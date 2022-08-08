Teresa Giudice's Wedding Hair by the Numbers — 1,500 Bobby Pins, $7,000 Luxe Extensions and More!

Teresa Giudice was a every bit the Jersey bride for her luxe wedding to Luis Ruelas — and that's all thanks to her glam squad.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star turned to her go-to team, makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio and hair stylist Lucia Casazza, for her "go big or go home" bridal moment, creating a look fit for "the queen of Jersey," as DiStasio puts it.

"If people know her, then they will totally understand what it means when I say iconic," DiStasio tells PEOPLE when asked to sum up the star's ultra-glam bridal makeup.

DiStasio turned to what she calls her go-to "X-factor" products to complete the look. For Giudice's base, she went in with the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place collection and the Era Beauty Airbrush Foundation. For a smokey eye, she opted for a shadow from Pat McGrath and a Lilly Ghalichi lash set to add "a little drama and a little jersey" to the makeup.

For her lips, she went with a Christian Audette lip trio — Sueded Lip Liner in Paradise, a nude lipstick in Company Card and a lipgloss in Jardin de Paris — as well as a matte liquid lipstick from her collaboration with Ricón in the shade Pure, which she says is a bridal must-have.

"It was such a soft bridal pink — it went with her dress which you guys saw. Her [first] dress had an undertone of a blush pink, so we kept her palette very soft and pastely," DiStasio tells PEOPLE, referring to Giudice's custom Mark Zunino Atelier bridal gown.

mark zunino/instagram

And, to keep Giudice's glam tear-proof, DiStasio relied on the Charlotte Tilbury flawless Finish Pressed Powder in medium and the Ben Nye Final Seal Setting Spray. ("It's like hairspray for the face, everything stays," she says.)

But, for her second look of the evening, DiStasio went in for a darker Christian Audette lip shade and added subtle sparkles by Makeup Forever for eye makeup that dazzled under the light.

DiStasio was on duty all night telling PEOPLE that she was with Giudice "until four 'o'clock in the morning taking out her hair."

The viral wedding hair was a close collaboration between Giudice and Casazza, who wanted her client to look like Jersey royalty.

"As we know, my girl Teresa is the queen of Jersey, so we needed hair that was fit for a queen," Casazza revealed in an interview with Andy Cohen SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "You go big or you go home. [Teresa] said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

The towering, meme-sparking updo did just that, made up of ​​"over $7,000 worth of custom luxury hair extensions" that were pinned into her hair with more than 1,500 bobby pins and a long process that included Casazza standing up on a chair. The rate for the styling itself was around $2,500, for a grand total of of close to $10,000.

Casazza also revealed that Ruelas prefers Giudice's hair out of her face, which she was mindful of when creating the look and pulling Giudice's locks into a twisted half-up look styled inside the custom crystal tiara from Bridal Styles Boutique in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Inspired by Italian and Mediterranean brides with elaborate hairstyles, Casazza and Giudice sent Instagram images and Reels back and forth to find inspiration behind the look.

As her makeup artist for 14 years, DiStasio says that she didn't do any kind of trial with the bride.

"She's like 'when are we going to do a trial?!' and I said to Teresa 'we have been doing trials for over a decade!'" she tells PEOPLE, calling the final look "clean, soft and glowy."

"When it comes to my relationship with Teresa as her makeup artist [and] as her friend, there's definitely a lot of trust there and she knows that I will never let her down," she adds.

While Giudice hoped to test the beauty waters at first, DiStasio says she was actually "calm, cool and collected" in the glam chair.

"Teresa I guess may give the impression of like this diva or this like bridezilla what have you but she was none of the above," she shares. "Teresa is so much more pure and calm and so much fun than people give her credit for. She was a breath of fresh air, there was not one peep out of her."

priscilla distasio/instagram

It wasn't until the final makeup touch-ups at the chapel that she started to feel the jitters. "It was like watching a 25-year-old girl getting ready to walk down the aisle to the man she loves."

"It was beautiful, it was really something that I've almost never experienced. It was such a fairytale," DiStasio adds of the ceremony, which was held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey and attended by the couple's family and friends as well as Bravolebrities.

"Theresa loves love as we all know. She's got it all, she's ready!"