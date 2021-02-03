The Bachelor's Kit Keenan on Her 'Gossip Girl' NYC Upbringing and Being Dubbed a 'Socialite'

The reality star and daughter of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley gets candid on a new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast

Kit Keenan, a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor and the daughter of esteemed fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, is the first to admit she's lived a privileged life — but that doesn't mean she's not down to cook dinner at home in her sweatpants every now and then.

During Tuesday's episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the 21-year-old reality star (whose father is interior designer Bill Keenan) opened up about being labeled a "socialite" and the misconceptions associated with her lifestyle.

"I think people think that my life is like Gossip Girl, and I've gotten the Blair Waldorf thing. I've kind of played into it a little bit," she told Bachelor Happy Hour co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin. "But obviously…oh my gosh, yeah. This is something that I've struggled with my entire life."

Keenan went on to say she is so grateful for the "amazing opportunities and experiences" she has been given but explained that, "at the end of the day, it's not like I'm going to fashion shows every day. That's part of my life."

"The glamorous things? Yes I've been able to experience a lot of that. But it doesn't mean that I'm not down to cook dinner at home. I'm very much an introvert."

She says she gets "so mad" when she hears herself being described as a "socialite," because there is more to her than her upbringing.

"That was my original title on the show and I felt that I completely diminished my accomplishments," she said on the podcast. "I am a senior at NYU right now studying fashion and business. I have been a small business owner since my freshman year of college. I host a podcast biweekly with my mom, produce and edit it myself. So there's a lot more to me than nice cars and having a public figure as a mother."

Through her high-profile lifestyle, she has experienced a lot in her 21 years. "I think a lot of the women were very surprised at how mature I was for my age."

"I think that comes from growing up in New York City, having a lot of experiences at a very young age. I mean, I started going out when I was 14...I had a fake ID when I was very young and was going to clubs when I was very young. So at this point, I'm like, 'Can I just have a glass of wine and go to bed at 9 p.m.'"

"I always say I turned 30 before I turned 21, and I think that came across to all of women who were in the house with me."

In the most recent episode, Keenan snagged a one-on-one date with James, where they spent time together baking cookies in his suite.

Keenen took the time to tell James about her life. "Growing up, my mom being such a success story, I think I was protecting myself and like, getting in touch with my emotions is something I've never practiced before," she said. "Being here and letting those walls down is the first down I've ever really had to be vulnerable, so I think that's the hardest part."