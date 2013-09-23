The 9 Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards

Landov(2); Getty

Now that all of the statues have been handed out (yay, Breaking Bad!), it’s time for us to dole out some honors as well. We’re giving major props to these A-listers who all had Outstanding Performances by a Gown.



1. CLAIRE DANES

Not even Danes’s is-it-real-or-is-it-faux bob can steal the attention from her stunning ivory gown, which expertly combines sheer paneling (at the décolletage), lace (down the skirt) and delicate beading (see: the bodice).

See the photo here.

2. CHRISTINA HENDRICKS

“It reminded me of a Sargent painting,” the Best Supporting Actress nominee says of her black Christian Siriano gown. But it reminded us of how sexy Hendricks can look on the red carpet when she picks a dress that highlights her assets so well. The lace cap sleeves, nipped waist and delicate lace peplum do just that for her.

See the photo here.

3. SARAH HYLAND

A lot of ladies went with green, but few of them did it as well as the Modern Family actress. She hit the carpet in a custom silk CH Carolina Herrera gown with a lace overlay, plunging neckline and black waistband, almost as dramatic as that lip color.

See the photo here.

4. TAYLOR SCHILLING

We’ll spare you the “white is the new orange” line, but we are gonna gush about how great the show’s star looks out of her khaki separates. She wow in a Thakoon halter with a seriously sexy side view, accessorized with Old Hollywood ringlets (we think prison hairstylist Sophia would approve).

See the photo here.

5. MALIN AKERMAN

Brides-to-be are surely busy pinning the actress’s pale Marchesa gown (the official color is “duck egg”) featuring a sweetheart neckline, ruching and textured embroidery all the way down to the train. She tops the head-turning design with a coordinating Marchesa clutch and Neil Lane jewels.

See the photo here.

6. LINDA CARDELLINI

There’s an Emmy given out for Outstanding Drama and we think it should go not to a show, but to this gown: a magenta Donna Karen Atelier design with a structured bodice and asymmetrical ruffles cascading down the front that resemble a flower in bloom.

See the photo here.

7. ALLISON WILLIAMS

Fine, we might have been swayed by the Girls star’s perfect curls, but the cobalt hue of her Ralph Lauren gown is pretty spectacular as well. And she revealed that the shade was a big part of why she chose the simple look, which she accessorizes with enviable Fred Leighton cuffs.

See the photo here.

8. SOFIA VERGARA

Mermaid silhouette: check. A lotta cleavage: check. Bold color: check. The nominee knows what she likes. And apparently she knows what you like too. This caliente Vera Wang stunner (offset with major emerald jewels) earned a nearly 90% approval rating from PEOPLE readers.

See the photo here.



9. TINA FEY

As much as we miss Liz Lemon in her sweaters and jeans, we love seeing Tina get her sexy on in this custom-made cobalt Narciso Rodriguez halter, which shows off her curves in all the right ways.

See the photo here.

Which of these dresses is your favorite?