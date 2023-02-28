Tessa Thompson Reacts to 'Creed' Costar Michael B. Jordan's Sexy Calvin Klein Ad: 'This Is Great Work'

The Creed III actress jokingly referred to the actor and director as ‘Michael B. Fine’ 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 28, 2023 04:31 PM
Michael B. Jordan, left, and Tessa Thompson arrive at the premiere of "Creed III", at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Creed III", Los Angeles, United States - 27 Feb 2023
Photo: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan's latest fashion spot with Calvin Klein has a lot of people chatting, including his Creed III costar Tessa Thompson!

While speaking with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of the boxing blockbuster, Thompson shared her thoughts on the 36-year-old actor's skin-baring modeling gig.

"This is great work he's done. Some of it is God-given. Some of it is hard-earned," she told the outlet, referring to Jordan's handsome looks.

The actress, 39, also took a guess at what might be some of his heartthrob tendencies. "I'm sure he has a couple moments where he looks in the mirror where he's like, 'Damn, I'm Michael B. Fine,'" she joked.

"I'm just very proud of him. I don't objectify him, I never would, he's my work friend so I keep it appropriate." she added.

Michael B. Jordan, left, and Tessa Thompson arrive at the premiere of "Creed III", at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Creed III", Los Angeles, United States - 27 Feb 2023
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Thompson also detailed what it was like working with Jordan, who fulfilled a director role for the third film in the Creed franchise.

"He's so talented. He's been working for such a long time as an actor and I think he takes all of that knowledge of a set and what makes a fantastic director and he really brought it to this experience," she said.

Jordan's black-and-white photo shoot with the iconic brand is nothing but steamy, which is why he jokingly apologized to his mom ahead of time.

"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" he told ET at the Creed III premiere. Jordan, who's also a PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive titleholder, hilariously continued, "My business all out in the streets — literally."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Calvin Klein ad, shot by photographer duo Mert and Marcus, spotlights Jordan and his washboard abs in the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear.

In a press release, Calvin Klein said the star was chosen because he embodies "confident ambition," as well as "passion and physical intensity." The brand added that "the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."

Related Articles
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Michael B. Jordan Strips Down to His Underwear in Steamy New Calvin Klein Campaign — See the Pics!
Michael B Jordan Calvin Klein. PHOTOGRAPHED BY MERT AND MARCUS
Michael B. Jordan Says He Apologized to His Mom for His Steamy Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Jonathan Majors Says He and 'Best Buddy' Michael B. Jordan Talk About 'Girl Troubles'
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Michael B. Jordan attends the "A Journal For Jordan" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Michael B. Jordan Says He Was 'Lucky Enough' to Focus on Work After Lori Harvey Breakup
Patricia Arquette David Arquette
Patricia and David Arquette Laugh It Up in L.A., Plus Tessa Thompson, Kendall Jenner and More
iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK . Rachel Kaplan for iHeartRadio
Pink Lights the Empire State Building Her Signature Color in N.Y.C., Plus Lisa Rinna, Fat Joe and More
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Are All Smiles at 'Snowfall' Premiere, Plus Kristen Stewart and More
Pink on Broadway
Pink Meets the Stars of 'Wicked' on Broadway in N.Y.C., Plus Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Turner-Smith and More
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
Travis Scott is seen during the 2023 Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic at Minute Maid Park on February 16, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Travis Scott Plays Softball for the Cactus Jack Foundation, Plus Ice-T and Coco, Hugh Jackman and More
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Poses with a Posse in London, Plus Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Sam Smith and More
Alicia keys
Alicia Keys Serenades the Crowd in London, Plus Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan and More
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda Stuns at the Opera in Vienna, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith and Florence Pugh in London, Zendaya and More
Kerry Washington Tyler Perry
Kerry Washington & Tyler Perry Film in England, Plus Goldie Hawn, Queen Latifah and More