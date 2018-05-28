You’ve seen Bibiana Julian on The Bachelor and on The Bachelor Winter Games, but judging from her recent Instagrams, she may be training to make a comeback on the Bachelor franchise circuit.

Julian has been showing off her fit figure and giving us reason to speculate she may be hitting the gym to prep for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Sunday, she shared an Instagram story posing in a barely-there peach string bikini, writing that she’s “on a cloud” after “finally” seeing some of her workout results.

The Miami native is clearly comfortable in swimsuits, although we mostly saw her covered up in snow gear during her time on Winter Games. The post also marks her first non-throwback swimsuit shot since August 2017, which may may be a clue we’ll be seeing Julian in more swimwear this summer in Mexico. (Bachelor in Paradise has yet to announce the new cast, but based on her devoted fan base, she would be a welcome addition.)

Although she may not have won Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s heart, she became a fan favorite on the show thanks to her outspoken, bold personality.

And on social media, she’s still empowering her fan base, even leaving a message for anyone who has ever been body-shamed on her Instagram story Monday saying, “If you got it, flaunt it, shake it, embrace it.”