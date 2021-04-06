Teyana Taylor Talks Self-Care and Self-Acceptance: 'Live, Love and Be Yourself Unapologetically'

Teyana Taylor is getting serious about her self-care regimen. The multi-hyphenate star and mother of two, who became a creative director of PrettyLittleThing in December, is partnering with Olay for the launch of the brand's new body care collection, which consists of a body wash and rinse-off conditioner with retinol. Not only is the collaboration a dream-come-true for Taylor, 30, it's helping her to reinforce the importance of me-time.

"As a woman, it's challenging to carve out moments of self-care and even more so over this past year," Taylor said in a post on her Instagram. Speaking to PEOPLE, Taylor shared what's next up on her busy schedule, and her favorite ritual when she has a moment to herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE: What inspired you to partner with Olay?

Teyana Taylor: "I come from the era where everything was on TV, so you'd see the commercials and be like, 'Oh my God, I want to be the girl.' Being a fan of Olay and watching their commercials, I always wanted to be that girl. So be able to work with such a legendary brand is crazy! It's just like, 'Oh my God, you all know who I am. You all want to work with me?' It means so much to me. I'm so happy and excited."

PEOPLE: Tell us a little about what self-care looks like to you?

Teyana Taylor: "Especially being a mom, it's important to me to make sure I find time to give myself that little self-care. Even if it's just massaging my face or body. I love putting my lotions on while my skin is still wet. Olay has a Nighttime Rinse-off Body Conditioner that I have been using. I know it sounds weird, but when you put conditioner in your hair and rinse it out, your hair is super-soft, right? That's how I feel about this lotion."

Teyana Taylor Image zoom Credit: acopo Raule/Getty Images

PEOPLE: You're also big into nails and opened a nail salon called Junie Bee Nails in Harlem two years ago. What's next for that project?

Teyana Taylor: "We're in the process of relocating right now. When I reopen, I'm going to own the block, rather than rent it. When you own the space, there's so much more you can do. Look how creative the salon was. Imagine putting that type of creativity into it, then after a five-year lease you have to knock it all down? So we kind of had a little hiatus to come back stronger – the next time it's built back up, it'll be there to stay forever. I just wanted to elevate, and really start getting back into real estate and investing in myself, and the community."

PEOPLE: After much chatter on social media, legendary Dionne Warwick confirmed that a series based on her life is in the works! What does being involved in this project mean to you?

Teyana Taylor: "It was a fight to be able to have this opportunity and to play a role of someone that I look up to and you love, such an iconic person. To me, it's a feeling I almost can't explain. I've done a lot of movies and TV shows, but I still feel like I never really got the chance for people to really see me act. And I never got a chance to be in a serious film, where I literally have to bring somebody else's story to life. So, that in itself is a whole 'nother level of pressure. But one thing about me is, any role that I'm playing, I go full in. I don't half a-- anything."

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Image zoom Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

PEOPLE: What else is on your thirties bucket list?

Teyana Taylor: "I think to like actually really live, you know what I'm saying? Have you ever noticed how busy our lives are from kids? And in your twenties you're still finding yourself. Your thirties is like when you really start to come into your own and know yourself. And I think that's where things start to calm down a little bit. That kind of was my goal. I've always wanted to be a mom and a wife. I always wanted to feel stable, you know? But still grow.