Nearly 5,000 Amazon Reviewers Say These Under-$50 Flip Flops Are the Most Comfortable Sandals Ever

Warmer weather is finally here, and that means it’s time to break out your summer wardrobe. Along with breezy dresses, cute denim shorts, and cool crop tops, a great pair of comfortable sandals is a must-have in your closet this summer. While there’s a seemingly-endless amount of shoe options available in stores, thousands of Amazon customers say these trendy Teva flip flops are the only pair you need.

The adorable strappy sandals feature a cushioned EVA foam footbed that many customers say is so comfortable, it feels like you’re walking on clouds. They also boast four sturdy straps that are made from a quick-drying polyester material and a modest half-inch platform to give you a slight boost without sacrificing comfort. With functional details like these, it’s easy to see why over 4,800 Amazon customers gave the comfy flip flops a perfect five-star review.

“I have six pairs of the Teva Olowahu in various colors that I’ve bought over the years because I pretty much live in them all summer,” raved one customer. “They are, hands down, the most comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn. The cross strap pattern in this style keeps them comfortably on my feet, even without a back strap. They look neat with shorts, jeans, summer dresses – pretty much everything I wear. The soles are really thick so my feet feel cushioned all day. You really can’t go wrong with these.”

Buy It! Teva Olowahu Flip Flops, $13–$50; amazon.com

“These are the best sandals! I bought these in black for a backpacking trip I did earlier in the year. I also bought a pair of new Nike jogging shoes for my trip that I wore twice (to and from the airport) that’s how comfortable these Tevas are. I did a four week-long journey and walked/hiked at least a few miles daily and wore them every single day with no problems. The most comfortable sandal ever,” said another.

Plus, there are 35 stylish colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find a pair (or two or three) that suits your style. The best part? They’re totally affordable, too, with certain colors and sizes retailing for as little as $13. With a price point this low and a style this cute, we think we’re going to see these comfy flip flops everywhere this summer.

