Tessica Brown Launches Haircare Line That Helped Restore Her Strands After Viral Gorilla Glue Incident

Tessica Brown, who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, has launched a hair growth oil and hairspray

Nearly four months after Tessica Brown underwent surgery to remove the Gorilla Glue adhesive from her head, the 40-year-old is stepping into the hair care space.

Brown, who used Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive Heavy Duty on her head after she ran out of her go-to hairspray, was left with very little of her hair post-surgery. She told PEOPLE at the time that she was overcome with emotions when she could finally run her fingers through her hair again, but she knew she had a long road ahead to restore her strands back to the length they were before. So Brown decided to take matters into her own hands and created a line of products that turned her hair health around.

"I have been working with professionals and we came up with a hair line, Forever Hair. It has been helping me grow my hair back and maintain it," Brown tells PEOPLE.

At launch, Brown released the Forever Hair Growth Stimulating Oil ($18), which she claims revived her hair. She also created the Forever Hair Forever Hold Spray ($14) so no one else will run into the same accidental issue with Gorilla Glue again.

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown launches line of hair care products Credit: Courtesy Tessica Brown

"The products I was using weren't working," says Brown, who started developing the formulas about two months ago. Her go-to for hair growth has been the Stimulating Oil. She likes to apply it once a day to the "front, back and each side." Brown says, "I absolutely love it. I can't believe what these products [do]."

‘Gorilla Glue girl’ Tessica Brown launches line of hair care products Credit: Courtesy Tessica Brown

"As far as my hair growth, it's growing so fast and so healthy. It looks amazing," Brown adds.

Brown, who went viral using Gorilla Glue in place of hairspray, first shared her plight on TikTok, telling users on the platform that she had applied the brand's Spray Adhesive Heavy Duty to her hair when she ran out of her go-to Got2B Glued Blasting Freeze Hairspray.

In the video, she explained that she'd been unable to move her hair for "a month." Brown realized putting in the Gorilla Glue was a "bad, bad, bad idea" after she applied it to her hair.

A silver lining appeared for Tessica when plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng - who is based in Los Angeles - saw her struggle online and reached out to tell her he could remove the glue with a special chemical treatment, CBS News reported. The surgery typically costs over $12,000, but Obeng offered it to her for free.

Tessica Brown Tessica Brown | Credit: im_d_ollady/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, Brown recalled feeling overcome with emotion when she woke up from surgery. "I can't even explain that feeling," she said. "If you didn't go through that whole [ordeal] ... nobody's going to ever understand how I felt. I can't even explain how I felt when I wasn't able to do something simple that other people could do every day."