"I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean?" Terry Crews said, admitting that he "took three [showers] today"

Terry Crews Weighs in on Bathing Debate Saying He 'Loves' to Shower: 'I Spend All Day Sweating'

Terry Crews is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the heated debate of "to shower or not to shower."

The Emmy Award nominee, 53, admitted that he has to shower because he "spends so much time sweating," during an interview on Tuesday with Access Hollywood. "I took three today," Crews said. "Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne [Johnson] are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts."

He referred to Johnson, 49, who recently tweeted that he's "the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," while revealing that he showers three times a day. "I sing (off key) in the shower," the Jungle Cruise star noted.

Crews added that his fitness regime makes regular showers a necessity, and his wife Rebecca King-Crews, 55, helps him stay on top of his hygiene. "I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating," he continued.

"First of all, if you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower," Crews said. "But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain't nice. My wife is like, 'Babe, babe, babe.' I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I've got to get clean."

Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews Rebecca King-Crews and Terry Crews | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," Kunis, 37, added.

Kutcher also subscribes to the same philosophy. "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," the actor said of his soap usage. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Shepard, 46, later appeared on The View with wife Bell, 41, where they admitted that they also subscribe to the "waiting for the stink" method with their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½.

"I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag," Bell said. "Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink."

Last week Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that he sometimes goes without bathing himself, but he still believes in oral hygiene. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the 40-year-old told Vanity Fair. "I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth]."

"I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves," Gyllenhaal added.

While many have reacted in confusion to the trend (like Cardi B, who wrote on Twitter, "It's giving itchy"), a study from Harvard Health Publishing finds that daily bathing is unnecessary. In addition to leaving skin dry and irritated, frequent bathing can cause infections and kill off "normal bacteria."

Additionally, stimulation by dirt, microorganisms, and other environmental factors create protective antibodies and "immune memory," which is why pediatricians and dermatologists advise against daily bathing for kids.