Thandie Newton Wears Dress Featuring Star Wars' Black Characters to Han Solo Premiere at Cannes

Thandie Newton just arrived to the Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere and at first glance, her dress looks like another show-stopping gown on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. But upon further inspection, her Vivienne Westwood Couture gown is a lot more special than you may expect.

To celebrate her first role in the new Star Wars franchise (she’s the first black actress to play a starring role in the franchise, although Lupita Nyong’o has role in the previous two sequels), Newton, 45, worked with ateliers at Vivienne Westwood to create a custom Star Wars-themed gown featuring figurines from her personal collection.

That’s right, the characters all along her dress are Star Wars legends that came before her, including John Boyega’s Finn, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Hugh Quarshie as Captain Panaka.

To start the design process, photographer Christian Hogstedt photographed Newton’s figurines. Then they were layered over the brand’s Absence of Roses print to create an epic tribute to the film.

As if that wasn’t cool enough, it also follows the Eco-Age Green Carpet Challenge and was hand-crafted in Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified champagne gold ‘peau de soie’ from Taroni, a leading Italian silk producer.

