Amazon Shoppers Say These $20 Maternity Leggings Fit Just Like a Pricey Designer Pair

Let’s face it, leggings are a girl’s best friend, and this is never more true than during your pregnancy. Leggings are a comfortable and flattering option, and because they go with just about everything, it’s safe to say they will be your maternity outfit go-to. But finding the right maternity leggings can be a challenge. Maternity leggings have to fit your growing body, be comfortable and breathable, and not break the bank. Since you’ll only be wearing your maternity leggings for a relatively short time, finding an affordable pair that checks the above boxes can prove difficult.

Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found an amazing pair: the Terramed Maternity Leggings. The high-waisted leggings are made with medical-grade compression to support your belly and back but are also comfortable for everyday wear. The belly support panel can be worn above your midsection or folded down, and the graduated leg compression helps reduce swelling.

Amazon reviewers rave about these wallet-friendly leggings, claiming they’re similar to pricey designer alternatives. “I was looking for a less expensive legging of a similar quality to Blanqi, and these absolutely fit the bill,” writes one shopper.

Another shopper stated, “The fabric is so soft and stretchy, but at the same time provides support for a growing bump. I was thinking to wear it at my prenatal yoga class; however, it looks so good that I am definitely going to dress it up with some tunics and oversized sweaters.”

Many customers say they’ve even bought more than one pair of these leggings because of the feel and fit. They’re available in black and gray for just $19.99, making the Terramed Maternity Leggings a must-have maternity item.