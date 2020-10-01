Teyana Taylor and Her Baby Bump Cover CR Fashion Book — Along with Other Change-Making Stars
The issue, on newsstands Oct. 9, also features designer Telfar Clemens, Unorthodox breakout star Shira Haas and models and activists Halima Aden and Sharon Alexie
In the midst of an unprecedented year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide protests and political unrest, CR Fashion Book has selected a diverse group of change-makers to front five global covers of its latest issue, all on newsstands Oct. 9.
Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 17 is a tribute to “community, culture and influence,” and features singer Teyana Taylor, designer Telfar Clemens, Unorthodox's breakout star Shira Haas and models and activists Halima Aden and Sharon Alexie.
In light of the events of the past few months, the new issue aims to inspire change, spotlight acceptance (of both self and others) and empower “a reinvigorated future of uninhibited storytelling and borderless representation,” according to a CR Fashion Book press release.
“The intersectionality of fashion and community has always meant more to me than the clothing itself. I've always been interested in style and how people tell the stories of who they are and what they stand for through what they wear,” Lynette Nylander, CR Fashion Book Co-Creative Director & Editorial Director at Large, said in a statement. “In joining Carine [Roitfeld] to direct CR Fashion Book, I wanted to help craft a more inclusive message and have a wider audience see themselves within CR and I really believe this is the vision of fashion our world needs most right now.”
All five stars share stories of strength, passion and being their most unapologetic selves in their respective cover story. Taylor, who posed before giving birth to her second daughter in Sept., showed off her baby bump in the issue and snapped sweet family portraits with husband Iman Shumpert and daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. She also opened up about creating new music that serves as a voice for victims of racial violence and launching her own production company called The Aunties Production.
"I remember continuously looking around, whether being on a set of filming my own music videos, television shows, movies, etc. and realised that the production hands were almost always exclusively all male...I’m a natural helper, so with that, I decided to create a platform to give other artists who may not have the huge budgets an opportunity to bring across their visions," Taylor said of her new business venture.
Aden discussed her goal of empowering Muslim women, Sharon talked about her passion for artistry and activism and Shira reflected on her relationship with Judaism on and off the screen (the rising star earned an Emmy nomination this year for her portrayal of a Jewish woman living in an ultra-Orthodox community in Brooklyn in the Netflix series Unorthodox). Clemens, meanwhile, spoke about rooting his often politically-charged fashion label in a community of loyal customers.
"People perceive fashion and people in fashion to be always trying to take advantage of someone, or profit off of someone, which is true. But it doesn’t have to be. You’re invited into a place to exert your individualism in a condition of unfreedom," Clemens told the outlet. “It’s like, will supporting Black business still be in by the time I get this bag in January, you know? It’s like, you can go."
Clemons — whose logo-adorned it-bags have been worn by everyone from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to
Bella Hadid — continued: "This isn’t a trend. I make things with the intention of you wearing that forever. I’m owning this period of what someone looks like, just like a Birkin bag or Chanel. Just how they’re around, I plan to be around. I’m building this based off of my life, and my life is not a trend."
CR Fashion Book Issue 17 also features quotes from friends of the fashion outlet and frequent collaborators, including North West, Tom Ford, Paris Jackson, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk, about their hopes for the future.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter (who made her CR Fashion Book debut at just 1 year old!) sweetly said, “I would make everybody love each other and make the coronavirus go away and make everyone have more dogs.”
While Ford spoke candidly about racism in America: "I would like for the world to rediscover love, and civility. And to once and for all put an end to racial bias. We are one people and we all inhabit the same planet and we waste so much time with hate and anger."
"Our culture has become so negative. We rip each other apart for sport. We are cynical, and sarcastic, and cruel to each other," the designer shared. "We need to support each other, realize that everyone on the planet suffers in their own way, and all try to ease the pain of our fellow man."