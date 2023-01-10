Thandiwe Newton's Lookalike Daughter Nico Parker Walks Red Carpet with Dad at 'Last of Us' Premiere

Nico Parker brought a pop of color to the red carpet Monday night.

The 18-year-old actress — who a lookalike of her mother, Thandiwe Newton — turned heads at the premiere of The Last of Us in Los Angeles wearing a vibrant lime green ruffled gown.

With a deep V-neck cut in the front and back, a bow-tie waist, a sheer chiffon skirt, and dramatic train, the frock was the antithesis of the garb Parker wears in the apocalyptic HBO series.

She plays the 14-year old daughter of protagonist Joel (Pedro Pascal), who embarks on a dangerous cross-country journey in an effort to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

The series — taking place 20 years after civilization has been destroyed — is based on a 2013 video game of the same name. It's created by video game developer Neil Druckmann, who wrote and executive produced the series alongside Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin.

On the red carpet Monday night, Parker posed with her TV dad, Pascal, as well as costar Storm Reid.

She also posed with her actual father, Ol Parker. The British director and screenwriter, 53, kept it simple in a head-to-toe black ensemble.

Both Ol and Newton, 50, have been supportive of Nico's career, supporting her on red carpets.

"She's got me to be this she-tiger, waiting to pounce at any moment, just looking after her," Newton said in an interview following her daughter's debut film role in the live-action Dumbo.

"It's absolutely breathtaking," Newton said about the movie at the time. "I'm so thrilled for her."

Ol and Newton, a long-time industry couple who separated in 2022, share 8-year old son Booker Jombe as well as 22-year old Ripley. While their separation was never publicly announced or acknowledged, Newton was photographed kissing musician Lonr in April, just days after Parker was spotted without his wedding ring.

Before that, Newton had announced she was backing away from her role in Magic Mike's Last Dance to "deal with family matters." Salma Hayek was later announced as her replacement.

The Westworld actress was photographed with Lonr a few more times throughout the spring, but hasn't been since.

In April, he told Page Six that she and Parker "care deeply about the welfare of their children" and that's all he cared about "right now." He said he felt "fortunate" to have spent the "relatively short time" he had with her.