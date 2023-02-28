Tessa Thompson Reacts to 'Creed' Costar Michael B. Jordan's Sexy Calvin Klein Ad: 'This Is Great Work'

Michael B. Jordan's latest fashion spot with Calvin Klein has a lot of people chatting, including his Creed III costar Tessa Thompson!

While speaking with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of the boxing blockbuster, Thompson shared her thoughts on the 36-year-old actor's skin-baring modeling gig.

"This is great work he's done. Some of it is God-given. Some of it is hard-earned," she told the outlet, referring to Jordan's handsome looks.

The actress, 39, also took a guess at what might be some of his heartthrob tendencies. "I'm sure he has a couple moments where he looks in the mirror where he's like, 'Damn, I'm Michael B. Fine,'" she joked.

"I'm just very proud of him. I don't objectify him, I never would, he's my work friend so I keep it appropriate." she added.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Thompson also detailed what it was like working with Jordan, who fulfilled a director role for the third film in the Creed franchise.

"He's so talented. He's been working for such a long time as an actor and I think he takes all of that knowledge of a set and what makes a fantastic director and he really brought it to this experience," she said.

Jordan's black-and-white photo shoot with the iconic brand is nothing but steamy, which is why he jokingly apologized to his mom ahead of time.

"I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here,'" he told ET at the Creed III premiere. Jordan, who's also a PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive titleholder, hilariously continued, "My business all out in the streets — literally."

The Calvin Klein ad, shot by photographer duo Mert and Marcus, spotlights Jordan and his washboard abs in the brand's Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear.

In a press release, Calvin Klein said the star was chosen because he embodies "confident ambition," as well as "passion and physical intensity." The brand added that "the visuals [for the campaign] reinforce his discipline and uncompromising commitment to his craft."