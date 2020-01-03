Teri Hatcher ended 2019 with a bang (have you seen her unretouched bikini photos?) and she’s kicking off 2020 in another show-stopping way. The actress is starring in a new campaign for the German fashion designer Marcell von Berlin — and we have a first-look at the sexy high-fashion photoshoot.

The Desperate Housewives star, who celebrated her 55th birthday in December, opened up to PEOPLE about approaching her first brand partnership in “a really long time” with confidence — thanks to a little encouragement from famed photographer Randall Slavin.

“I have worked with Randall before, but not in many, many years, and he said to me, ‘That looks great!’ and ‘That’s great, stay like that!’ And I looked at him and I said, ‘You know, I feel like an idiot,'” Hatcher told PEOPLE with a laugh, on set of the photoshoot. “And he said, ‘Well, you’re not an idiot.'”

The actress revealed she was initially hesitant to pose in front of the camera. “There is that voice in my head that says, ‘You are a 55-year-old woman.. What am I doing?!'”

But Slavin (who’s worked with stars like Adam Levine, Charlize Theron and Alex Rodriguez) cheered her on. “He said to me, ‘You know, 55 is the new 55,'” Hatcher recalled him saying. “‘Women are still crushing it and feeling sexy.'”

And as the shoot progressed, she got into her groove. “I’m really having a great time,” she said about the experience. (You can see a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her time on set in the video, above.)

Hatcher, who doesn’t often make public appearances, said her life isn’t all about “finding glamour and sexuality” these days. But rocking her first-ever Marcell von Berlin gown last year during a press tour in Germany reignited that side of her personality: “It was kind of fun!” she shared.

Image zoom Teri Hatcher in Marcell von Berlin Gisela Schober/Getty

Berlin told PEOPLE he chose the Golden Globe winner as the star of his upcoming campaign because she represents a “modern powerful woman.”

“Teri is a successful actress and businesswoman. On the other hand, she is so sweet, has great energy, and brought such good vibes to the shoot,” he said. “We wanted to work with someone that embodies the modern powerful woman of our current time.”

The actress made headlines last month when she posted a pair of unretouched bikini photos on Instagram and opened up about her fitness philosophy in the caption.

Speaking about her F45 workouts, which combines health cardio with resistance training, Hatcher wrote, “Exercise has become a source of well being not a means to look good naked.”

Image zoom Teri Hatcher

“So why actually post a pic of myself in a bikini? Well, this is my truth and being in this 55 year old body actually feels liberating,” she shared. “Here’s the thing. I’ve finally figured out how to be comfortable in my own skin. Maybe not every day but a lot of them.”

“Age allows you to be clear on your purpose and cherish who and what you are grateful for,” she continued. “You have enough age to see the miracle of life and enough youth to revel in that knowledge. You can be vulnerable and strong at the same time. You can forgive others and yourself. You are willing to put in the effort to reach a goal…or not. And that’s okay.”

For Hatcher, being comfortable with herself is “to make the most of every moment,” she wrote.

“For me that is sharing joy & positivity, knowledge I’ve gained through experience both successes and failures, and helping to lift others up,” she said.

“Sharing myself in a bikini (which I may or may not ever wear again) Is me Being open to others, open to life… finding glorious connection and community,” she penned in the note. “No filters, no makeup, no airbrushing, no negativity. Be strong enough to be vulnerable.”

Image zoom Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Reflecting on her decision to post the photos, Hatcher told PEOPLE, “The truth is that it is really important to me that people did not misunderstand that moment as, ‘I want people to see me in a bikini!’ It was not a display of attention.”

“I think that the benefits of aging are that you really get an opportunity to embrace an identity of yourself that is removed from things that are often assigned to being ‘young’, which is what you look like on the outside, your beauty,” she explained. “Beauty and youth drive so much of our society, so it is nice to be able to say, ‘That’s great. But I can still be passionate about what kind of affect I can have on the world, who I am able to help.’ I feel like age offered me an opportunity to do that.”