Teresa Giudiuce and Daughter Gia Giudice Twin in Matching Sports Bras and Leggings: 'My Mini Me'

Like mother, like daughter!

Teresa Giudiuce, 49, and her 20-year-old daughter Gia were twinning on Wednesday, the pair posing together in a sweet Instagram post shared on social media.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars proved the apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the picture, wearing in matching white sports bras and leggings from Electric Yoga.

They even had matching hairstyles, each sporting a half-up 'do with curtain bangs.

"Mommy and me time," Gia wrote in the caption of the picture, which she shared with her 779 Instagram followers.

Teresa left a sweet message on the photo, commenting: "My mini me ❤️ Lovvve You"

Teresa and Gia are currently far from New Jersey right now, visiting the West Coast with their beaus, Teresa's boyfriend Luis "Louie" Ruelas and Gia's boyfriend, Christian Carmichael.

The two couples stepped out in Los Angeles for a double dinner date this week at West Hollywood hotspot Craig's, where they were all photographed together.

On social media, both Teresa and Gia have been documenting their trip, Gia even sharing behind-the-scenes photos and clips on her Instagram Story Monday of what appeared to be a photoshoot, geo-located in Sherman Oakes.

Aside from Gia, Teresa shares daughters Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Joe, 49 moved to Italy in October 2019 amid a deportation court battle, and is living between there and the Bahamas, where he's been since January.

All gathered in the Caribbean over the Easter holiday, including Louie, who spent time with Joe during a large family dinner.