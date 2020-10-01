Teyana Taylor and Her Baby Bump Cover CR Fashion Book — Along with Other Change-Making Stars

In the midst of an unprecedented year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, nationwide protests and political unrest, CR Fashion Book has selected a diverse group of change-makers to front five global covers of its latest issue, all on newsstands Oct. 9.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In light of the events of the past few months, the new issue aims to inspire change, spotlight acceptance (of both self and others) and empower “a reinvigorated future of uninhibited storytelling and borderless representation,” according to a CR Fashion Book press release.

Image zoom Sharon Alexie for CR Fashion Book JOSHUA WOODS FOR CR FASHION BOOK

“The intersectionality of fashion and community has always meant more to me than the clothing itself. I've always been interested in style and how people tell the stories of who they are and what they stand for through what they wear,” Lynette Nylander, CR Fashion Book Co-Creative Director & Editorial Director at Large, said in a statement. “In joining Carine [Roitfeld] to direct CR Fashion Book, I wanted to help craft a more inclusive message and have a wider audience see themselves within CR and I really believe this is the vision of fashion our world needs most right now.”

Image zoom Shira Haas for CR Fashion Book MICHAL CHELBIN FOR CR FASHION BOOK

All five stars share stories of strength, passion and being their most unapologetic selves in their respective cover story. Taylor, who posed before giving birth to her second daughter in Sept., showed off her baby bump in the issue and snapped sweet family portraits with husband Iman Shumpert and daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. She also opened up about creating new music that serves as a voice for victims of racial violence and launching her own production company called The Aunties Production.

Image zoom Teyana Taylor for CR Fashion Book GRAY SORRENTI FOR CR FASHION BOOK

"I remember continuously looking around, whether being on a set of filming my own music videos, television shows, movies, etc. and realised that the production hands were almost always exclusively all male...I’m a natural helper, so with that, I decided to create a platform to give other artists who may not have the huge budgets an opportunity to bring across their visions," Taylor said of her new business venture.

Image zoom Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert for CR Fashion Book GRAY SORRENTI FOR CR FASHION BOOK

Image zoom Teyana Taylor, Iman Tayla (a.k.a. Junie) and Iman Shumpert for CR Fashion Book GRAY SORRENTI FOR CR FASHION BOOK

Aden discussed her goal of empowering Muslim women, Sharon talked about her passion for artistry and activism and Shira reflected on her relationship with Judaism on and off the screen (the rising star earned an Emmy nomination this year for her portrayal of a Jewish woman living in an ultra-Orthodox community in Brooklyn in the Netflix series Unorthodox). Clemens, meanwhile, spoke about rooting his often politically-charged fashion label in a community of loyal customers.

Image zoom Halima Aden for CR Fashion Book JODY ROGAC FOR CR FASHION BOOK

"People perceive fashion and people in fashion to be always trying to take advantage of someone, or profit off of someone, which is true. But it doesn’t have to be. You’re invited into a place to exert your individualism in a condition of unfreedom," Clemens told the outlet. “It’s like, will supporting Black business still be in by the time I get this bag in January, you know? It’s like, you can go."

Image zoom Telfar for CR Fashion Book CR FASHION BOOK

Clemons — whose logo-adorned it-bags have been worn by everyone from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to

Bella Hadid — continued: "This isn’t a trend. I make things with the intention of you wearing that forever. I’m owning this period of what someone looks like, just like a Birkin bag or Chanel. Just how they’re around, I plan to be around. I’m building this based off of my life, and my life is not a trend."

CR Fashion Book Issue 17 also features quotes from friends of the fashion outlet and frequent collaborators, including North West, Tom Ford, Paris Jackson, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk, about their hopes for the future.

While Ford spoke candidly about racism in America: "I would like for the world to rediscover love, and civility. And to once and for all put an end to racial bias. We are one people and we all inhabit the same planet and we waste so much time with hate and anger."