJo Fletcher said yes — again!

On Sunday night, the former Bachelorette star, 28, announced that her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, re-proposed to her after he first popped the question in 2016 during the season 12 finale.

The couple shared photos on their respective Instagrams of Rodgers, 30, happily holding up Fletcher’s hand to show off her brand new sparkler.

“Wow… ok excuse the novel I’m about to write,” Fletcher began her post. “I thought we were just wedding venue searching this weekend but BOY WAS I WRONG 😭 I don’t even know where to start. 3 years ago we got engaged in a way that some, if not all, would say is crazy and totally unconventional. & They were right. It was. But it was also very real.”

“We took a leap of faith that day and hoped/prayed things would work out how we wanted them to,” the former Bachelorette star added. “Times were not always easy … they actually got very very hard early on, but we stuck by each other and worked every day towards our relationship.”

Fletcher then revealed that Rodgers popping the question again was something she “did not see coming.”

“I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11 … but I think you know by now from me balling hysterically and totally blacking out,” she joked. “The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU. And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

Rodgers, a former NFL player and brother of Aaron Rodgers, shared a similar heartfelt post, gushing over his fiancée saying “yes” for a second time.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!!” he began. “I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama … just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!”

Continued Rodgers, “So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her.”

Rodgers concluded his post by joking, “Let’s get F’ing married already 😘,” and shared that there would be more pictures and videos to come from the couple’s special moment.

The pair also shared the news with fans on their Instagram Stories where Rodgers credited Ring Concierge for the unique design of the “Whisper Thing Oval Ring” for his fiancée.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Fletcher revealed that although she and Rodgers have not yet set a wedding date, she knows fellow Bachelor season 20 alumna, Becca Tilley, will stand by her on her special day.

“Becca, she doesn’t know this, but she’ll be in my wedding,” Fletcher told PEOPLE. “I haven’t told her yet. I guess you’ll find out now. She’s one of my best friends!”

Image zoom Jordan and JoJo

Fletcher and Rodgers, who purchased their first home together in Dallas, Texas, this summer, have also kept busy with flipping homes on their new CNBC series, Cash Pad. The series follows the couple as they help ordinary homeowners transform their unused properties into gorgeous and lucrative vacation rentals.

The handy duo travels to different locations — including Dallas, Austin and Phoenix — renovating neglected “crash pads” into glamorous “cash pads,” sharing profits with the property owners at the end of the process.

Cash Pad airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC.