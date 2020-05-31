These Comfy Sandals Have Over 2,000 Dedicated Fans — and They Come in 34 Colors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Warm weather means it’s time to push your cozy sneakers to the back of your closet and bring out your skin-baring shoes for their time in the sun. So once you have your at-home pedicure ready to go, pick up some new comfy sandals.

The best part? A great pair doesn’t have to set you back at all, meaning you can order a rotation of colors to match everything in your closet. Case in point: Funkymonkey’s Waterproof Adjustable Sandals, a best-seller that Amazon shoppers swear by for higher temps.

The lightweight slides have garnered more than 2,000 glowing reviews left by customers who’ve added them to their own sandal collection, only to name them a favorite. What’s more, all 34 colors (yes, 34) are priced less than $20, so you can stock up just in time for summer

But it’s not just their trendy style that gave them a fan following. Since they’re designed with an adjustable strap, you can customize the fit so they’re comfy enough to spend the day walking in. And thanks to its contoured footbed, the sandals offer plenty of arch support — it’s no wonder shoppers have been wearing them with everything.

“For what I paid for these shoes, I did not expect much beyond the fun style. Instead, I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe! These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too,” said one reviewer. “There is support in the middle of the foot all the way across, not just in the arch. I suffer from plantar fasciitis and I expect this will actually help that. But mostly it’s just a super soft waterproof shoe that will go everywhere with me except maybe a formal dinner! Then again, if the dress were long enough, I might even consider sneaking them in...”

